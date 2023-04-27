[Latest] Dry Mortar Market Witnesses Significant Growth with a CAGR of 4.4 % over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Covina, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dry Mortar are versatile material with combination of sand and cement which is used in construction industries. Due to thicker consistency of Dry Mortar it has been used as a bonding and adhesive agent for tiles and bricks. Dry Mortar are used in filling deep holes in concrete walls and thus used for interior and exterior applications.

Wide applications of Dry Mortar has driven the demand for target market growth. Growing population and rising construction of residential and commercial buildings, offices and school is anticipated to increase demand for Dry Mortar market growth.

Analyst View:

Growing construction and infrastructure industries has become major contribution in target market growth. Rapidly growing population with demand for living spaces has provide lucrative opportunities in construction of commercial and residential buildings. Growing adoption of green buildings is expected to increase the demand for Dry Mortar market growth in future.

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Type - Covers Bricklaying/ Masonry mortar, Floor screeds (Thick Floor screeds and Thin Floor screeds (SLU), Tile adhesives/ grout, Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior), EIFS Products (Major EPS and XPS), and Others

By Applications - Construction Industry, Home decoration Industry, and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Key Highlights

In March 2023, ARDEX acquired Score Tech Mortars to strengthen its position in Hongkong market. Acquisition will help the ARDEX to grow in Asian market with innovative products such as grouts, pre-batched concrete, skim coats, biochar mortars and lightweight mortars.

In December 2022, Ramco Cements launched new Dry Mortar plant in Salem and will be manufacturing ready mixed building products such as, Ramco Tile Grout in 40 color shades, Ramco Tile Fix in 6 variants, Ramco Super Fine-putty, Ramco Super Plaster and Ramco Block Fix.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Dry Mortar Market, By Type (Covers Bricklaying/ Masonry mortar, Floor screeds (Thick Floor screeds and Thin Floor screeds (SLU), Tile adhesives/ grout, Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior), EIFS Products (Major EPS and XPS), and Others), By Applications (Construction Industry, Home decoration Industry, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032Key Market Insights from the report:

Dry Mortar Market accounted for US$ 16.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 25.7 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.4%. The Dry Mortar Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Dry Mortar Market is segmented into Covers Bricklaying/ Masonry mortar, Floor screeds (Thick Floor screeds and Thin Floor screeds (SLU), Tile adhesives/ grout, Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior), EIFS Products (Major EPS and XPS), and Others.

Based on Application, Dry Mortar Market is segmented into Construction Industry, Home decoration Industry, and Others.

By Region, the Dry Mortar Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the Dry Mortar Market includes

Dow DuPont

CEMEX SAB de CV

Sika AG

Saint-Gobain Weber

Ardex Group

MAPEI SpA

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

The Ramco Cements Ltd.

Colmef Monelli

Parex Group and others.

