Inside information: Trainers' House starts change negotiations

TRAINERS' HOUSE GROUP, INSIDE INFORMATION, 27 APRIL 2023 at 8:30

Due to the weakened market conditions and to minimize the effects, Trainers' House will initiate change negotiations.

The negotiations concern the entire staff of Trainers' House Plc. The negotiations could result in the reduction of a maximum of seven people. The negotiations will start on 3 May 2023. The change negotiations do not concern the personnel of Ignis Oy.

