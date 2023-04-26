Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Cash Dividend and Stock Dividend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HWBK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable July 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023. The board also approved a special stock dividend of 4% per common share payable July 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.



About Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a financial-bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank of Jefferson City, Missouri with additional locations in the Missouri communities of Lee's Summit, Liberty, St. Louis, Springfield, Independence, Columbia, Clinton, Osceola, Warsaw, Belton, Drexel, Harrisonville, California and St. Robert, Missouri.

