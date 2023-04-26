First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

MATTOON, Ill., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Highlights

Net income of $19.2 million, or $0.93 diluted EPS

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $19.7 million, or $0.96 diluted EPS

Record quarter of insurance revenues reflects unique diversification helping deliver record quarterly noninterest income

Strong asset quality performance with decline in nonperforming loans and substandard loans, minimal net charge-offs, and past dues down to less than $10 million

Implemented efficiency improvements and early retirement initiative to deliver annual cost savings of $2.2 million

Announced the acquisition of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. continuing the Company’s diversification strategy and enhancing funding and liquidity profile

Board of Directors declared regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share



“Our unique income diversification helped deliver a solid start to the year,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “It was clearly an eventful quarter as we continued our strategic initiatives and managed through the increased challenges in our industry. Financially, the quarter was highlighted by a record quarter in our insurance business, continued strength in our asset quality, and an efficiency initiative that will lower expenses by approximately $2.2 million per year.”

“In addition, after a long history of working together on various customer opportunities and strategic considerations, we announced the merger with Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. The cultural alignment of the two organizations will make for a smooth integration and help us to maintain the strong customer relationships and commitments to communities Blackhawk has delivered for many years. We are planning to hit the ground running with our broader array of services that customers and employees can be excited about,” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by $2.5 million, or 5.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest income increased by $3.0 million and interest expense increased by $5.4 million. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by a higher average rate on earning assets. Accretion income decreased by $0.2 million in the period to $0.4 million and ended the quarter with a remaining discount of $6.5 million. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by higher interest rates and increased competition for funding.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $0.3 million, or 0.8%. The decrease was primarily the result of funding costs increasing at a faster pace than organic earning asset growth and repricing.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 2.94% for the first quarter of 2023, which was 13 basis points lower compared to the prior quarter. Earning asset yields increased 25 basis points, while the average cost of funds increased 38 basis points.

In comparison to the first quarter of last year, the net interest margin decreased 13 basis points, with earning asset yields higher by 99 basis points and average cost of funds higher by 112 basis points.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $4.76 billion, representing a decrease of $65.6 million compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to elevated payoffs in commercial real estate from customer asset sales and the seasonal nature of agriculture operating loans. In addition, line of credit draws decreased by $34.0 million in the quarter, which was driven by higher rates and strong customer balance sheets. The loan pipeline still has solid opportunities, but customers are expressing some caution due to continued economic uncertainty, and we expect growth to moderate from prior periods.

Asset Quality

The Company has strength in its long-standing and disciplined credit culture, which allows it to remain consistent in underwriting regardless of the economic cycle. Asset quality metrics for March 31, 2023 reflect those efforts. The allowance for credit losses at the end of the quarter was flat from the prior period at 1.22% of total loans. Also at quarter end, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was down to 0.32%, and the allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 384%. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was down to 0.29% at quarter end. Nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets both decreased in the period. The Company recognized minimal net charge-offs during the first quarter.

Provision expense was recorded as a credit of $0.8 million in the first quarter. The credit was primarily driven by the decline in loan balances, decline in substandard loans, and a decline in past dues, partially offset by an increase in qualitative factors for the growing uncertainty on the macro-economic conditions. The allowance totaled $58.2 million at the end of the quarter, which represents significantly more than the $37.2 million of total cumulative net charge-offs the Company has experienced over the last 20 years.

Deposits

Total deposits ended the quarter at $5.03 billion, which represented a decrease of $226.2 million from the prior quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $5.7 million in the quarter. A majority of the overall deposit decline in the period was attributable to one customer. As previously mentioned, the Company received approximately $225 million of deposits in the third quarter of last year related to a customer’s sale of certain assets. These funds were known to be temporary deposits on the Company’s balance sheet as they would be deployed for capital and operating needs of the customer. Most of this outflow occurred during the period with approximately $50 million of the balance remaining as of March 31, 2023. The Company has no other large customer deposit concentrations similar to this one. The Company has not lost a customer related to the industry’s deposit security concerns subsequent to the bank failures in March. Approximately 99% of the Company’s deposit accounts are less than $250,000. The average account balance for all deposit customers is approximately $25,000. The percentage of deposits that were uninsured at quarter end was 25.9%.

Outside of the previously mentioned customer, deposit flows throughout the quarter were relatively similar to prior periods where rate competition was a key determinant to the migration. Late in the first quarter, the Company saw an increase in the competitive landscape resulting in higher matching and promotional rates to normalize deposit flows. In addition, deposit security became a more common discussion topic, and the Company met customer needs and maintained deposit relationships by moving approximately $93 million of deposits into the Intrafi Network for the FDIC insurance coverage.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $22.5 million compared to $18.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to both organic and seasonal growth within the insurance business and approximately $0.7 million in a bank owned life insurance claim. Insurance and wealth management revenues represented 62% of total noninterest income reflecting the diversification of our revenue sources. Noninterest income represented approximately 34.2% of total revenue in the period.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest income increased $1.4 million, or 6.6%. The year-over-year increase was driven by strong growth in our insurance business of $1.4 million and a bank owned life insurance claim of $0.7 million, partially offset by lower wealth management and mortgage income.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $41.6 million compared to $39.4 million in the fourth quarter. The increase was primarily driven by $0.7 million of nonrecurring acquisition and severance related costs and higher producer incentive-based compensation tied to the record high insurance revenue. During the quarter, the Company implemented an efficiency initiative. This project resulted in nonrecurring severance costs of $0.5 million recorded in the period and will result in approximately $2.2 million of ongoing annual savings.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest expenses increased $1.2 million. The increase was primarily due to a full quarter of expenses from the Jefferson acquisition, higher incentive-based compensation tied to insurance revenues, and overall inflationary pressures.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the first quarter 2023 was 59.0% compared to 58.1% in the prior quarter and 58.6% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company’s capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.74% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.88% Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.51% Leverage ratio 9.89%

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.23 payable on June 1, 2023 for shareholders of record on May 17, 2023.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $6.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri and Texas, and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, the First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve customers well over the last 158 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” and “Tangible Book Value per Common Share”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid and Blackhawk, such as discussions of First Mid’s and Blackhawk’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid and Blackhawk, are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions between First Mid and Blackhawk will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of the operations of Blackhawk with First Mid will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the inability to complete the proposed transactions due to the failure to satisfy conditions to completion of the proposed transactions, including failure to obtain the required regulatory, shareholder and other approvals; the failure of the proposed transactions to close for any other reason; the effect of the announcement of the proposed transactions on customer relationships and operating results; the possibility that the proposed transactions may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid and Blackhawk; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s and Blackhawk’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid and Blackhawk; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on First Mid’s or Blackhawk’s businesses, the ability to complete the proposed transactions or any of the other foregoing risks. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 169,134 $ 152,433 $ 223,980 Investment securities 1,217,754 1,223,720 1,472,277 Loans (including loans held for sale) 4,760,631 4,826,212 4,454,561 Less allowance for credit losses (58,223 ) (59,093 ) (58,474 ) Net loans 4,702,408 4,767,119 4,396,087 Premises and equipment, net 90,178 90,473 89,319 Goodwill and intangibles, net 168,373 169,897 174,499 Bank owned life insurance 151,366 151,756 149,041 Other assets 183,637 188,817 126,803 Total assets $ 6,682,850 $ 6,744,215 $ 6,632,006 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 1,262,181 $ 1,256,514 $ 1,373,881 Interest bearing 3,768,597 4,000,487 4,113,424 Total deposits 5,030,778 5,257,001 5,487,305 Repurchase agreement with customers 228,664 221,414 187,326 Other borrowings 595,021 465,071 126,396 Junior subordinated debentures 19,406 19,364 19,237 Subordinated debt 94,593 94,553 94,438 Other liabilities 52,523 53,657 50,919 Total liabilities 6,020,985 6,111,060 5,965,621 Total stockholders' equity 661,865 633,155 666,385 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,682,850 $ 6,744,215 $ 6,632,006





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 56,236 $ 39,908 Interest on investment securities 7,127 7,170 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 308 67 Total interest income 63,671 47,145 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 12,767 2,148 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,463 67 Interest on other borrowings 4,883 276 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 379 146 Interest on subordinated debt 988 986 Total interest expense 20,480 3,623 Net interest income 43,191 43,522 Provision for credit losses (817 ) 2,952 Net interest income after provision for loan 44,008 40,570 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 5,514 5,975 Insurance commissions 8,480 7,104 Service charges 2,203 2,056 Net securities gains/(losses) (46 ) 0 Mortgage banking revenues 150 444 ATM/debit card revenue 3,083 2,898 Other 3,095 2,611 Total non-interest income 22,479 21,088 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 26,071 24,302 Net occupancy and equipment expense 6,005 6,155 Net other real estate owned (income) expense 133 (33 ) FDIC insurance 463 426 Amortization of intangible assets 1,522 1,522 Stationary and supplies 292 311 Legal and professional expense 1,690 1,734 ATM/debit card expense 1,223 1,078 Marketing and donations 654 873 Other 3,524 4,020 Total non-interest expense 41,577 40,388 Income before income taxes 24,910 21,270 Income taxes 5,730 4,654 Net income $ 19,180 $ 16,616 Per Share Information Basic earnings per common share $ 0.94 $ 0.86 Diluted earnings per common share 0.93 0.86 Weighted average shares outstanding 20,492,254 19,295,860 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 20,563,972 19,358,457





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 56,236 $ 53,128 $ 49,278 $ 43,555 $ 39,908 Interest on investment securities 7,127 7,285 7,302 7,623 7,170 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 308 296 174 105 67 Total interest income 63,671 60,709 56,754 51,283 47,145 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 12,767 9,227 4,915 2,523 2,148 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,463 1,163 428 137 67 Interest on other borrowings 4,883 3,345 1,927 645 276 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 379 315 241 166 146 Interest on subordinated debt 988 987 986 986 986 Total interest expense 20,480 15,037 8,497 4,457 3,623 Net interest income 43,191 45,672 48,257 46,826 43,522 Provision for credit losses (817 ) 805 142 907 2,952 Net interest income after provision for loan 44,008 44,867 48,115 45,919 40,570 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 5,514 6,201 4,843 5,473 5,975 Insurance commissions 8,480 4,719 4,158 5,641 7,104 Service charges 2,203 2,375 2,445 2,236 2,056 Securities gains, net (46 ) (48 ) 79 2 - Mortgage banking revenues 150 65 355 289 444 ATM/debit card revenue 3,083 3,209 3,101 3,214 2,898 Other 3,095 1,686 1,810 1,704 2,611 Total non-interest income 22,479 18,207 16,791 18,559 21,088 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 26,071 23,610 24,877 25,768 24,302 Net occupancy and equipment expense 6,005 6,126 5,903 6,073 6,155 Net other real estate owned (income) expense 133 87 58 218 (33 ) FDIC insurance 463 464 479 436 426 Amortization of intangible assets 1,522 1,537 1,598 1,633 1,522 Stationary and supplies 292 298 361 325 311 Legal and professional expense 1,690 1,607 1,770 1,885 1,734 ATM/debit card expense 1,223 1,309 1,243 670 1,078 Marketing and donations 654 681 739 706 873 Other 3,524 3,653 4,521 3,801 4,020 Total non-interest expense 41,577 39,372 41,549 41,515 40,388 Income before income taxes 24,910 23,702 23,357 22,963 21,270 Income taxes 5,730 3,063 5,418 5,205 4,654 Net income $ 19,180 $ 20,639 $ 17,939 $ 17,758 $ 16,616 Per Share Information Basic earnings per common share $ 0.94 $ 1.01 $ 0.88 $ 0.87 $ 0.86 Diluted earnings per common share 0.93 1.01 0.88 0.86 0.86 Weighted average shares outstanding 20,492,254 20,461,046 20,454,669 20,448,799 19,295,860 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 20,563,972 20,535,220 20,535,215 20,529,523 19,358,457





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.

Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Loan Portfolio Construction and land development $ 159,157 $ 144,264 $ 142,801 $ 141,072 $ 131,504 Farm real estate loans 401,957 410,327 360,424 350,159 280,993 1-4 Family residential properties 424,545 440,180 436,625 424,230 417,232 Multifamily residential properties 301,808 294,346 298,321 330,600 369,926 Commercial real estate 2,003,647 2,030,011 1,996,338 1,976,654 1,965,321 Loans secured by real estate 3,291,114 3,319,128 3,234,509 3,222,715 3,164,976 Agricultural operating loans 146,847 166,838 160,511 142,406 121,708 Commercial and industrial loans 1,078,021 1,082,960 1,064,033 1,036,987 935,454 Consumer loans 88,430 97,775 100,783 94,828 89,685 All other loans 156,219 159,511 160,454 151,727 142,738 Total loans 4,760,631 4,826,212 4,720,290 4,648,663 4,454,561 Deposit Portfolio Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,262,181 $ 1,256,514 $ 1,334,686 $ 1,369,756 $ 1,373,881 Interest bearing demand deposits 1,419,791 1,389,283 1,364,306 1,453,932 1,482,556 Savings deposits 639,691 636,699 657,592 683,944 685,228 Money Market 878,452 1,267,726 1,443,060 1,158,724 1,280,129 Time deposits 830,663 706,779 683,554 652,622 665,511 Total deposits 5,030,778 5,257,001 5,483,198 5,318,978 5,487,305 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 15,163 $ 19,170 $ 20,812 $ 19,981 $ 22,465 Non-performing assets 19,225 23,539 25,143 24,190 27,269 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 53 489 440 307 (5 ) Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 383.98 % 308.26 % 282.42 % 295.66 % 260.29 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.31 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.32 % 0.40 % 0.44 % 0.43 % 0.50 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.35 % 0.38 % 0.36 % 0.41 % Special Mention loans 47,022 39,853 25,298 35,849 64,160 Substandard and Doubtful loans 29,931 34,352 37,378 38,155 38,801 Common Share Data Common shares outstanding 20,519,717 20,452,376 20,454,636 20,448,799 20,437,183 Book value per common share $ 32.26 $ 30.96 $ 29.37 $ 30.63 $ 32.61 Tangible book value per common share (2) 24.05 22.65 21.01 22.17 24.07 Market price of stock 27.22 32.08 31.97 35.67 38.49 Key Performance Ratios and Metrics End of period earning assets $ 5,995,674 $ 6,063,953 $ 5,975,619 $ 6,024,815 $ 6,038,542 Average earning assets 6,052,264 6,000,106 6,063,061 5,975,821 5,817,752 Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.32 % 4.07 % 3.77 % 3.50 % 3.33 % Average rate on cost of funds 1.38 % 1.00 % 0.56 % 0.30 % 0.26 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (2) 2.94 % 3.07 % 3.21 % 3.20 % 3.07 % Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.24 % 1.07 % 1.08 % 1.05 % Return on average common equity 12.11 % 13.51 % 11.18 % 11.02 % 9.95 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2) 59.01 % 58.07 % 59.64 % 58.45 % 58.59 % Full-time equivalent employees 988 1,043 1,051 1,025 1,050 1 Excludes Paycheck Protection Loans 2 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Net Interest Margin (In thousands, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 QTD Average Average Balance Interest Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Interest bearing deposits $ 15,688 $ 209 5.40 % Federal funds sold 7,753 85 4.45 % Certificates of deposits investments 1,789 14 3.17 % Investment Securities: Taxable (total less municipals) 957,951 5,163 2.16 % Tax-exempt (Municipals) 280,828 2,486 3.54 % Loans (net of unearned income) 4,788,255 56,469 4.78 % Total interest earning assets 6,052,264 64,426 4.32 % NONEARNING ASSETS Cash and due from banks 135,145 Premises and equipment 90,345 Other nonearning assets 475,022 Allowance for loan losses (59,558 ) Total assets $ 6,693,218 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits $ 2,504,073 $ 9,655 1.56 % Savings deposits 640,347 191 0.12 % Time deposits 699,328 2,921 1.69 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,843,748 12,767 1.35 % Repurchase agreements 231,012 1,463 2.57 % FHLB advances 540,156 4,874 3.66 % Federal funds purchased 778 9 4.69 % Subordinated debt 94,567 987 4.23 % Jr. subordinated debentures 19,385 379 7.93 % Other debt - - 0.00 % Total borrowings 885,898 7,712 3.53 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,729,646 20,479 1.76 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 1,273,527 Average cost of funds 1.38 % Other liabilities 56,456 Stockholders' equity 633,589 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 6,693,218 Net Interest Earnings / Spread $ 43,947 2.56 % Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds 0.38 % Tax effected yield on interest earning assets 2.94 %





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Net interest income as reported $ 43,191 $ 45,672 $ 48,257 $ 46,826 $ 43,522 Net interest income, (tax equivalent) 43,947 46,464 49,060 47,625 44,292 Average earning assets 6,052,264 6,000,106 6,063,061 5,975,821 5,817,752 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 2.94 % 3.07 % 3.21 % 3.20 % 3.07 % Common stockholder's equity $ 661,865 $ 633,155 $ 600,715 $ 626,268 $ 666,385 Goodwill and intangibles, net 168,373 169,897 170,897 172,871 174,499 Common shares outstanding 20,520 20,452 20,455 20,449 20,437 Tangible Book Value per common share $ 24.05 $ 22.65 $ 21.01 $ 22.17 $ 24.07



