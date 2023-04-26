[Latest Report] US Animal Health Market Size/Share Worth USD 11.3 Billion by 2030 at a 10.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “US Animal Healthcare Market Size, Trends and Insights By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Equine, Others), By Product (Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, OTC, Prescription, Feed Additives, Diagnostics, Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail, E-commerce, Hospital Pharmacy), By End-use (Point-of-care testing/In-house testing, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of US Animal Health Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion in 2023 and expected to reach a value of around USD 11.3 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

According to CMI, It is anticipated that the market for animal-derived food products will thrive in the near future due to the rising global population, which is leading to an increase in demand for such products.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global US Animal Health Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=23360

US Animal Health Market: Dynamics and Growth Drivers

The US animal health market is subject to various dynamics that influence its growth and development. Some of the key dynamics include:

Increasing pet ownership : The growing trend of pet ownership among people is driving the demand for animal health products and services.

: The growing trend of pet ownership among people is driving the demand for animal health products and services. Rising demand for livestock-based products : The increasing consumption of meat and dairy products is boosting the demand for animal health services in the livestock industry.

: The increasing consumption of meat and dairy products is boosting the demand for animal health services in the livestock industry. Technological advancements : The development of advanced technologies in animal health, such as diagnostic imaging and telemedicine, is fueling market growth.

: The development of advanced technologies in animal health, such as diagnostic imaging and telemedicine, is fueling market growth. Government initiatives : The government is taking various initiatives to improve animal health and welfare, which is further boosting the animal health market.

: The government is taking various initiatives to improve animal health and welfare, which is further boosting the animal health market. Growing awareness of animal health : The increasing awareness of animal health among pet owners and livestock farmers is driving demand for animal health products and services.

: The increasing awareness of animal health among pet owners and livestock farmers is driving demand for animal health products and services. The emergence of new diseases: The emergence of new diseases in animals is driving demand for effective treatments and preventive measures, which is boosting the animal health market.

(A free sample of the US Animal Health report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)



Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the US Animal Health report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the US Animal Health Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=23360

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.7 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 11.3 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 4.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.3% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Key Segment By Animal Type, Product, Distribution Channel, End-use, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &, Africa, and South &, Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

US Animal Health Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the US animal health market. On the one hand, the pandemic has led to increased demand for pet ownership, as people sought companionship during periods of social isolation. This has translated into increased demand for animal health products and services, particularly for preventive care and vaccinations.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-animal-healthcare-market/

On the other hand, the pandemic has disrupted the supply chain for animal health products and services, as well as veterinary clinics and hospitals. The lockdowns and restrictions on movement have made it difficult for pet owners to access veterinary care, leading to a decline in revenue for veterinary clinics. In addition, the economic impact of the pandemic has led to a decline in spending on pet care and livestock management. This has led to a decrease in demand for animal health products and services.

Overall, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the US animal health market has been mixed. While some segments of the market have experienced growth, others have seen a decline in demand. As the world recovers from the pandemic and economies stabilize, it is expected that the animal health market will bounce back and continue its growth trajectory.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the US Animal Health market's size and its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the US Animal Health market forward?

What are the US Animal Health Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the US Animal Health Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the US Animal Health market sample report and company profiles?

Request a Customized Copy of the US Animal Health Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-animal-healthcare-market/

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Recent Developments

July 2019 – Zoetis and Colorado State University set up a study lab to make new immunotherapies for animals.

August 2021 – Merck Animal Health in the United States made WHISPER ON ARRIVAL, a precise tool that uses a lot of different factors to figure out which cattle may be more likely to get sick.

Competitive Landscape – US Animal Health Market

Zoetis

Ceva Santé Animale

Merck & Co. Inc.

Vetoquinol S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

Elanco

Virbac

Heska

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Idexx Laboratories Inc.

Norbrook Inc.

Others

Request a Customized Copy of the US Animal Health Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-animal-healthcare-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “US Animal Healthcare Market Size, Trends and Insights By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Equine, Others), By Product (Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, OTC, Prescription, Feed Additives, Diagnostics, Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail, E-commerce, Hospital Pharmacy), By End-use (Point-of-care testing/In-house testing, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-animal-healthcare-market/

The US Animal Health Market is segmented as follows:

Animal Type Outlook

Dog

Cat

Equine

Others

Product Outlook

Vaccines

Pharmaceuticals OTC Prescription

Feed Additives

Diagnostics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook

Retail

E-commerce

Hospital Pharmacy

End-use Outlook

Point-of-care testing/In-house testing

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global US Animal Health Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-animal-healthcare-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Animal Health Related Reports:

Dog Grooming Market : Dog Grooming Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Product (Conditioners & shampoos, Combs & brushes, Shear & trimming tools, Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail, E-commerce), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Animal Healthcare Market : Animal Healthcare Market Size, Trends and Insights By Animal Type (Companion animal, Production animal), By Product (Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, Medical feed additives, Equipment and disposables, Diagnostics, Others), By Distribution Channel (Ecommerce, Retail, Veterinary hospitals and clinics), By End User (Reference laboratories, Veterinary hospitals and clinics, Point of care testing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Veterinary Vaccine Market : Veterinary Vaccine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Vaccine (Livestock Vaccine [Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Other Livestock Vaccines], Companion Animal Vaccine [Canine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines], By Technology (Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Other Technologies), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market : Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Tibial Plateau Levelling Osteotomy, Advanced Locking Plate System, Total Knee Replacement Implants, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Pet Supplement Market : Pet Supplement Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Pet Type (Cat, Dog, Fish, Others), By Product Type (Pills, Powders, Chewable, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

This US Animal Health Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This US Animal Health Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the US Animal Health Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the US Animal Health Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the US Animal Health Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of US Animal Health Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global US Animal Health Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is US Animal Health Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On US Animal Health Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of US Animal Health Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for US Animal Health Industry?

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global US Animal Health Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-animal-healthcare-market/

Reasons to Purchase US Animal Health Market Report

US Animal Health Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

US Animal Health Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

US Animal Health Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

US Animal Health Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global US Animal Health market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Request a Customized Copy of the US Animal Health Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-animal-healthcare-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide US Animal Health market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the US Animal Health market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide US Animal Health market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the US Animal Health industry.

Managers in the US Animal Health sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide US Animal Health market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in US Animal Health products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-animal-healthcare-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-market-insights/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/custommarketins

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmarketinsights

Subscribe to us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@custommarketinsights

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/