Meritage Homes reports first quarter 2023 results including record first quarter closing units and home closing revenue

Summary Operating Results (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Chg Homes closed (units) 2,897 2,858 1 % Home closing revenue $ 1,261,923 $ 1,245,456 1 % Average sales price — closings $ 436 $ 436 — % Home orders (units) 3,487 3,874 (10 )% Home order value $ 1,506,893 $ 1,767,710 (15 )% Average sales price — orders $ 432 $ 456 (5 )% Ending backlog (units) 3,922 6,695 (41 )% Ending backlog value $ 1,763,832 $ 3,038,927 (42 )% Average sales price — backlog $ 450 $ 454 (1 )% Earnings before income taxes $ 165,303 $ 285,883 (42 )% Net earnings $ 131,301 $ 217,254 (40 )% Diluted EPS $ 3.54 $ 5.79 (39 )%



MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“Meritage's first quarter 2023 performance reflected stabilizing demand as interest rates dipped slightly and buyers began accepting 6-7% mortgage interest rates as the new normal,” said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. "The Meritage team executed on our spec strategy and delivered solid results this quarter, including an average absorption pace that was over 4 per month and quarterly closings and home closing revenue that slightly exceeded the first quarter of 2022."

“In the first quarter of 2023, our offering of move-in ready homes and a combination of price cuts and incentives gave us a competitive advantage that allowed us to meet our targeted sales objectives. Our average absorption pace of 4.2 per month this quarter was above our goal of 3-4 yet below prior year's still-elevated 4.9 per month. The first quarter 2023 cancellation rate of 15% moderated sequentially from 39% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and was in line with our historical average. Our sales orders of 3,487 homes this quarter were only 10% lower than the first quarter of 2022, partially aided by our higher community count," added Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. "We believe our focus on pace over price and commitment to our spec inventory position us well to capitalize on buyer demand and continue to gain market share. We expect the undersupply of new and resale home inventory as well as favorable demographics provide a strong long-term runway for the homebuying market."

"Our closings of 2,897 homes led to $1.3 billion of first quarter 2023 home closing revenue. Combined with our home closing gross margin of 22.4% and our SG&A leverage of 10.3%, we generated $3.54 in diluted EPS this quarter, compared to $5.79 in the prior year," Mr. Lord continued. "First quarter 2023 backlog conversion of 87%, which was higher than the 50% rate in the prior year, was above our normalized targeted rate of at least 80%. We were successful at selling and closing specs during the quarter given our available inventory of completed and near-completed homes.”

“In addition to generating positive cash flows this quarter, we also returned capital to shareholders. We initiated a cash dividend of $0.27 per share and repurchased over 93,000 shares for $10 million in the first quarter of 2023. We had nothing drawn under our credit facility and our net debt-to-capital was 4.5% at March 31, 2023," remarked Mr. Lord. "We opened 27 new communities this quarter but our healthy sales order pace led to early close-outs and the continuing transformer issues across the country halted some new community openings, all of which added up to a lower ending community count than we expected. We now anticipate returning to 300 communities by year end. In the first quarter of 2023, we spent $310 million on land acquisition and development, which aligns with our $1.5 billion full year land spend goal. Given recent momentum in the market, we also put over 1,700 new lots under control during the quarter."

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Orders of 3,487 homes for the first quarter of 2023 decreased 10% year-over-year, due to a 14% decrease in average absorption pace to 4.2 per month from 4.9 per month in the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by 4% growth in average active communities. Entry-level represented 87% of first quarter 2023 sales orders, compared to 83% in the same quarter of 2022. Average sales price ("ASP") on orders in the first quarter of 2023 of $432,000 was down 5% from the first quarter of 2022.

The 1% year-over-year increase in home closing revenue to $1.3 billion resulted from 1% higher home closing volume while ASP on closings held steady when compared to prior year.

Home closing gross margin declined 790 bps to 22.4% in the first quarter 2023 from 30.3% in the prior year due to the combined effect of greater sales incentives and continued elevated direct costs. Our use of mortgage rate locks and buy-downs did not begin to impact our home closing gross margins until the back half of 2022.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") as a percentage of first quarter 2023 home closing revenue of 10.3% deteriorated 180 bps from 8.5% in the first quarter of 2022. Selling costs increased primarily due to higher broker commissions and advertising costs, reflecting the current sales environment. The increases in general and administrative expenses include severance-related costs and higher spend on technology and insurance.

Other income, net of $8.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 increased from an expense of $0.3 million in 2022, and consists mainly of higher interest income earned on a larger cash balance.

The first quarter effective income tax rate was 20.6% in 2023 compared to 24.0% in 2022. The 2023 rate benefited from earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes under the Internal Revenue Code's Inflation Reduction Act. There was no such benefit recognized in the first quarter of 2022.

Net earnings were $131.3 million ($3.54 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2023, a 40% decrease from $217.3 million ($5.79 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2022. Lower gross margin and overhead leverage, partially offset by the favorable tax rate, led to a 39% year-over-year decrease in diluted EPS.

BALANCE SHEET

Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2023 totaled $957.2 million, compared to $861.6 million at December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of lower inventory spend.

A total of about 60,900 lots were owned or controlled as of March 31, 2023, compared to approximately 75,100 total lots at March 31, 2022. We added over 1,700 new lots in the first quarter of 2023, representing an estimated 17 future communities, of which 100% are for entry-level product.

Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 22.1% and 4.5%, respectively, at March 31, 2023, which compared to 22.6% and 6.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.



The Company declared and paid its first-ever cash dividend of $0.27 per share in the first quarter of 2023, totaling $9.9 million. In addition, 93,297 shares of stock were repurchased for a total of $10.0 million during the first quarter of 2023. $234.1 million remained available to repurchase under our authorized share repurchase program as of March 31, 2023.

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Income Statements (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 1,261,923 $ 1,245,456 $ 16,467 1 % Land closing revenue 17,385 41,478 (24,093 ) (58 )% Total closing revenue 1,279,308 1,286,934 (7,626 ) (1 )% Cost of home closings (979,462 ) (867,807 ) 111,655 13 % Cost of land closings (15,945 ) (30,685 ) (14,740 ) (48 )% Total cost of closings (995,407 ) (898,492 ) 96,915 11 % Home closing gross profit 282,461 377,649 (95,188 ) (25 )% Land closing gross profit 1,440 10,793 (9,353 ) (87 )% Total closing gross profit 283,901 388,442 (104,541 ) (27 )% Financial Services: Revenue 5,731 4,672 1,059 23 % Expense (3,067 ) (2,512 ) 555 22 % Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 259 1,174 (915 ) (78 )% Financial services profit 2,923 3,334 (411 ) (12 )% Commissions and other sales costs (82,846 ) (65,540 ) 17,306 26 % General and administrative expenses (47,519 ) (39,995 ) 7,524 19 % Interest expense — (41 ) (41 ) (100 )% Other income/(expense), net 8,844 (317 ) 9,161 (2,890 )% Earnings before income taxes 165,303 285,883 (120,580 ) (42 )% Provision for income taxes (34,002 ) (68,629 ) (34,627 ) (50 )% Net earnings $ 131,301 $ 217,254 $ (85,953 ) (40 )% Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or

shares Change %

Earnings per common share $ 3.58 $ 5.87 $ (2.29 ) (39 )% Weighted average shares outstanding 36,664 36,996 (332 ) (1 )% Diluted Earnings per common share $ 3.54 $ 5.79 $ (2.25 ) (39 )% Weighted average shares outstanding 37,121 37,527 (406 ) (1 )%







Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 957,210 $ 861,561 Other receivables 209,315 215,019 Real estate (1) 4,355,178 4,358,263 Deposits on real estate under option or contract 65,841 76,729 Investments in unconsolidated entities 11,280 11,753 Property and equipment, net 41,702 38,635 Deferred tax asset, net 44,801 45,452 Prepaids, other assets and goodwill 185,819 164,689 Total assets $ 5,871,146 $ 5,772,101 Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 263,655 $ 273,267 Accrued liabilities 341,634 360,615 Home sale deposits 47,892 37,961 Loans payable and other borrowings 6,889 7,057 Senior notes, net 1,143,866 1,143,590 Total liabilities 1,803,936 1,822,490 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 368 366 Additional paid-in capital 324,101 327,878 Retained earnings 3,742,741 3,621,367 Total stockholders’ equity 4,067,210 3,949,611 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,871,146 $ 5,772,101

(1) Real estate – Allocated costs: Homes under contract under construction $ 1,021,522 $ 822,428 Unsold homes, completed and under construction 896,093 1,155,543 Model homes 107,291 97,198 Finished home sites and home sites under development 2,330,272 2,283,094 Total real estate $ 4,355,178 $ 4,358,263







Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 131,301 $ 217,254 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,208 5,759 Stock-based compensation 6,225 5,975 Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (1,346 ) (936 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities 1,776 1,069 Other 928 208 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease/(increase) in real estate 2,999 (283,885 ) Decrease/(increase) in deposits on real estate under option or contract 10,886 (2,753 ) Increase in other receivables, prepaids and other assets (11,749 ) (52,098 ) (Decrease)/increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (31,687 ) 115,927 Increase in home sale deposits 9,931 5,668 Net cash provided by operating activities 124,472 12,188 Cash flows from investing activities: Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities 43 — Purchases of property and equipment (8,899 ) (6,423 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 128 178 Maturities/sales of investments and securities — 2,213 Payments to purchase investments and securities — (2,213 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,728 ) (6,245 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings (168 ) (4,580 ) Dividends paid (9,927 ) — Repurchase of shares (10,000 ) (99,303 ) Net cash used in financing activities (20,095 ) (103,883 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 95,649 (97,940 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 861,561 618,335 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 957,210 $ 520,395







Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries Operating Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Homes

Value Homes

Value Homes Closed: Arizona 355 $ 143,585 458 $ 198,095 California 270 178,035 275 187,410 Colorado 160 95,702 131 77,919 West Region 785 417,322 864 463,424 Texas 1,048 424,880 873 347,828 Central Region 1,048 424,880 873 347,828 Florida 427 170,856 438 168,075 Georgia 142 59,541 127 56,434 North Carolina 309 120,065 297 119,004 South Carolina 87 27,628 121 39,713 Tennessee 99 41,631 138 50,978 East Region 1,064 419,721 1,121 434,204 Total 2,897 $ 1,261,923 2,858 $ 1,245,456 Homes Ordered: Arizona 704 $ 268,238 550 $ 240,007 California 420 272,674 346 247,343 Colorado 162 95,024 209 125,999 West Region 1,286 635,936 1,105 613,349 Texas 1,073 420,521 1,296 548,567 Central Region 1,073 420,521 1,296 548,567 Florida 376 156,787 572 226,914 Georgia 195 82,760 220 100,891 North Carolina 333 126,758 373 163,008 South Carolina 106 35,473 154 52,656 Tennessee 118 48,658 154 62,325 East Region 1,128 450,436 1,473 605,794 Total 3,487 $ 1,506,893 3,874 $ 1,767,710 Order Backlog: Arizona 834 $ 328,996 1,237 $ 535,586 California 412 272,550 464 331,321 Colorado 127 74,589 406 246,932 West Region 1,373 676,135 2,107 1,113,839 Texas 988 419,822 2,301 973,828 Central Region 988 419,822 2,301 973,828 Florida 781 356,130 1,002 411,478 Georgia 255 107,070 296 136,266 North Carolina 365 142,034 641 269,898 South Carolina 77 26,939 166 57,643 Tennessee 83 35,702 182 75,975 East Region 1,561 667,875 2,287 951,260 Total 3,922 $ 1,763,832 6,695 $ 3,038,927







Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries Operating Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: Arizona 45 45.5 40 39.5 California 34 32.5 23 22.5 Colorado 17 17.0 18 17.5 West Region 96 95.0 81 79.5 Texas 82 81.5 75 74.0 Central Region 82 81.5 75 74.0 Florida 32 30.5 41 41.0 Georgia 20 19.5 15 15.0 North Carolina 30 29.5 29 27.5 South Carolina 9 9.5 13 13.5 Tennessee 9 9.0 14 13.0 East Region 100 98.0 112 110.0 Total 278 274.5 268 263.5







Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplement and Non-GAAP information (Unaudited) Supplemental Information (Dollars in thousands): Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,208 $ 5,759 Summary of Capitalized Interest: Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 60,169 $ 56,253 Interest incurred 15,030 15,213 Interest expensed $ — (41 ) Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (12,747 ) (12,343 ) Capitalized interest, end of period $ 62,452 $ 59,082





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Dollars in thousands): Debt-to-Capital Ratios March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,150,755 $ 1,150,647 Stockholders' equity 4,067,210 3,949,611 Total capital $ 5,217,965 $ 5,100,258 Debt-to-capital 22.1 % 22.6 % Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,150,755 $ 1,150,647 Less: cash and cash equivalents (957,210 ) (861,561 ) Net debt $ 193,545 $ 289,086 Stockholders’ equity 4,067,210 3,949,611 Total net capital $ 4,260,755 $ 4,238,697 Net debt-to-capital (1) 4.5 % 6.8 %





(1) Net debt-to-capital reflects certain adjustments to the debt-to-capital ratio and is defined as net debt (debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net debt plus stockholders' equity). Net debt-to-capital is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operating results and may be helpful in comparing the Company with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. We encourage investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate non-GAAP financial measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing to our non-GAAP financial measures.







About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2022. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 165,000 homes in its 37-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, a ten-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA's 2022 Market Leader Award for Certified Homes as well as the EPA's 2022 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general and expectations about our future results, including but not limited to, our estimated community count.

Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: increases in mortgage interest rates and the availability and pricing of residential mortgages; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; cancellation rates; supply chain and labor constraints; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; our ability to acquire and develop lots may be negatively impacted if we are unable to obtain performance and surety bonds; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; legislation related to tariffs; impairments of our real estate inventory; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our potential exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure of our employees and representatives to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations related to our financial services operations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic (such as COVID-19), and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

