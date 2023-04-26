Unitil Shareholders Elect Anne L. Alonzo to the Board of Directors

HAMPTON, N.H., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) ( unitil.com ) today announced that at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Anne L. Alonzo was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors for an initial term of two years.



Anne Alonzo served as a C-Suite executive and chief sustainability officer at Corteva Agriscience (“Corteva”), a publicly traded agricultural chemical and seed company, until August 2021. Prior to joining Corteva, Ms. Alonzo served as the president and chief executive officer and a member of the Board Executive Committee of the American Egg Board, and in various senior leadership positions at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Marketing Service and Kraft Foods, Inc. (now Mondelez International, Inc.).

Ms. Alonzo presently serves on the Board of Directors of PotlatchDeltic Corporation, a leading timberland real estate investment trust company, as a Trustee of the Pan American Development Foundation, an NGO focused on vulnerable populations across Latin America/Caribbean, and as a Board member of Feeding America, the largest charity in the United States. Ms. Alonzo also provides advisory services to various firms on climate change and regenerative agriculture.

Ms. Alonzo earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago, and a Juris Doctor from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Kent College of Law. Ms. Alonzo is also a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association, the National Association of Corporate Directors and the Women’s Business Collaborative.

“We are delighted that Anne Alonzo has been elected to the Unitil Board,” said Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., Unitil’s chairman, chief executive officer and president. “Anne is a proven leader with an exceptional background in environmental sustainability, regulatory, public policy, marketing, legal expertise and ESG that will enhance and preserve the Board’s existing strong skill set.”

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil's operating utilities serve approximately 108,100 electric customers and 87,500 natural gas customers.

