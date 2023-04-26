Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc. Announces Declaration of Inaugural Distribution

GREENWICH, Conn., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc. (“the Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (“the Board of Directors”) has declared monthly distributions on its common shares of beneficial interest as follows:



Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share May 31, 2023 May 17, 2023 May 31, 2023 $0.21 June 30, 2023 June 16, 2023 June 30, 2023 $0.21

The $0.21 per share monthly distribution, if continued, would equate to a 10.1% annualized yield based on the NAV of $25.00 per share as of March 6, 2023.1

About Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc.

Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, registered closed-end management investment company primarily investing in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc.’s investment strategy may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Disclaimer

There is no assurance that the Fund will continue to declare distributions or that they will continue at these rates. The distribution has been estimated to be a return of capital. The ultimate tax character of the Fund’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year. The information provided is based on estimates available as of April 20, 2023. Shareholders should know that return of capital will reduce the tax basis of their shares and potentially increase the taxable gain, if any, upon disposition of their shares.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280

1 No assurance can be given that the Company will be able to declare such distributions in further periods, and its ability to declare and pay distributions will be subject to a number of factors, including the Company’s results of operations.