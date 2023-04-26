Unitil Shareholders Elect Directors at Annual Meeting

HAMPTON, N.H., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) ( unitil.com ) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today at the corporate office in Hampton, New Hampshire. Shareholders elected Neveen F. Awad, Winfield S. Brown, Mark H. Collin and Michael B. Green to the Board of Directors each for a term of three years, and elected Anne L. Alonzo to the Board of Directors for an initial term of two years. Shareholders also ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche, LLP as independent registered public accountants for 2023.

Additionally, the required shareholder advisory vote concerning executive compensation, also known as “say on pay,” was approved by 97% of shareholders, and the required shareholder advisory vote concerning the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation, also known as “say on pay frequency,” was approved to occur at an annual frequency.

Following the business of the formal meeting, Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., Unitil's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, presented highlights from 2022 as well as a strategic look at the Clean Energy Transition and creating long-term sustainable value. Mr. Meissner's presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.unitil.com.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, our operating utilities serve approximately 108,100 electric customers and 87,500 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit unitil.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Certain factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: variations in weather; changes in the regulatory environment; customers' preferences on energy sources; general economic conditions; increased competition; fluctuations in supply, demand, transmission capacity and prices for energy commodities; and other uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict, and many of which are beyond the control of Unitil Corporation.

For more information please contact:

Todd Diggins – Investor Relations

Phone: 603-773-6504

Email: diggins@unitil.com

Alec O’Meara – Media Relations

Phone: 603-773-6404

Email: omeara@unitil.com