KEON CAPITAL INC. APPOINTS NADER VATANCHI AS CEO

Vancouver, B.C., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keon Capital Inc. (“Keon” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KEON.H) announces that Mr. Nader Vatanchi has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Vatanchi has over a decade of experience in finance, starting with Edward Jones and IG Wealth Management in 2012, where he spent a combined six years before selling his business to pursue his entrepreneurial goals. Mr. Vatanchi graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology from Simon Fraser University. Currently, he is the CEO and Director of numerous publicly traded companies.



Keon also announces that Mr. Ashish “Ash” Misquith has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Misquith has extensive experience in business development and startups. He has invested in multiple private and public companies and IPO’s. He is the founder of Swiftgrade, an artificial intelligence (AI) application that allows teachers to grade students in a timely and efficient manner. Mr. Misquith is an advocate for continuous education and is a former semi-professional tennis player.

