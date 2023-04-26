Melcor announces election of directors

| Source: Melcor Developments Ltd. Melcor Developments Ltd.

Edmonton, Alberta, CANADA

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 25,484,340 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 81.55% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:

NomineeVotes
For		% Votes
For		Votes
Withheld		% Votes
Withheld
Douglas Goss24,509,69596.18%970,1523.81%
Andrew Melton24,501,06796.14%978,7803.84%
Kathleen Melton24,490,12196.10%989,7263.88%
Timothy Melton24,499,82196.14%980,0263.85%
Bruce Pennock24,508,59596.17%971,2523.81%
Janet Riopel24,501,71496.14%978,1333.84%
Catherine Roozen24,504,71496.16%975,1333.83%
Ralph Young24,502,93996.15%976,9083.83%

About Melcor Developments Ltd.

Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.

Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.

Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data