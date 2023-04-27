Rising Use of drones in the energy sector

Westford, USA,, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiDAR technology and several initiatives is helping the market to grow
The increasing trend of using drones equipped with light detection and ranging technology has added to the growth of for drone market in the energy sector. The LiDAR technology drone can generate highly detailed 3D maps of infrastructure, allowing more accurate inspection and faster identification of issues. Moreover, the use of thermal imaging cameras on drones is increasing, which can detect heat anomalies in pipelines and power lines that could indicate potential problems.
On a global scale, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched a program called "BEYOND" (Building Enduring Networks for Drone Integration) to accelerate the integration of drones into the national airspace system. Similarly, the UK government has launched a £2m innovation competition for drones in the energy sector, to support innovation and improve efficiency in the industry.
Fixed-wing segment dominates the global market
Fixed-wing dominated the global market owing to its longer flight time and stability in windy conditions. It also can carry heavier payloads, such as LiDAR sensors, which can provide more detailed and accurate inspections of infrastructure. In addition, fixed-wing drones equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms can provide more accurate and efficient inspections.
In terms of application, the inspection and monitoring segment is the leading segment for its easy and less expensive inspection. The growing regulations in various countries have led to the growth of drones for this application. In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted more than 5,000 waivers for commercial drone operations, many of which are for inspection and monitoring purposes in the energy sector.
North America to register substantial growth
Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the presence of leading drone manufacturers. The United States has a well-developed regulatory framework for drones that encourage the safe and widespread use of drones in the region.
Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets owing to an Increasing demand for energy and the development of new technologies. According to research, the Indian government has launched the National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy, which aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the country. Drones are being used to inspect solar and wind energy infrastructure which has led to an increased efficiency and cost savings.
Drones in Energy Sector Market Report Suggests:
- The global market size is projected to grow by USD 178.36 million by 2030 owing to the increasing need for safer inspection
- In terms of application, the Inspection and monitoring segment dominates due to easy and less expensive inspection provided by drones
- In terms of type, the Fixed-wing segment is projected to gain more popularity due to the presence of leading drone manufacturers
- North America and the Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due to Government initiatives and the development of new technologies.
Drones in Energy Sector Market Segmentation:
The global Drones in the Energy Sector market report is segmented based on type, application, and region.
By Type
- Fixed Wing Drones
- Multi-Rotor Drones
- Hybrid Drones
By Application
- Inspection and Monitoring
- Oil and Gas
- Wind Energy
- Solar Energy
- Power Transmission and Distribution
- Others (e.g. nuclear power plants, hydroelectric dams)
By Region
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- RoE
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- RoLA
- Middle-East and Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of MEA
Drones in Energy Sector Market Major Company Profiles:
- DJI
- AeroVironment
- Cyberhawk Innovations
- Sky Futures
- Measure
- PrecisionHawk
- Airware
- Kespry
- AirRobot
- Delair
- Flyability
- Ascending Technologies
- SenseFly
- Skycatch
- Aeryon Labs
- H3 Dynamics
- DroneDeploy
- Percepto
