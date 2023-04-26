MYR Group Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2023 Results

THORNTON, Colo., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced today its first-quarter 2023 financial results.



Highlights for First Quarter 2023

Quarterly revenues of $811.6 million

Quarterly net income of $23.2 million, or $1.38 per diluted share

Quarterly EBITDA of $41.3 million

Record backlog of $2.67 billion

Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, “We entered 2023 with positive momentum fueled by our strong financial performance in 2022 and a record-setting backlog, resulting in solid first quarter results. First quarter 2023 net income of $23.2 million was a 12.0 percent increase over the first quarter of 2022, with revenues, consolidated gross profit and EBITDA all increasing compared to the same period of 2022. Our backlog at the end of the first quarter was $2.67 billion, positioning us well for success in the coming year.” Mr. Swartz also said, “We continue expanding our strong customer relationships through alliance agreements and project work across our districts. We also see healthy bidding activity and intend to strategically capture new work to position us for future growth.”

First Quarter Results

MYR reported first-quarter 2023 revenues of $811.6 million, an increase of $175.0 million, or 27.5 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Specifically, our Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) segment reported revenues of $445.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $80.4 million, or 22.1 percent, from the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in revenue on transmission projects, including revenues related to clean energy, and an increase in revenues on distribution projects. Our Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) segment reported revenues of $366.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $94.5 million, or 34.8 percent, from the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher revenue in certain geographical areas including revenues related to clean energy.

Consolidated gross profit in first quarter of 2023 was $84.4 million, an increase of $3.9 million or 4.9 percent, from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in gross profit was due to higher revenues, partially offset by lower margins. Gross margin was 10.4 percent for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 12.6 percent for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to labor inefficiencies, some of which were caused by inclement weather and supply chain disruptions experienced on certain projects. Gross margin was also negatively impacted by an increase in cost associated with an adjustment to sales tax accruals for prior periods in one of our operating areas as well as rising costs associated with inflation. These margin decreases were partially offset by better-than-anticipated productivity on a project. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a gross margin decrease of 0.6 percent and an increase of 0.5 percent for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $57.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $53.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses to support the growth in our operations and an increase in employee incentive compensation costs.

Interest expense increased to $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The period-over-period increase was primarily attributable to higher interest rates, partially offset by lower average debt balances, during the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Income tax expense was $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, with an effective tax rate of 14.4 percent, compared to income tax expense of $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, with an effective tax rate of 15.4 percent. The period-over-period decrease in tax rate was primarily due to a higher favorable impact from stock compensation excess tax benefits, partially offset by higher other permanent difference items.

For the first quarter of 2023, net income was $23.2 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared to $20.7 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the same period of 2022. First-quarter 2023 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $41.3 million, compared to $39.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Backlog

As of March 31, 2023, MYR’s backlog was $2.67 billion, compared to $2.50 billion as of December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, T&D backlog was approximately $1.28 billion, and C&I backlog was approximately $1.39 billion. Total backlog at March 31, 2023 increased $262.8 million, or 10.9 percent, from the $2.41 billion reported at March 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2023, MYR had $363.3 million of borrowing availability under its $375 million revolving credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

Conference Call

MYR will host a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2023 results on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time. To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI061fc63b89524f6b84d13ee44c89b0b9. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique passcode. Participants may access the audio-only webcast of the conference call from the Investors page of MYR Group’s website at myrgroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for seven days.

About MYR Group Inc.

MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Through their T&D segment they provide services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities, clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Their comprehensive T&D services include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should,” “unlikely,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR’s business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A. of MYR’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

MYR Group Inc. Contact:

Kelly M. Huntington, Chief Financial Officer, 847-290-1891, investorinfo@myrgroup.com

Investor Contact:

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, 312-780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,039 $ 51,040 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,008 and $2,073, respectively 418,762 472,543 Contract assets, net of allowances of $520 and $499, respectively 332,516 300,615 Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 9,408 9,325 Refundable income taxes 6,016 8,944 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,601 47,824 Total current assets 848,342 890,291 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $356,613 and $351,753, respectively 237,835 233,175 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,437 30,544 Goodwill 115,913 115,847 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $26,673 and $25,439, respectively 86,386 87,557 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 34,728 34,210 Investment in joint ventures 4,153 3,697 Other assets 3,443 3,537 Total assets $ 1,360,237 $ 1,398,858 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 5,160 $ 5,074 Current portion of operating lease obligations 10,010 9,711 Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,105 1,127 Accounts payable 294,310 315,323 Contract liabilities 220,754 227,055 Current portion of accrued self-insurance 25,043 28,752 Other current liabilities 68,463 79,918 Total current liabilities 624,845 666,960 Deferred income tax liabilities 45,797 45,775 Long-term debt 20,498 35,479 Accrued self-insurance 52,435 51,287 Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities 19,435 20,845 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 2,039 2,313 Other liabilities 17,623 15,999 Total liabilities 782,672 838,658 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock—$0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock—$0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 16,699,201 and 16,563,767 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 167 165 Additional paid-in capital 156,233 161,427 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,164 ) (6,300 ) Retained earnings 427,329 404,908 Total shareholders’ equity 577,565 560,200 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,360,237 $ 1,398,858





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Contract revenues $ 811,616 $ 636,624 Contract costs 727,224 556,139 Gross profit 84,392 80,485 Selling, general and administrative expenses 56,964 53,564 Amortization of intangible assets 1,226 2,767 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,224 ) (748 ) Income from operations 27,426 24,902 Other income (expense): Interest income 321 8 Interest expense (586 ) (451 ) Other expense, net (90 ) (15 ) Income before provision for income taxes 27,071 24,444 Income tax expense 3,908 3,756 Net income $ 23,163 $ 20,688 Income per common share: —Basic $ 1.39 $ 1.22 —Diluted $ 1.38 $ 1.21 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: —Basic 16,618 16,916 —Diluted 16,824 17,133





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 23,163 $ 20,688 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 12,763 11,904 Amortization of intangible assets 1,226 2,767 Stock-based compensation expense 1,982 1,624 Deferred income taxes — (1 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,224 ) (748 ) Other non-cash items 62 886 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable, net 53,819 2,902 Contract assets, net (31,868 ) (5,745 ) Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles (601 ) 1,531 Other assets 15,921 281 Accounts payable (19,142 ) 15,613 Contract liabilities (6,312 ) (4,470 ) Accrued self-insurance (2,561 ) (352 ) Other liabilities (10,070 ) (25,413 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 37,158 21,467 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,539 1,027 Cash paid for acquired business, net of cash acquired — (110,576 ) Purchases of property and equipment (19,615 ) (14,037 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (18,076 ) (123,586 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving lines of credit 9,242 78,331 Repayments under revolving lines of credit (22,157 ) (33,138 ) Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes (1,980 ) — Payment of principal obligations under finance leases (302 ) (437 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 20 4 Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (7,936 ) (6,791 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (23,113 ) 37,969 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 30 790 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,001 ) (63,360 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 51,040 82,092 End of period $ 47,039 $ 18,732





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data,

Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and

As of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 Three months ended

March 31, Last twelve months ended

March 31, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Summary Statement of Operations Data: Contract revenues $ 811,616 $ 636,624 $ 3,183,534 $ 2,542,427 Gross profit $ 84,392 $ 80,485 $ 347,869 $ 328,513 Income from operations $ 27,426 $ 24,902 $ 117,431 $ 116,051 Income before provision for income taxes $ 27,071 $ 24,444 $ 116,831 $ 113,760 Income tax expense $ 3,908 $ 3,756 $ 30,975 $ 27,994 Net income $ 23,163 $ 20,688 $ 85,856 $ 85,766 Tax rate 14.4 % 15.4 % 26.5 % 24.6 % Per Share Data: Income per common share: —Basic $ 1.39 $ 1.22 $ 5.15 (1) $ 5.08 (1) —Diluted $ 1.38 $ 1.21 $ 5.08 (1) $ 5.00 (1) Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: —Basic 16,618 16,916 16,687 (2) 16,877 (2) —Diluted 16,824 17,133 16,884 (2) 17,159 (2)





(in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 1,360,237 $ 1,398,858 $ 1,205,579 $ 1,019,246 Total shareholders’ equity $ 577,565 $ 560,200 $ 536,278 $ 448,464 Goodwill and intangible assets $ 202,299 $ 203,404 $ 213,510 $ 116,860 Total funded debt (3) $ 25,658 $ 40,553 $ 49,696 $ 29,420





(in thousands) Last twelve months ended

March 31, 2023

2022

Financial Performance Measure (4): Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure: Net income $ 85,856 $ 85,766 Interest expense, net 3,198 1,710 Amortization of intangible assets 7,468 4,500 Tax impact of interest and amortization of intangible assets (2,826 ) (1,528 ) EBIA, net of taxes (5) $ 93,696 $ 90,448

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 Three months ended

March 31, Last twelve months ended

March 31, (in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Financial Performance Measures (4): EBITDA (6) $ 41,325 $ 39,558 $ 177,517 $ 164,475 EBITDA per Diluted Share (7) $ 2.46 $ 2.31 $ 10.51 $ 9.59 Free Cash Flow (8) $ 17,543 $ 7,430 $ 100,541 $ 39,938 Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 34.17 $ 31.16 Tangible Book Value (10) $ 375,266 $ 322,768 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 22.20 $ 18.76 Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (12) 0.04 0.09 Asset Turnover (13) 2.64 2.49 Return on Assets (14) 7.1 % 8.4 % Return on Equity (15) 16.0 % 19.1 % Return on Invested Capital (18) 16.7 % 18.6 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA: Net income $ 23,163 $ 20,688 $ 85,856 $ 85,766 Interest expense, net 265 443 3,198 1,710 Income tax expense 3,908 3,756 30,975 27,994 Depreciation and amortization 13,989 14,671 57,488 49,005 EBITDA (6) $ 41,325 $ 39,558 $ 177,517 $ 164,475 Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share: Net income per share $ 1.38 $ 1.21 $ 5.09 $ 5.00 Interest expense, net, per share 0.02 0.03 0.19 0.10 Income tax expense per share 0.23 0.22 1.83 1.63 Depreciation and amortization per share 0.83 0.85 3.40 2.86 EBITDA per Diluted Share (7) $ 2.46 $ 2.31 $ 10.51 $ 9.59 Calculation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities $ 37,158 $ 21,467 $ 183,175 $ 99,305 Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment (19,615 ) (14,037 ) (82,634 ) (59,367 ) Free Cash Flow (8) $ 17,543 $ 7,430 $ 100,541 $ 39,938

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

As of March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value: Book value (total shareholders’ equity) $ 577,565 $ 536,278 Goodwill and intangible assets (202,299 ) (213,510 ) Tangible Book Value (10) $ 375,266 $ 322,768 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share: Book value per period end share $ 34.17 $ 31.16 Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share (11.97 ) (12.40 ) Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 22.20 $ 18.76 Calculation of Period End Shares: Shares outstanding 16,699 16,995 Plus: common equivalents 206 217 Period End Shares (16) 16,905 17,212





(in thousands) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Shareholders Equity: Book value (total shareholders’ equity) $ 577,565 $ 536,278 $ 448,464 Plus: total funded debt 25,658 49,696 29,420 Less: cash and cash equivalents (47,039 ) (18,732 ) (73,069 ) Invested Capital $ 556,184 $ 567,242 $ 404,815 Average Invested Capital (17) $ 561,713 $ 486,029

