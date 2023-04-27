Global Sortation System Market Size To Worth USD 9.02 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 4.6%

New York, United States , April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sortation System Market size is to grow from USD 5.75 billion in 2022 to USD 9.02 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period.

A sortation system is a cutting-edge technology used in warehouses and distribution centers to automate the sorting and routing of items for shipping. It employs conveyor belts, sensors, and scanners to identify, classify, and sort packages based on predetermined criteria. Sortation systems increase operational efficiency, reduce labor costs, and minimize errors in order fulfilment. They are widely used in industries such as e-commerce, retail, logistics, and postal services to handle large volumes of packages and optimize order processing. Advanced sortation systems may also incorporate robotics and artificial intelligence for enhanced automation and productivity. With their high-speed and accurate sorting capabilities, sortation systems are vital in modern supply chain operations.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Sortation System Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Cross-Belt, Tilt-Tray, Sliding-Shoe, Narrow-Belt, and Others), By End-User (Logistics & Transportation, Food & Beverage, E-Commerce & Retail, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

The cross-belt segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period

Based on product type, the global sortation system market is segmented into cross-belt, tilt-tray, sliding-shoe, narrow-belt, and others. The cross-belt segment is expected to continue its dominance and witness significant growth in the sortation system market in the forecast period. This is due to several factors, such as the increasing demand for high-speed and high-accuracy sortation systems, the ability of cross-belt sorters to handle a wide range of products, and their compact design. Additionally, the rising adoption of automation in the logistics and manufacturing sectors and the increasing focus on improving supply chain efficiency are expected to drive the demand for cross-belt sorters.

E-commerce & retail is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period

Based on end-user, the global Sortation System Market is segmented into logistics & transportation, food & beverage, e-commerce & retail, pharmaceuticals, and others. The e-commerce and retail segment is expected to witness significant growth in the sortation system market in the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for efficient material handling and sorting systems to handle the increasing volume of online orders. The rise of omnichannel retailing, which requires seamless integration of online and offline sales channels, has further boosted the demand for sortation systems in the e-commerce and retail segment. Additionally, the adoption of automation technologies in the logistics and supply chain operations of e-commerce and retail companies has contributed to the expected growth of this segment in the sortation system market.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% over the projected period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the sortation system market due to several factors, including the increasing adoption of automation in the manufacturing and logistics sectors, the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry, and the rising demand for efficient material handling solutions. Additionally, the region has a large population and growing middle class, which is driving the demand for online shopping and fast, reliable delivery. The increasing investments by governments and private organizations in the development of logistics and supply chain infrastructure are also expected to contribute to the growth of the sortation system market in the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global sortation system market include Daifuku Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Honeywell Intelligrated, Dematic Corporation, Fives Intralogistics, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Interroll Holding AG, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Bastian Solutions LLC, Knapp AG, TGW Logistics Group, SSI SCHAEFER, Swisslog Holding AG, KION Group AG, Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd., C&D Skilled Robotics, Inc., Material Handling Systems, Inc., LÖDIGE Industries GmbH, and AmbaFlex Spiral Conveyor Solutions and Others.

