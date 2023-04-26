Cody Cunningham Has Joined the Pfluger Team as Director of Communications and Community Engagement

Austin, Texas, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfluger Architects is excited to introduce Cody Cunningham as Director of Communications and Community Engagement. With extensive experience in both corporate and school communications, Cody is just the person to help deepen Pfluger’s commitment to meaningful relationships, strong communities, and innovative architecture.

Cody earned his Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communications from Texas A&M University and his Master of Science in Communication Studies from the University of North Texas. He began his career in AEC marketing and then shifted to education administration. Cody founded Prescott Communications, a strategic communications and PR consulting firm, 15 years ago. He has since provided communications, bond planning, and campaign strategy for over $3 billion of successful school bond programs. His proudest moments have been witnessing the impact of these bond elections on communities.

As someone who “grew up an artist,” Cody deeply appreciates design and the role architects play in shaping our world. He finds motivation and inspiration in collaborating with diverse teams to achieve great things. “I want to work with creative and ambitious people, and that’s what I saw in Pfluger,” said Cody. ” I believe their commitment to creating meaningful human experiences, especially in the education sector where I’ve worked for decades, sets them apart from many other design firms. It drives their decisions and is something that can make a positive and lasting impact on communities.”

Outside of work, Cody is an avid outdoorsman who loves skiing, climbing, mountain biking, and rafting. His adventures with a tight-knit group of friends have included climbing Mount Whitney, the highest peak in the lower 48; rappelling slot canyons in Utah; and hiking the Grand Canyon from rim to rim in a single day. On his bucket list? Climb Mount Kilimanjaro and backpack through Europe with his wife.

Terry Hoyle, CEO, said, “Cody’s passion, experience, and expertise align perfectly with Pfluger’s values and vision. We’re confident that his addition to our team will elevate our work and strengthen the communities we serve.”







