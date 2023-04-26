MamaMancini’s Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Ongoing Margin Enhancement Initiatives Sequentially Grow Gross Margins to 28.2% with $1.8 Million in Net Income in the Fourth Quarter

Company Grows Cash Position to $4.4 Million as of January 31, 2023; Concurrently Pays Down $3.2 Million in Debt in the Second Half of Fiscal 2023

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

Financial Summary:

Three Months Ended Jan. 31, Fiscal Year Ended Jan. 31, $ in millions 2023 2022 % Increase 2023 2022 % Increase Revenues $ 22.8 $ 13.9 64 % $ 93.2 $ 47.1 98 % Gross Profit $ 6.4 $ 2.6 147 % $ 19.4 $ 11.9 64 % Operating Expenses $ 4.5 $ 4.0 14 % $ 16.6 $ 11.8 41 % Net Income (Loss) $ 1.8 $ (1.3 ) 241 % $ 2.3 $ (0.3 ) 1,014 % Earnings per Share (Diluted) $ 0.06 $ (0.04 ) 250 % $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) 700 % Adj. EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 2.3 $ (0.8 ) 374 % $ 4.3 $ 1.1 282 %

Key Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 & Subsequent Operational Highlights:

Hired 20-year supply chain veteran Joselina Peralta as Chief Procurement Officer and SVP of End to End Supply Chain, with the objective of optimizing procurement activities across both manufacturing facilities to further enhance the Company’s gross margin profile.

Strengthened corporate governance with the appointment of seasoned human resources executive Meghan Henson as well as digital-first operations executive Shirley Romig to the Board of Directors, who each bring more than 20 years of experience in their respective fields.

Invited to present at leading investor conferences nationally, including the 35 th Annual ROTH Conference and the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational – in addition to hosting a successful in-person Investor Day in East Rutherford, NJ.

Annual ROTH Conference and the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational – in addition to hosting a successful in-person Investor Day in East Rutherford, NJ. Continued to expand the breadth and depth of the business, both from new customers as well as from an average items carried perspective in existing customers, with new grocery and club store customers in the West and Midwest, including opening new regions with a major club store chain and selling additional items into another major club store chain.

Management Commentary

“The fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was underscored by continuous improvement in our gross margin profile – which drove strong sequential net income growth, even with the seasonality we typically see in the fourth quarter,” said Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s. “These initial improvements in procurement, manufacturing and logistics are just the beginning – which when paired with our continued efforts to sell more items into our existing retailer partners through the pending buildout of our sales and marketing capabilities in the coming months – positions us to continue to gain market share in a highly profitable manner.

“Since I took the role of CEO, the team has been highly focused on the continuous foundational improvement of our 3 ‘Cs’ – namely our Cost, Controls and Culture. New approaches to cost management have driven procurement and logistics savings, driving a fourth quarter gross margin improvement of over 950 basis points year-over-year and 260 basis points sequentially – enabling us to achieve $1.8 million of net income and pay down $1.3 million in debt in the fourth quarter alone.

“Given these tailwinds, I believe we can improve our normalized gross margin profile from the mid-20% range to the upper 20% range this year. Longer term, considering the recent appointment of our new Chief Procurement Officer, the strength of our new Logistics Director, and the continuous optimization of our operations, we could return to a gross margin profile north of 30%. While we are currently targeting mid-single-digit net income margins, I firmly believe that over the long term we can improve this figure to approximately 10% with adjusted EBITDA margins in the teens percentage range.

“On the corporate governance front, we recently strengthened our Board with the appointment of two qualified independent directors. Meghan Henson’s deep knowledge and experience in the human resources field will be an invaluable asset to the Company as we evolve into a truly national platform company. Shirley Romig’s corporate governance skills and experience building and leading public companies through various stages of maturity using digital-first social media strategies further strengthens our Board and will enable us to better connect with new demographics.

“Our aspiration is to build upon this strong foundation to realize sequential increases in profitability throughout fiscal 2024 – enabled by increasing average items carried, penetrating new retailers and further strengthening our margin profile. Accomplishing this through the impending buildout of our sales and marketing organization, paired with future acquisitions to further build our in-house capabilities and product suite, will allow us to become a first-of-kind national deli solutions company – all with the goal of delivering sustainable, long-term value to my fellow shareholders,” concluded Michaels.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 64% to $22.8 million, as compared to $13.9 million in the same year-ago quarter. Revenue for fiscal 2023 increased 98% to a $93.2 million, as compared to $47.1 million in the prior year. The increase is attributable to strong organic growth across all divisions – chiefly through cross selling – as well as by inorganic growth through the acquisition of T&L and Olive Branch.

Gross profit increased 147% to $6.4 million, or 28.2% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared to $2.6 million, or 18.7% of total revenues, in the same year-ago quarter. Gross profit increased 64% to $19.4 million, or 20.8% of total revenues, in fiscal 2023, as compared to $11.9 million, or 25.2% of total revenues, in the prior year. The increase in gross margin in the fourth quarter was attributable to the normalization of commodity costs, successful pricing actions and improvements in operational efficiencies across the organization. The Company continues to identify procurement and logistics efficiencies and cost savings through stronger buying power created through the acquisitions of T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch.

Operating expenses totaled $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared to $4.0 million in the same year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses decreased in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 19.9% from 28.8%. Operating expenses totaled $16.6 million in fiscal 2023, as compared to $11.8 million in fiscal 2022. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses decreased in fiscal 2023 to 17.8% of sales, as compared to 25.0% in the prior year. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, benefited from synergies created through the acquisitions of T&L and Olive Branch.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or ($0.04) per diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter. Net income for fiscal 2023 was $2.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $0.3 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, in the prior year. The fourth quarter was impacted by a one-time book-to-tax adjustment that improved net income by approximately $0.5 million. Without this one-time benefit, net income still saw robust sequential improvement to $1.3 million, representing net income margins in the high 5% range, in-line with the Company’s expectation in the mid-single-digit range.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, increased to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared to ($0.8) million in the same year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $4.3 million in fiscal 2023, as compared to $1.1 million in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents as of January 31, 2023 were $4.4 million, as compared to $0.9 million as of January 31, 2022. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was driven by $2.3 million in cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, $1.3 million of which was used to pay down the Company’s long-term debt, bringing the total debt retired in the second half of fiscal 2023 to $3.2 million.

Conference Call

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter & fiscal year 2023 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 & FY2023 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13737915

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1608685&tp_key=65a4e59ad1

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Friday, May 26, 2023. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13737915. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with over 45,000 product placements in grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following non-GAAP measure – adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of financial performance. The company believes this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s results of operations. However, this non-GAAP measure has significant limitations in that it does not reflect all the costs and other items associated with the operation of the company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP. For a definition and reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, its corresponding GAAP measure, please see the reconciliation table shown in this press release below.

US-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED Fiscal Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,822,626 $ (1,309,920 ) $ 2,268,604 $ (251,926 ) Depreciation 242,008 207,204 920,718 779,442 Amortization of Debt Discount 12,451 2,437 22,121 2,437 Amortization of Right of Use Assets 4,881 27,657 16,680 190,798 Amortization of Intangibles 115,183 43,660 482,469 43,660 Taxes (96,975 ) 94,841 (9,104 ) 296,472 Interest 186,730 100,197 633,889 73,487 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 2,286,904 $ (833,924 ) $ 4,337,400 $ 1,136,392





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MMMB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us





MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

January 31, 2023 January 31, 2022 Assets: Current Assets: Cash $ 4,378,383 $ 850,598 Accounts receivable, net 6,832,046 7,627,717 Inventories, net 3,635,881 2,890,793 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 828,391 269,209 Total current assets 15,674,701 11,638,317 Property and equipment, net 3,423,096 3,678,532 Intangibles, net 1,502,510 1,984,979 Goodwill 8,633,334 8,633,334 Operating lease right of use assets, net 3,236,690 3,596,317 Deferred tax asset 717,556- 448,501 Equity method investment 1,343,486 - Deposits 53,819 52,249 Total Assets $ 34,587,320 $ 30,032,229 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Liabilities: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 9,065,389 $ 6,479,140 Term loan, net of debt discount of $60,082 and $57,771, respectively 1,491,642 1,235,333 Operating lease liability 391,802 292,699 Finance leases payable 182,391 218,039 Promissory note – related party 750,000 759,917 Total current liabilities 11,881,224 8,985,128 Line of credit 890,000 765,000 Operating lease liability – net of current 2,897,205 3,339,255 Finance leases payable – net of current 248,640 376,132 Promissory note – related party, net of current 1,500,000 2,250,000 Term loan – net of current 4,655,173 6,206,896 Total long-term liabilities 10,191,018 12,937,283 Total Liabilities 22,072,242 21,922,411 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders’ Equity: Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 23,400 issued as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022, 0 shares outstanding as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022 - - Series B Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 54,600 and 0 issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022 - - Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 19,680,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 36,317,857 and 35,758,792 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022 364 359 Additional paid in capital 22,724,440 20,587,789 Accumulated deficit (10,060,026 ) (12,328,830 ) Less: Treasury stock, 230,000 shares at cost (149,500 ) (149,500 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 12,515,078 8,109,818 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 34,587,320 $ 30,032,229





MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Years Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 Sales-net of slotting fees and discounts $ 93,187,621 $ 47,083,740 Costs of sales 73,769,359 35,229,867 Gross profit 19,418,262 11,853,873 Operating expenses: Research and development 135,141 120,692 General and administrative 16,461,467 11,650,414 Total operating expenses 16,596,608 11,771,106 Income from operations 2,821,654 82,767 Other income (expenses) Interest (633,889 ) (73,487 ) Amortization of debt discount (22,121 ) (2,438 ) Other income 2,648 37,704 Total other income (expenses) (653,362 ) (38,221 ) Net income before income tax provision and income from equity method investment 2,168,292 44,546 Income from equity method investment 143,486 - Income tax provision (9,104 ) (296,472 )_ Net income (loss) 2,302,674 (251,926 ) Less: series B preferred dividends (34,070 ) - Net income (loss) available to common stockholders 2,268,604 $ (251,926 ) Net income (loss) per common share – basic $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) – diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 36,093,858 35,702,197 – diluted 36,494,178 35,702,197





MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows