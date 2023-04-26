FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Ordinary Share

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2023. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q1’23 Net Income Attributable to Shareholders $ 22,606 Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.23 Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.22 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 127,656 __________________________________

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.



First Quarter 2023 Dividends

On April 25, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its ordinary shares of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, payable on May 23, 2023 to the holders of record on May 12, 2023.

Additionally, on April 25, 2023, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”), Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”), Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563, $0.50000, $0.51563 and $0.59375 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, payable on June 15, 2023 to the holders of record on June 1, 2023.

Business Highlights

Quarterly Net Income Attributable to Shareholders growth of 13.0% versus Q4’22

39 modules sold in Q1’23 to 10 unique customers

Generated $195.1 million positive free cashflow available for asset acquisition & investment activity





Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Center section of the Company's website, www.ir.ftaiaviation.com, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company's website.

Conference Call

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI AVIATION LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31 2023 2022 Revenues Lease income $ 55,978 $ 39,325 Maintenance revenue 35,141 36,732 Asset sales revenue 108,691 — Aerospace products revenue 85,113 14,313 Other revenue 7,795 1,321 Total revenues 292,718 91,691 Expenses Cost of sales 145,670 9,050 Operating expenses 22,534 61,799 General and administrative 4,067 4,561 Acquisition and transaction expenses 3,262 2,273 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 2,997 3 Depreciation and amortization 40,926 41,305 Asset impairment 1,220 122,790 Interest expense 39,292 44,139 Total expenses 259,968 285,920 Other income (expense) Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated entities (1,335 ) 198 Gain on sale of assets, net — 16,288 Other income 8 128 Total other (expense) income (1,327 ) 16,614 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 31,423 (177,615 ) Provision for income taxes 2,026 1,339 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 29,397 (178,954 ) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (50,705 ) Net income (loss) 29,397 (229,659 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries: Continuing operations — — Discontinued operations — (7,466 ) Less: Dividends on preferred shares 6,791 6,791 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 22,606 $ (228,984 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic Continuing operations $ 0.23 $ (1.87 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ (0.43 ) Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.22 $ (1.87 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ (0.43 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 99,728,245 99,336,877 Diluted 100,974,100 99,336,877





FTAI AVIATION LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,994 $ 33,565 Restricted cash — 19,500 Accounts receivable, net 113,547 99,443 Leasing equipment, net 1,849,662 1,913,553 Property, plant, and equipment, net 11,438 10,014 Investments 40,202 22,037 Intangible assets, net 45,729 41,955 Inventory, net 192,790 163,676 Other assets 147,082 125,834 Total assets $ 2,441,444 $ 2,429,577 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 105,066 $ 86,452 Debt, net 2,101,907 2,175,727 Maintenance deposits 93,703 78,686 Security deposits 33,768 32,842 Other liabilities 32,844 36,468 Total liabilities $ 2,367,288 $ 2,410,175 Commitments and contingencies Equity Ordinary shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,728,786 and 99,716,621 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) $ 997 $ 997 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 15,920,000 and 13,320,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 159 133 Additional paid in capital 368,681 343,350 Accumulated deficit (296,205 ) (325,602 ) Shareholders' equity 73,632 18,878 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 524 524 Total equity $ 74,156 $ 19,402 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,441,444 $ 2,429,577





FTAI AVIATION LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 29,397 $ (229,659 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 1,335 24,013 Gain on sale of assets, net (31,657 ) (16,288 ) Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings (9,842 ) (11,592 ) Equity-based compensation 108 709 Depreciation and amortization 40,926 58,301 Asset impairment 1,220 122,790 Change in deferred income taxes 1,692 2,388 Change in fair value of non-hedge derivatives — 766 Change in fair value of guarantees (1,769 ) — Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives 7,844 12,013 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,017 5,771 Provision for credit losses 475 47,914 Other (326 ) (208 ) Change in: Accounts receivable (14,840 ) 8,619 Inventory 6,984 (6,044 ) Other assets (2,013 ) (4,221 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,088 (16,597 ) Management fees payable to affiliate (386 ) (158 ) Other liabilities 1,444 3,406 Net cash provided by operating activities 38,697 1,923 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities (19,500 ) (1,637 ) Principal collections on finance leases — 67 Acquisition of leasing equipment (127,513 ) (219,440 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,451 ) (54,661 ) Acquisition of lease intangibles (8,640 ) (5,282 ) Purchase deposit for acquisitions (9,940 ) (3,350 ) Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment 153,679 51,491 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — 2,910 Proceeds for deposit on sale of aircraft and engine 1,042 1,775 Net cash used in investing activities $ (12,323 ) $ (228,127 )





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt $ 145,000 $ 408,980 Repayment of debt (220,000 ) (224,473 ) Payment of deferred financing costs — (10,818 ) Receipt of security deposits 1,459 1,075 Return of security deposits (65 ) — Receipt of maintenance deposits 10,142 10,836 Release of maintenance deposits — (250 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter's discount and issuance costs 61,729 — Cash dividends - ordinary shares (29,919 ) (32,749 ) Cash dividends - preferred shares (6,791 ) (6,791 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (38,445 ) 145,810 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,071 ) (80,394 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 53,065 440,061 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 40,994 $ 359,667



Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended March 31 (in thousands) 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations $ 22,606 $ (185,745 ) Add: Provision for income taxes 2,026 1,339 Add: Equity-based compensation expense 108 — Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 3,262 2,273 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations — — Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments — — Add: Asset impairment charges 1,220 122,790 Add: Incentive allocations 2,942 — Add: Depreciation & amortization expense (1) 48,770 53,317 Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares 46,083 50,930 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) (696 ) 254 Less: Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities 1,335 (198 ) Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA — — Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 127,656 $ 44,690



