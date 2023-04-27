Sbanken Boligkreditt AS: First quarter report 2023

| Source: Sbanken Boligkreditt AS Sbanken Boligkreditt AS

Fyllingsdalen, NORWAY

Please find enclosed the report for the first quarter of 2023 for Sbanken Boligkreditt AS.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Attachments

Sbanken Boligkreditt AS - Q1 2023 Report