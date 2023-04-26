Methanex Corporation Announces a 6% Dividend Increase

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (the “Company” or “Methanex”) (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 6% increase in its quarterly dividend to US$0.185 per share from US$0.175 per share. The increased dividend will apply to the dividend payable on June 30, 2023, to holders of common shares of record on June 16, 2023.



Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

