Teleperformance: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; June 20, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Teleperformance SE (“Teleperformance” or the “Company”) (OTC: TLPFY) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) securities between July 29, 2020 and November 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Teleperformance, a company that provides outsourcing services, is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging that it misled investors about the working conditions of its content moderators. The complaint alleges that the company subjected its moderators to traumatic, abusive, and potentially criminal activities, failed to provide adequate training or psychological support, imposed unreasonable time and performance targets, and engaged in aggressive union-busting tactics. The lawsuit claims that the company's positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis. The company's stock price fell after reports of poor working conditions and an investigation by Colombia's Ministry of Labor, and fell further after the company announced it would reenter the content moderation business.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising