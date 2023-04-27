Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group: Half-Year Reports for January–June 2023 will be published on 10 August 2023

English Finnish

Stock Exchange Release

27th of April 2023 at 9 am (CET +1)

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group: Half-Year Reports for 1st of January–30th of June 2023 will be published on 10th of August 2023 as a stock exchange release and can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi .

Further information:

Karri Alameri

Managing Director, Savings Banks Union Coop

karri.alameri@saastopankki.fi

+358 45 656 5250

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.