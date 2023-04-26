Retail Pro Prism and RIOT revolutionise the self-checkout POS and RFID experience | 2023 Retail Technology Show

London, UK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the 2023 Retail Technology Show, Retail Pro International, developer of the worldclass POS and retail management platform, Retail Pro Prism, is joined by partners Pinnaca Retail & IT Solutions, DataScan Retail Solutions, RIOT, Experian Data Quality, Oxhoo, and Planet at stand 6B18 to present their revolutionary self-checkout POS and RFID solution for streamlined, data-driven in-store experiences.

Retail Pro International VP of Product Management, Kevin Connor, said, “Retail Pro Prism empowers retailers to get creative with their technology. The platform’s UI is entirely customisable, so retailers can adapt it for clienteling and even for self-checkout, depending on how hands-on they want their store experience to be. The platform’s ability to integrate seamlessly with any retail application also gives retailers immense power to amplify the efficiencies gained by each software in a unified approach to their retail tech strategy.”

This year’s technology showcase at the Retail Pro stand is a prime example of this integrated synergy. Visitors to the stand can test the self-directed checkout experience with Retail Pro Prism on an innovative Oxhoo POS terminal and integrated with the RIOT RFID well reader solution. A shopper need only to place their items in the RFID-enabled well reader, and all items are quickly and accurately added to the transaction in Retail Pro Prism, which they can easily complete on the fast and intuitive Retail Pro Prism platform – shaving off time spent in the queue and giving customers greater control over their own shopping experience. Integrated omnichannel payments through Planet give shoppers ultimate flexibility in how they pay for their merchandise.

For store experiences that include loyalty programmes and options like ship-from-store, address verification from Experian Data Quality is critical to ensure retailers collect accurate customer information to send the shopper’s purchase where it needs to go. Integrated at the store level with Retail Pro Prism POS, the tools work together to improve data management for use in retailers’ loyalty and marketing programmes.

“Retail Pro Prism gives retailers a near-real time, centralised view of their retail data across the entire organisation, so they can optimise store experiences from both the customer engagement and store operations angles. With clear visibility into their transaction, customer, inventory, and other retail data, retailers can spot and resolve the bottlenecks and operational inefficiencies that cause tension in their store experience,” said Retail Pro International VP EMEAA, Bevin Manian. “In the UK, customer interest in physical stores is experiencing a post-pandemic uptick, even against the backdrop of variable market realities shaped by the general region’s current political climate. To meet the in-store demand and offer better store experiences that draw shoppers in, retailers are reevaluating the technologies they are using to build out their strategy, optimise resource allocation, and effectively manage costs.”

Retailers are invited to visit stand 6B18 at the 2023 Retail Technology Show on 26-27 April 2023 to start the conversation on their retail experience goals and how the Retail Pro Prism technology can set a solid foundation for building out their strategy.

