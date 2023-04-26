Tim Northup Appointed Chief Financial Officer and Jeffrey Lambert Appointed as Independent Director of Xtreme Fighting Championships

DESTIN, Fla., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (the "Company"), a premier international mixed martial arts organization (XFCI: OTC), announced new additions to the Board and leadership team, including experienced financial executive Tim Northup as Chief Financial Officer and Jeffrey Lambert as an Independent member of the Board of Directors.

Northup has more than 30 years of financial management experience including work for publicly traded and international privately held companies. Northup earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from Grand Valley State University and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Western Michigan University.

Lambert is a 25-year veteran of investor relations and marketing, founder of national PR and financial communications agency Lambert Global LLC and fintech shareholder loyalty startup TiiCKER, and an active venture and private equity investor. Lambert serves on the Board of the nation’s leading swim and pool products company, Boston-based Aqua Leisure, he is Global Chair of PROI Worldwide, the leading global partnership of PR and communications agencies, and a member of YPO, the world’s leading network of CEOs.

Commenting on the appointments, XFC Chairman and CEO Steve Smith Jr. said, “Tim’s responsibility will be focused on establishing the Company’s financial strategy, planning, and analysis, as well as its accounting and reporting functions to get the XFC fully SEC compliant and to set the framework for our accelerated growth and capital needs.”

“We’ve reset the team with proven business leaders like Tim and Jeff, and moved past the former regime led by fans of the sport, but not performance-minded entrepreneurs and leaders,” Smith added. “We are now fully recovered from the limiting effects of the pandemic and have the leadership, the plan, and the dynamic fans and brand to scale the XFC platform.”

The XFC will return to action June 2 and resurrect its branded-fight heritage from more than 15 years ago with the first XFC Grand Prix™, kicking off the three-day race weekend of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. The nationally broadcast and streamed globally premier MMA professional fight night event is June 2, 2023, at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in downtown Detroit.

About XFC

Headquartered in Pensacola, Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. ("XFC") is a premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization, trading under the ticker symbol XFCI. The XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action-packed MMA events both on television and in-stadium venues, and as the most prolific pipeline of fighters to the UFC. For more information on the company, visit www.XFCFight.com or for XFC or XFC Grand Prix licensed merchandise, visit the XFC Store at www.XFCGrandPrix.com.

XFC has streaming, on-demand and broadcast partners worldwide, including previous events hosted by HBOMAX globally and the FOX family of networks in the United States. XFC has previously been carried by some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable and satellite television networks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press includes "forward-looking statements", that involves risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such things as future capital expenditures (including the amount and nature thereof), business strategy and measures to implement strategy, competitive strength, goals, expansion and growth of our business and operations, plans, references to future success, reference to intentions as to future matters, and other such matters are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially. These statements are based upon certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, we do not assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such forward-looking statements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform such statements to actual results.

Contact:

Media: Scott Worden, sworden@Lambert.com

Sponsorships & Hospitality: Doug Kuiper, doug@xfcfight.com

Investor Relations: Jeff Tryka, jtryka@lambert.com

SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships