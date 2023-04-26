Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:



Net Sales $808 Million; Conversion Revenue $369 Million

Net Income $16 Million; Net Income per Diluted Share $0.99

Adjusted Net Income $7 Million; Adjusted Income per Diluted Share $0.42

Adjusted EBITDA $47 Million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.7%

Aerospace Demand Continued to Strengthen; Shipments and Conversion Revenue Exceeded Expectations

Liquidity Remained Strong at $546 Million as of March 31, 2023

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU), a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, automotive extrusions, and other industrial applications, today announced first quarter results.

Management Commentary

“Our first quarter results were better than anticipated as a result of our focused execution and continued traction on pricing along with favorable demand trends in certain key markets,” said Keith A. Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While the demand environment was mixed during the quarter, our performance overall met or exceeded our expectations, led by strengthening aerospace demand and our strong market position to service incremental volumes in this market. While destocking continued in the packaging market, we benefitted from improved pricing and a stabilization of our operations at Warrick following a highly challenging 2022. We remain optimistic on the long-term outlook for packaging given our niche market focus on coated products, the significant investments we are making and the continued secular shift to aluminum. Looking ahead, we remain focused on cost reductions in our operations, improving manufacturing efficiencies and continuing commercial actions to improve our margins."





First Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results (Unaudited)* (In millions of dollars, except shipments, realized price and per share amounts) Quarterly 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 Shipments (millions of lbs.) 299 302 282 335 335 Net sales $ 808 $ 776 $ 749 $ 954 $ 949 Less hedged cost of alloyed metal1 (438 ) (420 ) (427 ) (603 ) (595 ) Conversion revenue $ 369 $ 356 $ 322 $ 351 $ 354 Realized price per pound ($/lb.) Net sales $ 2.70 $ 2.57 $ 2.66 $ 2.85 $ 2.83 Less hedged cost of alloyed metal (1.47 ) (1.39 ) (1.52 ) (1.80 ) (1.77 ) Conversion revenue $ 1.23 $ 1.18 $ 1.14 $ 1.05 $ 1.06 As reported Operating income (loss) $ 19 $ (22 ) $ 3 $ (2 ) $ 25 Net income (loss) $ 16 $ (26 ) $ 3 $ (14 ) $ 8 Net income (loss) per share, diluted2 $ 0.99 $ (1.66 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.87 ) $ 0.51 Adjusted3 Operating income $ 20 $ 3 $ 3 $ 4 $ 25 EBITDA4 $ 47 $ 30 $ 29 $ 31 $ 52 EBITDA margin5 12.7 % 8.4 % 8.9 % 8.9 % 14.8 % Net income (loss) $ 7 $ (6 ) $ (3 ) $ (8 ) $ 9 EPS, diluted2 $ 0.42 $ (0.35 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.51 ) $ 0.53





Hedged Cost of Alloyed Metal for 1Q23, 4Q22, 3Q22, 2Q22, and 1Q22 was comprised of $436.7 million, $414.3 million, $408.7 million, $594.1 million, and $611.2 million, respectively, reflecting the cost of aluminum at the average Midwest Transaction Price and the cost of alloys used in the production process, as well as metal price exposure on shipments that the Company hedged with realized losses upon settlement of $1.6 million, $6.1 million, $18.4 million, $8.7 million, and realized gains upon settlement of $16.3 million in 1Q23, 4Q22, 3Q22, 2Q22, and 1Q22, respectively, all of which were included within both Net sales and Cost of products sold, excluding depreciation and amortization in the Company’s Statements of Consolidated Income (Loss). Diluted shares for EPS are calculated using the treasury stock method. Adjusted numbers exclude non-run-rate items. For all Adjusted numbers and EBITDA refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures. Adjusted EBITDA = Consolidated operating income, excluding operating non-run-rate items, plus Depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA margin = Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Conversion Revenue.

* Please refer to GAAP financial statements.

Totals may not sum due to rounding.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net sales for the first quarter 2023 decreased to $808 million compared to $949 million in the prior year period, reflecting an 11% decrease in shipments and a 5% decrease in average selling price per pound. The decrease in average selling price reflected a 17% decrease in underlying contained metal costs, partially offset by a 16% increase in conversion revenue per pound.

Conversion revenue for the first quarter 2023 was $369 million, reflecting a 4% increase compared to the prior year period.

Conversion revenue for the Company’s aerospace/high strength applications was $122 million, reflecting a 39% increase resulting from a 28% increase in shipments over the prior year quarter. The improvement reflects higher pricing and continued strengthening demand for commercial aerospace applications.

Conversion revenue for packaging applications was $133 million, reflecting an 8% decrease due to a 12% decrease in shipments over the prior year quarter. The decline primarily reflects destocking in the beverage can market, partially offset by improved pricing per pound.

Conversion revenue for general engineering applications was $80 million, reflecting a 17% decrease resulting from a 35% decrease in shipments due to destocking at service centers for the Company's extruded products, partially offset by higher pricing to offset inflationary costs.

Conversion revenue for automotive extrusions was $31 million, reflecting a 43% increase due to a 19% increase in shipments as well as improved pricing.

Reported net income for the first quarter 2023 was $16 million, or $0.99 income per diluted share, compared to net income and net income per diluted share of $8 million and $0.51, respectively, in the prior year period. Excluding the impact of pre-tax, non-run-rate items of $12 million, adjusted net income was $7 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to adjusted net income of $9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted income per diluted share was $0.42 for the first quarter 2023, compared to adjusted income per diluted share of $0.53 for the first quarter 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA of $47 million in the first quarter 2023 decreased $6 million compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of conversion revenue was 12.7% in the first quarter 2023 compared to 14.8% in the prior year period and 8.4% in the fourth quarter 2022.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Adjusted EBITDA of $47 million reported in the first quarter 2023 and cash on hand funded approximately $56 million of working capital requirements, $41 million of capital investments, $11 million of interest payments and $13 million of cash returned to stockholders through quarterly dividends.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $32 million and borrowing availability under the Company's revolving credit facility of approximately $514 million providing total liquidity of $546 million. There were $39 million of outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2023 as the Company continued to invest in growth capital projects as well as to meet working capital requirements.

On April 13, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share which is payable on May 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 25, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Outlook

The Company remains well positioned to execute in the current demand environment given its solid market position as a key supplier in diverse end markets and multi-year contracts with strategic partners. The Company expects demand in commercial aerospace to continue to strengthen towards pre-pandemic levels with business jet, defense and space remaining strong. In packaging, the Company expects continued destocking with some lingering impacts from higher metal input costs and a lag in passing through certain costs. General engineering demand is expected to be similar to the first quarter 2023 with some softening for plate resulting from the reduced demand for semiconductors and for rod and bar products due to destocking. In the automotive market, the Company does not expect a meaningful recovery until mid-to late 2023.

The Company expects its consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter 2023 to be flat to slightly higher compared to the first quarter 2023. The Company remains cautiously optimistic its consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin will continue to strengthen in 2023 as it pursues cost reductions in its operations, improves manufacturing efficiencies and continues commercial actions to improve pricing.

The Company’s capital investment plans remain focused on supporting demand growth through capacity expansion, sustaining its operations, enhancing product quality and increasing operating efficiencies. The Company anticipates total capital investments in 2023 will be in the range of $170 million to $190 million, the majority of which will be focused on growth initiatives, primarily reflecting investments in the new roll coat line at the Warrick facility.

Conference Call

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and Subsidiary Companies Statements of Consolidated Income (Unaudited)1 (In millions of dollars, except share and per share amounts) Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 807.6 $ 948.8 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold, excluding depreciation and amortization 731.1 865.9 Depreciation and amortization 26.3 27.5 Selling, general, administrative, research and development 29.7 30.2 Restructuring costs 1.4 — Total costs and expenses 788.5 923.6 Operating income 19.1 25.2 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (11.9 ) (12.2 ) Other income (expense), net 13.6 (1.6 ) Income before income taxes 20.8 11.4 Income tax provision (4.9 ) (3.3 ) Net income $ 15.9 $ 8.1 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.00 $ 0.51 Diluted2 $ 0.99 $ 0.51 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 15,940 15,866 Diluted2 16,096 16,038





Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 for detail regarding the items in the table. Diluted shares for EPS are calculated using the treasury stock method.





Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and Subsidiary Companies Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)1 (In millions of dollars, except share and per share amounts) As of March 31,

2023 As of December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31.5 $ 57.4 Receivables: Trade receivables, net 365.0 297.2 Other 42.6 73.5 Contract assets 52.9 58.6 Inventories 537.7 525.4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30.2 30.5 Total current assets 1,059.9 1,042.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,037.8 1,013.2 Operating lease assets 38.8 39.1 Deferred tax assets, net 4.5 7.5 Intangible assets, net 53.9 55.3 Goodwill 18.8 18.8 Other assets 116.0 112.3 Total $ 2,329.7 $ 2,288.8 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 282.3 $ 305.1 Accrued salaries, wages and related expenses 42.7 45.2 Other accrued liabilities 80.9 68.4 Total current liabilities 405.9 418.7 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 35.2 35.4 Pension and other postretirement benefits 69.9 69.3 Net liabilities of Salaried VEBA 16.7 16.5 Deferred tax liabilities 5.7 4.9 Long-term liabilities 82.8 74.7 Long-term debt, net 1,077.9 1,038.1 Total liabilities 1,694.1 1,657.6 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, 5,000,000 shares authorized at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; no shares were issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, par value $0.01, 90,000,000 shares authorized at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 22,809,322 shares issued and 15,974,036 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023; 22,776,042 shares issued and 15,940,756 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 0.2 0.2 Additional paid in capital 1,092.5 1,090.4 Retained earnings 16.7 13.3 Treasury stock, at cost, 6,835,286 shares at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (475.9 ) (475.9 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2.1 3.2 Total stockholders' equity 635.6 631.2 Total $ 2,329.7 $ 2,288.8





1. Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 for detail regarding the items in the table.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Quarterly 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 GAAP net income (loss) $ 15.9 $ (26.4 ) $ 2.5 $ (13.8 ) $ 8.1 Interest expense 11.9 11.8 12.1 12.2 12.2 Other (income) expense, net (13.6 ) 1.0 (12.7 ) 3.7 1.6 Income tax provision (benefit) 4.9 (8.6 ) 1.1 (4.1 ) 3.3 GAAP operating income (loss) 19.1 (22.2 ) 3.0 (2.0 ) 25.2 Mark-to-market (gain) loss1 (0.1 ) (0.5 ) — 2.9 (1.0 ) Restructuring cost 1.4 2.2 — — — Acquisition charges2 — — (0.1 ) (0.1 ) 0.6 Goodwill impairment — 20.5 — — — Non-cash asset impairment charge — — — 3.2 — Other operating NRR loss3,4 — 3.2 — 0.1 — Operating income, excluding operating NRR items 20.4 3.2 2.9 4.1 24.8 Depreciation and amortization 26.3 26.5 25.8 27.1 27.5 Adjusted EBITDA5 $ 46.7 $ 29.7 $ 28.7 $ 31.2 $ 52.3 GAAP net income (loss) $ 15.9 $ (26.4 ) $ 2.5 $ (13.8 ) $ 8.1 Operating NRR items 1.3 25.4 (0.1 ) 6.1 (0.4 ) Non-operating NRR items6, 7 (13.1 ) 0.9 (7.3 ) 0.9 0.9 Tax impact of above NRR items7 2.7 (5.5 ) 1.5 (1.4 ) (0.1 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 6.8 $ (5.6 ) $ (3.4 ) $ (8.2 ) $ 8.5 Net income (loss) per share, diluted8 $ 0.99 $ (1.66 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.87 ) $ 0.51 Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share8 $ 0.42 $ (0.35 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.51 ) $ 0.53



