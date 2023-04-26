[Latest Report] Global Power Tools Market Size/Share Worth USD 54.39 Billion by 2030 at a 7.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, By Brand, Statistics, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate)

Austin, TX, USA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Power Tools Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Drills, Saws, Wrenches, Grinders, Sanders, Others), By Mode Of Operation (Electric, Pneumatic, Others), By Application (Industrial, Residential), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Power Tools Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 28.55 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 31.78 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 54.39 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.2%during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

As per the CMI Intelligence team, the power tools market in North America held a considerable revenue share of 24.56% in 2022. The market growth in the region is being driven by the increasing demand for power tools in the construction and industrial sectors, owing to the growing infrastructure development and industrial development in the region.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Power Tools Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=23285

Power Tools Market: Dynamics and Growth Factors

The power tools market is influenced by various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities that impact the growth of the market.

Market drivers include the growing demand for power tools in various industries such as construction, automotive, and manufacturing.

The increasing adoption of cordless power tools, which are user-friendly and convenient, is also driving market growth. Technological advancements in power tools, such as IoT-enabled tools and increased battery life, are also driving market growth. However, there are also restraints that may limit market growth, such as the high cost of power tools, which can limit their adoption in developing regions. Additionally, concerns regarding workplace safety and regulations may also hinder the market’s growth.

Opportunities in the power tools market include the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly power tools, which can help reduce carbon footprint and operating costs. The emergence of e-commerce channels for the sale of power tools has also opened new opportunities for market players to expand their customer base and increase sales. Furthermore, the rising popularity of DIY projects and home renovations, particularly in developed regions, is expected to create new opportunities for market growth.

Request a Customized Copy of the Power Tools Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=23285

As more people take on DIY projects, the demand for power tools is expected to rise. Overall, the power tools market is expected to witness significant growth driven by the increasing demand for power tools in various industries and the adoption of new technologies in power tools. However, market players need to address restraints and seize opportunities to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

(A free sample of the Power Tools report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)



Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Power Tools report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Power Tools Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=23285

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 31.78 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 54.39 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 28.55 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Key Segment By Product, Mode Of Operation, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &, Africa, and South &, Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Power Tools Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the power tools market. On the one hand, the pandemic led to disruptions in the global supply chain, which affected the production and distribution of power tools. Additionally, the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities and construction sites also had a negative impact on the demand for power tools.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/power-tools-market/

However, on the other hand, the pandemic also led to an increase in DIY projects and home renovations as people spent more time at home. This led to a surge in demand for power tools, particularly cordless power tools, which are easy to use for household applications.

Furthermore, the pandemic led to an increased focus on safety and hygiene in the workplace, which also impacted the demand for power tools. For instance, the demand for power tools with safety features, such as automatic shut-off and dust extraction systems, increased significantly. Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the power tools market . While the disruptions in the global supply chain and temporary shutdowns had a negative impact on the market, the increase in DIY projects and the focus on safety and hygiene in the workplace presented new opportunities for market players.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the Power Tools market's size and its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Power Tools market forward?

What are the Power Tools Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Power Tools Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Power Tools market sample report and company profiles?

Request a Customized Copy of the Power Tools Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/power-tools-market/

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

List of the prominent players in the Power Tools Market:



Emerson Electric Co.

Hilti Corporation

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

Makita Corporation

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

Techtronic Industries

Others

Request a Customized Copy of the Power Tools Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/power-tools-market/



Recent Developments

The DEWALT POWERSTACK 20V MAX* Compact Battery, a new type of cordless power tool, will come out in October 2021. DEWALT is a Stanley Black & Decker name.

In September 2021, Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH revealed that the GEX12V-5 Brushless 5 In. The new electric sanders are made to be easy to use and have the best balance.

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Power Tools Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Drills, Saws, Wrenches, Grinders, Sanders, Others), By Mode Of Operation (Electric, Pneumatic, Others), By Application (Industrial, Residential), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/power-tools-market/

The Power Tools Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Drills

Saws

Wrenches

Grinders

Sanders

Others

By Mode Of Operation

Electric

Pneumatic

Others

By Application

Industrial

Residential

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Power Tools Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/power-tools-market/

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Power Tools Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/power-tools-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Machine Tools Market : Machine Tools Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Metal Cutting, Machining Centers, Turning Machines, Grinding Machines, Milling Machines, Eroding machines, Others, Metal Forming, Bending Machines, Presses, Punching Machines, Others), By Technology (Computer Numerical Control (CNC), Conventional), By End-use (Automotive, Mechanical Engineering, Metal Working, Aerospace, Electrical Industry, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030

Golf Simulators Market : Golf Simulators Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Offering (System, Software, Services), By Installation Type (Outdoor, Indoor), By Product (Built-in, Portable, Free-Standing), By End-user (Corporate, Commercial, Residential, Educational Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Metrology Market : Metrology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (CMM, ODS), By End user (Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Power Generation, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Industrial Air Compressor Market : Industrial Air Compressor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Portable , Stationary), By Technology (Rotary, Centrifugal, Reciprocating), By Output (Up to 15 kW, 16 - 75 kW, 75 - 500 kW, More than 500 kW), By End-use (Food & beverage, Energy & Mining, Agriculture/Farming , Oil & gas, Semiconductor & electronics, Construction & municipal, Manufacturing, Pharma, Others), By Coolant Type (Air-Cooled, Water-Cooled), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Residential Boiler Market : Residential Boiler Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Water Tube Boiler, Fire Tube Boiler, Electric Boiler), By Fuel Type (Coal Fired, Oil Fired, Gas Fired, Others), By Technology (Condensing, Non-condensing), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

This Power Tools Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Power Tools? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Power Tools Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Power Tools Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Power Tools Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Power Tools Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Power Tools Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Power Tools Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Power Tools Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Power Tools Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Power Tools Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Power Tools Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Power Tools Market Report

Power Tools Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Power Tools Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Power Tools Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Power Tools Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Request a Customized Copy of the Power Tools Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/power-tools-market/

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Power Tools market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Power Tools market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Power Tools market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/power-tools-market/

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Power Tools market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Power Tools industry.

Managers in the Power Tools sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Power Tools market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Power Tools products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-market-insights/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/custommarketins

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmarketinsights

Subscribe to us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@custommarketinsights

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/