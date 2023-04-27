DSV, 1030 - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT Q1 2023

Company Announcement No. 1030



Selected key figures and ratios for the period 1 January – 31 March 2023

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Key figures (DKKm) Revenue 40,954 61,125 Gross profit 11,391 12,877 Operating profit (EBIT) before special items 4,672 6,496 Special items, costs - 404 Profit for the period 3,287 4,386 Adjusted earnings for the period 3,340 4,747 Adjusted free cash flow 4,898 4,858 Ratios Conversion ratio 41.0% 50.4% Diluted adjusted earnings per share of DKK 1 for the last 12 months 76.9 60.5

Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group CEO: “As anticipated, the demand for transport services and freight rates declined during the first quarter of 2023. Nonetheless, we achieved good results and strong cash flow in all our business areas by providing good customer service and efficiently managing our capacity. We expect that global trade volumes will improve gradually in the upcoming quarters, and we stand by our full-year EBIT guidance for 2023.”



Outlook for 2023

We maintain our outlook for 2023 as announced in the 2022 Annual Report:

Operating profit (EBIT) before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 16,000-18,000 million.

The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24.0%.



Share buyback

A separate company announcement about the launch of a new share buyback programme of up to DKK 4.5 billion is issued today. The programme will be concluded no later than 24 July 2023.





