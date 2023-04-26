Evo Acquisition Corp. Announces Termination of Business Combination Agreement with 20Cube Logistics Pte. Ltd.

Crystal Bay, Nevada, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evo Acquisition Corp. (“Evo”) (Nasdaq: EVOJ) announced, announced today that Evo, 20Cube Logistics Solutions Pte. Ltd., Hollis Merger Sub, Inc., 20Cube Logistics Pte. Ltd. and certain holders of outstanding shares of 20Cube Logistics Pte. Ltd. have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced business combination agreement, effective as of April 25, 2023.

The business combination agreement was signed on October 18, 2022. The parties have signed an agreement terminating the business combination agreement on mutually acceptable terms, which also makes void the ancillary documents.



