SYNERGIE announces the publication of its Financial Annual Report 2022

SYNERGIE announces the publication of its
2022 Financial Report
Paris, 26 April 2023: SYNERGIE announces that its 2022 Financial Report (French version) is available on its website www.synergie.com
About SYNERGIE
A European specialist in Human Resources Management, SYNERGIE covers all employment-related needs. With a network of 800 agencies in Europe, Canada and Australia, the Group generated a 2022 consolidated turnover of €2.916 million, including more than 57% outside France. The strategy employed by SYNERGIE Group is based on an active organic and external growth policy that is intended to strengthen its positioning as a key European actor.
EURONEXT PARIS COMPARTIMENT B
ISIN: FR0000032658, Mnémo: SDG
Reuters: SDGI.PA, Bloomberg: SDG:FP
www.synergie.com
160 bis rue de Paris - 92100 Boulogne Billancourt
SE (European Company) with a capital of 121.810.000€
RCS PARIS 329 925 010
Attachment