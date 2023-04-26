Tenaris Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Net cash / debt, Free Cash Flow and Operating working capital days. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.
LUXEMBOURG, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 in comparison with its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Summary of 2023 First Quarter Results
(Comparison with fourth and first quarter of 2022)
|1Q 2023
|4Q 2022
|1Q 2022
|Net sales ($ million)
|4,141
|3,620
|14
|%
|2,367
|75
|%
|Operating income ($ million)
|1,351
|1,013
|33
|%
|484
|179
|%
|Net income ($ million)
|1,129
|803
|41
|%
|503
|124
|%
|Shareholders’ net income ($ million)
|1,129
|807
|40
|%
|503
|124
|%
|Earnings per ADS ($)
|1.91
|1.37
|40
|%
|0.85
|124
|%
|Earnings per share ($)
|0.96
|0.68
|40
|%
|0.43
|124
|%
|EBITDA ($ million)
|1,477
|1,269
|16
|%
|627
|135
|%
|EBITDA margin (% of net sales)
|35.7
|%
|35.1
|%
|26.5
|%
Our sales in the first quarter reached a record level with a 75% increase year on year. Shipments reached the highest level in 15 years. Compared to the fourth quarter, we had increases in sales of OCTG and line pipe for offshore projects around the world and a peak of shipments to a large pipeline project in Argentina, while sales for shale operations in North America and Argentina remained stable. Our EBITDA and net income also exceeded previous levels.
Our free cash flow rose strongly to $804 million as we stabilized our inventories and reduced our operating working capital days to 124, compared to the 141 days we had in the first quarter of 2022. We ended the quarter with a net cash position of $1,736 million.
Market Background and Outlook
Oil prices declined in the first quarter on concerns about a recovery in demand amid a slowing global economy, before recovering above $80 per barrel when OPEC announced production cuts. Natural gas prices have also fallen on relatively low consumption reflecting a benign Northern Hemisphere winter and a reduction in industrial demand in Europe. While internationally traded LNG prices remain robust, North American gas prices have fallen to low levels.
In North America, oil and gas drilling activity has declined slightly in the United States and may decline further in natural gas focused plays but should be supported by current oil price levels. In South America, offshore drilling projects move forward in Brazil and Guyana but onshore drilling in Colombia and Ecuador has been affected by political and security concerns. In the Eastern Hemisphere, drilling activity continues to increase particularly in the Middle East and offshore regions.
Following our record results in the first quarter, we expect that our sales and margins will remain at good levels but show gradual, sequential declines in the rest of the year. While sales in the Eastern Hemisphere are expected to consolidate above Q1 levels, sales in the Americas will be affected by lower prices and the marginal reduction in US drilling activity. In addition, further investment in pipeline projects in Argentina will be subject to high levels of uncertainty reflecting the current economic and political situation. On the other hand, cash flow from operations should continue to increase during the year.
Analysis of 2023 First Quarter Results
|Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons)
|1Q 2023
|4Q 2022
|1Q 2022
|Seamless
|840
|809
|4
|%
|772
|9
|%
|Welded
|283
|156
|81
|%
|50
|460
|%
|Total
|1,123
|965
|16
|%
|822
|37
|%
|Tubes
|1Q 2023
|4Q 2022
|1Q 2022
|(Net sales - $ million)
|North America
|2,229
|2,105
|6
|%
|1,347
|65
|%
|South America
|975
|802
|22
|%
|348
|180
|%
|Europe
|252
|185
|36
|%
|232
|8
|%
|Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa
|519
|373
|39
|%
|276
|88
|%
|Total net sales ($ million)
|3,975
|3,466
|15
|%
|2,203
|80
|%
|Operating income ($ million)
|1,312
|980
|34
|%
|471
|179
|%
|Operating margin (% of sales)
|33.0
|%
|28.3
|%
|21.4
|%
Net sales of tubular products and services increased 15% sequentially and 80% year on year. Volumes increased 16% sequentially and 37% year on year while average selling prices decreased 2% sequentially but increased 32% year on year. In North America sales increased 6% sequentially, thanks to higher offshore sales in the Gulf of Mexico and of line pipe in the United States. In South America sales increased 22% sequentially, due to higher sales for pipelines in Argentina and higher offshore OCTG sales in Brazil. In Europe sales increased 36% due to higher sales of line pipe and OCTG for offshore projects in the North Sea. In Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, sales increased 39% thanks to higher sales of offshore line pipe and higher sales of OCTG in Saudi Arabia.
Operating income from tubular products and services amounted to $1,312 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $980 million in the previous quarter and $471 million in the first quarter of 2022. In the previous quarter, Tubes operating income included a $63 million impairment charge. Despite the decline in average selling prices, margins increased following a decline in prices of raw materials and energy, a decline in depreciations and a positive volume effect with a better absorption of fixed costs.
|Others
|1Q 2023
|4Q 2022
|1Q 2022
|Net sales ($ million)
|167
|154
|8
|%
|164
|2
|%
|Operating income ($ million)
|40
|33
|20
|%
|13
|202
|%
|Operating margin (% of sales)
|23.8
|%
|21.4
|%
|8.0
|%
Net sales of other products and services increased 8% sequentially and 2% year on year. The sequential increase in sales is mainly related to higher sales of: sucker rods, pipes for civil and industrial installations in Europe, oilfield services in Argentina and coiled tubing, partially offset by lower sales of excess raw materials and energy.
Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $487 million, or 11.8% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $455 million, 12.6% in the previous quarter and $365 million, 15.4% in the first quarter of 2022. Sequentially, our SG&A expenses increased mainly due to higher selling expenses associated with higher sales and higher labor costs, however, they decreased as a percentage of sales due to the better absorption of the fixed and semi-fixed components of SG&A expenses on higher sales.
Other operating results amounted to a gain of $5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $12 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $4 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Financial results amounted to a gain of $21 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a gain of $36 million in the previous quarter and a loss of $1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The sequential decline was mainly due to lower net foreign exchange gains.
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $53 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a gain of $13 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $88 million in the first quarter of 2022. Results from non-consolidated companies are mainly derived from our participation in Ternium (NYSE:TX).
Income tax charge amounted to $296 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $258 million in the previous quarter and $67 million in the first quarter of 2022. Taxes increased during the quarter due to the better results at several subsidiaries.
Cash Flow and Liquidity
Net cash provided by operations during the first quarter of 2023 was $921 million, compared with net cash provided by operations of $524 million in the previous quarter and net cash used in operation of $27 million in the first quarter of 2022. Working capital increased by $461 million during the quarter, mainly reflecting higher trade receivables, following the increase in sales.
Capital expenditures amounted to $117 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $108 million in the previous quarter and $67 million in the first quarter of 2022.
During the quarter we had a positive free cash flow of $804 million, compared to $416 million in the previous quarter and negative free cash flow of $94 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Our positive net cash position increased to $1.7 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $0.9 billion at December 31, 2022.
Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.
|Consolidated Condensed Interim Income Statement
|(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three-month period ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Unaudited
|Net sales
|4,141,181
|2,367,041
|Cost of sales
|(2,307,779
|)
|(1,521,942
|)
|Gross profit
|1,833,402
|845,099
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(487,347
|)
|(364,922
|)
|Other operating income (expense), net
|5,299
|4,077
|Operating income
|1,351,354
|484,254
|Finance Income
|47,887
|8,825
|Finance Cost
|(31,545
|)
|(1,835
|)
|Other financial results
|4,477
|(8,108
|)
|Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax
|1,372,173
|483,136
|Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies
|53,006
|87,604
|Income before income tax
|1,425,179
|570,740
|Income tax
|(295,972
|)
|(67,307
|)
|Income for the period
|1,129,207
|503,433
|Attributable to:
|Shareholders' equity
|1,128,627
|502,774
|Non-controlling interests
|580
|659
|1,129,207
|503,433
|Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
|(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|At March 31, 2023
|At December 31, 2022
|Unaudited
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|5,558,141
|5,556,263
|Intangible assets, net
|1,331,221
|1,332,508
|Right-of-use assets, net
|112,363
|111,741
|Investments in non-consolidated companies
|1,597,442
|1,540,646
|Other investments
|381,994
|119,902
|Deferred tax assets
|228,501
|208,870
|Receivables, net
|231,458
|9,441,120
|211,720
|9,081,650
|Current assets
|Inventories, net
|3,991,501
|3,986,929
|Receivables and prepayments, net
|174,846
|183,811
|Current tax assets
|224,397
|243,136
|Trade receivables, net
|2,834,369
|2,493,940
|Derivative financial instruments
|30,433
|30,805
|Other investments
|1,081,141
|438,448
|Cash and cash equivalents
|861,494
|9,198,181
|1,091,527
|8,468,596
|Total assets
|18,639,301
|17,550,246
|EQUITY
|Shareholders' equity
|15,065,074
|13,905,709
|Non-controlling interests
|129,454
|128,728
|Total equity
|15,194,528
|14,034,437
|LIABILITIES
|Non-current liabilities
|Borrowings
|56,739
|46,433
|Lease liabilities
|82,118
|83,616
|Deferred tax liabilities
|329,861
|269,069
|Other liabilities
|233,499
|230,142
|Provisions
|103,215
|805,432
|98,126
|727,386
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings
|536,907
|682,329
|Lease liabilities
|32,481
|28,561
|Derivative financial instruments
|6,831
|7,127
|Current tax liabilities
|509,460
|376,240
|Other liabilities
|335,835
|260,614
|Provisions
|14,053
|11,185
|Customer advances
|136,172
|242,910
|Trade payables
|1,067,602
|2,639,341
|1,179,457
|2,788,423
|Total liabilities
|3,444,773
|3,515,809
|Total equity and liabilities
|18,639,301
|17,550,246
|Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
|(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three-month period ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Unaudited
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Income for the period
|1,129,207
|503,433
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and amortization
|125,453
|143,076
|Income tax accruals less payments
|188,856
|6,915
|Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies
|(53,006
|)
|(87,604
|)
|Interest accruals less payments, net
|(3,700
|)
|(1,300
|)
|Changes in provisions
|7,957
|6,888
|Changes in working capital
|(460,557
|)
|(591,821
|)
|Currency translation adjustment and others
|(13,440
|)
|(6,191
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|920,770
|(26,604
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Capital expenditures
|(117,088
|)
|(66,934
|)
|Changes in advance to suppliers of property, plant and equipment
|33
|(18,565
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|4,796
|4,819
|Changes in investments in securities
|(890,636
|)
|109,236
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(1,002,895
|)
|28,556
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Payments of lease liabilities
|(10,758
|)
|(15,678
|)
|Proceeds from borrowings
|559,274
|268,143
|Repayments of borrowings
|(679,892
|)
|(256,144
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(131,376
|)
|(3,679
|)
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(213,501
|)
|(1,727
|)
|Movement in cash and cash equivalents
|At the beginning of the period
|1,091,433
|318,067
|Effect of exchange rate changes
|(16,518
|)
|(2,021
|)
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(213,501
|)
|(1,727
|)
|861,414
|314,319
Exhibit I – Alternative performance measures
Alternative performance measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.
EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are recurring non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.
EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:
EBITDA = Net income for the period + Income tax charges +/- Equity in Earnings (losses) of non-consolidated companies +/- Financial results + Depreciation and amortization +/- Impairment charges/(reversals)
EBITDA is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.
|(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three-month period ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Income for the period
|1,129,207
|503,433
|Income tax charge
|295,972
|67,307
|Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies
|(53,006
|)
|(87,604
|)
|Financial Results
|(20,819
|)
|1,118
|Depreciation and amortization
|125,453
|143,076
|EBITDA
|1,476,807
|627,330
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.
Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:
Free cash flow = Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures.
Free cash flow is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.
|(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three-month period ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|920,770
|(26,604
|)
|Capital expenditures
|(117,088
|)
|(66,934
|)
|Free cash flow
|803,682
|(93,538
|)
Net Cash / (Debt)
This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company’s leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.
Net cash/ debt is calculated in the following manner:
Net cash = Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current and Non-Current)+/- Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments - Borrowings (Current and Non-Current).
Net cash/debt is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.
|(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|At March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Cash and cash equivalents
|861,494
|315,399
|Other current investments
|1,081,141
|354,104
|Non-current investments
|375,677
|233,988
|Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments
|11,680
|6,662
|Current borrowings
|(536,907
|)
|(340,121
|)
|Non-current borrowings
|(56,739
|)
|(7,905
|)
|Net cash / (debt)
|1,736,346
|562,127
Operating working capital days
Operating working capital is the difference between the main operating components of current assets and current liabilities. Operating working capital is a measure of a company’s operational efficiency, and short-term financial health.
Operating working capital days is calculated in the following manner:
Operating working capital days = [(Inventories + Trade receivables – Trade payables – Customer advances) / Annualized quarterly sales ] x 365
Operating working capital days is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.
|(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|At March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Inventories
|3,991,501
|3,032,127
|Trade receivables
|2,834,369
|1,718,058
|Customer advances
|(136,172
|)
|(96,905
|)
|Trade payables
|(1,067,602
|)
|(1,006,132
|)
|Operating working capital
|5,622,096
|3,647,148
|Annualized quarterly sales
|16,564,724
|9,468,164
|Operating working capital days
|124
|141
