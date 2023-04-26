Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Worth $ 32.23 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the vacuum cleaner market will grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2022 and reach USD 32.23 billion by 2032. Vacuum cleaners nowadays have a series of sophisticated features that the person cannot even imagine. The sophisticated features of a vacuum cleaner make it easy to clean.



Download Report (235+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13286



Key Insight of Vacuum Cleaner Market



Asia Pacific to account for largest market size during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in the vacuum cleaner market. The essential elements favouring the growth of the vacuum cleaner market in Asia Pacific region is due to the vast expansions of manufacturing capabilities and rising consumer consumption in China have changed China’s society and economy. China is one of the world’s foremost producers of industrial and consumer products. Also, China is the world’s fastest-growing market for the consumption of goods and services. The Chinese economy has kept a high speed of growth produced by a constant rise in industrial output, customer consumption, imports & exports, and capital investment for over two decades. Fast consolidation between medium and big players is expected since the Chinese government has encouraged industry consolidation to regulate the industry and enhance competitiveness in the global market.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/vacuum-cleaner-market-13286



The canister segment accounted for the largest market share of 18% and market revenue of 2.30 billion in 2022.



The product segment is divided into drum, robotic, wet & dry, canister, upright, central, and others. The canister segment dominated with a market share of around 18% and market revenue of 2.30 billion in 2022. The growth of canister vacuum cleaners supplied with a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter, which has a shallow risk of causing pulmonary side effects like asthma, and allergies, is the reason it is anticipated to work in favour of the segment’s future growth opportunities.



The residential segment accounted for the largest market share of 36% and market revenue of 4.60 billion in 2022.



The application segment is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 36% and market revenue of 4.60 billion in 2022. Vacuum cleaners help clean dust and get rid of allergens. They are also simple to use; they save time and energy and are anticipated to propel the demand for residential vacuum cleaners. Similarly, the increasing availability of cutting-edge products, which can efficiently catch minor impurities, pushes the market development in residential applications.



The online channel segment accounted for the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of 7.04 billion in 2022.



The distribution channel segment is divided into online channel, and offline channel. The online channel segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 55% and market revenue of 7.04 billion in 2022. The growth is due to the execution of lockdowns worldwide to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, cleaning has become necessary to the daily routine across all application industries, and companies have moved to sell their products via online channels which promotes the growth of the segment.



Advancement in market



In March 2022, ECOVACS, a Chinese robotics company, founded its unique “DEEBOT X1 OMNI,” a robotic vacuum cleaner with a realistic language processing technology that takes direct command and speech without any smart device. It has an auto-cleaning station that auto washes, empties the dirt, dries the mop, and refills with clean water. The device has a big capacity of a 4L water tank and cleans the tiniest of impurities up to 360 m2 and removes 99.9% of dust particles.



Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13286



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Vacuum cleaner saves energy and time



Cleaning with a vacuum cleaner is not only hygienic but also safer than cleaning manually using a broom. Vacuum cleaners are competent in cleaning within a minute, whereas manual cleaning takes roughly hours. With a vacuum cleaner, one can achieve the purpose of deep cleaning within the shortest time span. They are fast and easy to use. Further, the person only needs less effort and energy to handle a vacuum cleaner.



Restraints: High electricity bill



Relying on the vacuum cleaner model uses hundreds to thousands of watts of electricity. Indeed, if someone is using a vacuum cleaner, the electricity bill starts running high.



Opportunities: The vacuum cleaner comes with cutting-edge features



Vacuum cleaners nowadays have a series of sophisticated features that the person cannot even imagine. The sophisticated features of a vacuum cleaner make it easy to clean. Similarly, vacuum cleaners with advanced features will always get the advantage of having an automatic surface-revealing sensor to ascertain and work effectively.



Some of the major players operating in the vacuum cleaner market are:



• Snow Joe LLC

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• Nilfisk Group

• Neato Robotics, Inc.

• iRobot Corporation

• Haier Group

• Emerson Electric Co.

• ECOVACS

• Dyson

• DEWALT

• CRAFTSMAN

• BISSELL Inc.,

• Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13286



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



• Drum

• Robotic

• Wet & Dry

• Canister

• Upright

• Central

• Others



By Application:



• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Distribution Channel:



• Online Channel

• Offline Channel



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com