AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q1 2023

| Source: Tallink Grupp Tallink Grupp

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In the first quarter (1 January – 31 March) of 2023 financial year, AS Tallink Grupp and its subsidiaries (the Group) carried 1 049 777 passengers, which is 45.7% more than in the first quarter 2022. The number of cargo units transported decreased by 14.9% compared to the same period a year ago. The Group’s unaudited consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 171.2 million (EUR 106.1 million in Q1 2022), up by 61.3%. Unaudited EBITDA was EUR 27.1 million (EUR -11.0 million in Q1 2022) and the unaudited net loss for the period was EUR 5.4 million (net loss of EUR 40.0 million in Q1 2022).

The following operational factors impacted the Group’s revenue and operating results in the first quarter of 2023:

  • Growing demand for travelling supported by improving consumer confidence levels in all Group’s core markets.
  • Ongoing war in Ukraine continues to impact the demand.
  • During the quarter the Group operated 15 vessels including 3 shuttle vessels, 2 cargo vessels, 4 cruise ferries and 6 vessels that were chartered out (2 vessels on long-term and 4 vessels on short-term charter).
  • The Group operated 3 hotels in Tallinn while the hotel in Riga remained closed since October 2020.
  • Planned maintenance works totalled 45 days which affected the Finland-Sweden segment’s first quarter passenger and cargo levels as well as the financial result.
  • The Group continues to focus on cost savings from previously implemented measures and achieving profitable operations on its core routes.
  • The Group regularly monitors the developments on its core routes including the capacity of each route and continues to look for chartering options for vessels not used on the main routes.

Sales and Segments
In the first quarter of 2023, the Group’s total revenue increased by EUR 65.1 million to EUR 171.2 million, compared to EUR 106.1 million a year ago. 

Revenue from route operations (core business) increased by EUR 33.2 million to EUR 124.5 million compared to Q1 2022.

The number of passengers carried on the Estonia-Finland route increased by 46.6% year-on-year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 8.8%. The revenue from the Estonia-Finland route increased by EUR 16.1 million to EUR 57.4 million. The segment result improved by EUR 7.5 million to EUR 6.2 million. The segment reflects the operations of three shuttle vessels. Shuttle vessel MyStar that was added to the Estonia-Finland route in mid-December 2022 has received a warm welcome from passengers. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter agreement. The cargo vessel Sea Wind was sold at the end of April 2022.

In the first quarter of 2023, the number of passengers increased by 35.5% on Finland-Sweden routes year-on-year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 53.8%. The routes’ revenue increased by EUR 10.0 million to EUR 47.7 million and the segment result improved by EUR 10.5 million to a loss of EUR 3.3 million. The segment reflects the operations of one cruise ferry on the Turku-Stockholm and two cruise ferries on the Helsinki-Stockholm route. The cruise ferry Galaxy stopped operating on Turku-Stockholm and Turku-Kapellskär routes from September 2022 due to a charter agreement.

On Estonia-Sweden routes the number of carried passengers increased by 77.4% year-on-year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 8.5% compared to Q1 2022. The revenue of Estonia-Sweden routes increased by EUR 7.1 million to EUR 19.4 million and segment result improved by EUR 5.3 million to a loss of EUR 1.5 million. Estonia-Sweden routes reflect operation of two cargo vessels and one cruise ferry in the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue from the segment Other increased by a total of EUR 32.5 million and amounted to EUR 47.8 million. The increase was mainly driven by chartering out vessels, accommodation sales and to a lesser extent by various catering and retail activities. The shuttle vessel Atlantic Vision was chartered to Canada in November 2008. The current agreement has been signed until May 2024 with an extension option for another 12 months. The agreement for chartering the cruise vessel Romantika was signed in March 2022 for three years and with the option to extend the agreement (3+1+1). Short-term charter agreements have been signed for cruise vessels Victoria I, Isabelle, Galaxy and Silja Europa.

Earnings
In the first quarter of 2023, the Group’s gross profit improved by EUR 44.7 million to EUR 24.8 million. EBITDA improved by EUR 38.1 million and amounted to EUR 27.1 million.

Amortisation and depreciation expense increased by EUR 1.6 million to EUR 25.2 million compared to the first quarter of the financial year 2022.

As a result of increased interest-bearing liabilities, net finance costs increased by EUR 1.9 million year-on-year to EUR 7.6 million in first quarter 2023.

The Group’s unaudited net loss for Q1 2023 was EUR 5.4 million or EUR 0.007 per share compared to a net loss of EUR 40.0 million or EUR 0.054 per share in Q1 2022.

Investments
The Group’s investments in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to EUR 11.5 million majority of which were critical maintenance and repair works on three vessels (Silja Serenade, Silja Symphony and Baltic Princess). Maintenance and repair work on these vessels lasted for a total of 45 days.

Investments were also made in the development of IT systems and shore-to-ship green power solution. The shore-to-ship green power solution allows shuttle vessel Megastar to use more environmentally friendly shore power during overnight stay in port.

Financial Position
At the end of Q1 2023, the Group’s net debt amounted to EUR 735.4 million having decreased by EUR 3.2 million compared to the end of 2022. The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 4.2 at the reporting date (5.4 as at 31 December 2022).

As at 31 March 2023, the Group’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 96.5 million (EUR 114.9 million as at 31 December 2022) and the Group had EUR 135.0 million in unused credit lines (EUR 135.0 million as at 31 December 2022). The total liquidity buffer (cash, cash equivalents and unused credit facilities) amounted to EUR 231.5 million (EUR 249.9 million as at 31 December 2022). In the first quarter of 2023, the Group repaid loans in the total amount of EUR 19.3 million while no repayments were made during the same period a year ago. The current trade and other payables amounted to EUR 87.7 million (EUR 86.9 million as at 31 December 2022).

Key Figures

For the periodQ1 2023Q1 2022Change %
Revenue (EUR million)171.2106.161.3%
Gross profit/loss (EUR million)24.8-19.9224.5%
EBITDA¹ (EUR million)27.1-11.0347.2%
EBIT¹ (EUR million)1.9-34.6105.4%
Net profit/loss for the period (EUR million)-5.4-40.086.4%
    
Depreciation and amortisation (EUR million)25.223.76.6%
Capital expenditures¹ ²(EUR million)11.58.94.0%
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding743 569 064743 569 0640.0%
Earnings/loss per share¹ (EUR)-0.007-0.05486.4%
    
Number of passengers1 049 777720 26145.7%
Number of cargo units86 732101 938-14.9%
Average number of employees4 8834 6345.4%
    
As at31.03.202331.12.2022Change %
Total assets (EUR million)1672.11691.6-1.2%
Total liabilities (EUR million)970.5984.7-1.4%
Interest-bearing liabilities (EUR million)831.8853.5-2.5%
Net debt¹ (EUR million)735.4738.6-0.4%
Net debt to EBITDA¹4.25.4-22.2%
Total equity (EUR million)701.6706.9-0.8%
Equity ratio¹ (%)42%42% 
    
Number of ordinary shares outstanding743 569 064743 569 0640.0%
Shareholders’ equity per share (EUR)0.940.95-0.8%
    
Ratios¹Q1 2023Q1 2022 
Gross margin (%)14.5%-18.7% 
EBITDA margin (%)15.8%-10.3% 
EBIT margin (%)1.1%-32.6% 
Net profit/loss margin (%)-3.2%-37.7% 
    
ROA (%)4.6%-2.7% 
ROE (%)7.1%-9.2% 
ROCE (%)6.0%-3.3% 

1 Alternative performance measures based on ESMA guidelines are disclosed in the Alternative Performance Measures section of this Interim Report.
2 Does not include additions to right-of-use assets.

EBITDA: result from operating activities before net financial items, share of profit of equity-accounted investees, taxes, depreciation and amortization
EBIT: result from operating activities
Earnings/loss per share: net profit or loss/ weighted average number of shares outstanding
Equity ratio: total equity / total assets
Shareholder’s equity per share: shareholder’s equity / number of shares outstanding
Gross profit/loss margin: gross profit / net sales
EBITDA margin: EBITDA / net sales
EBIT margin: EBIT / net sales
Net profit/loss margin: net profit or loss / net sales
Capital expenditure: additions to property, plant and equipment – additions to right-of-use assets + additions to intangible assets
ROA: earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / average total assets
ROE: net profit 12-months trailing / average shareholders’ equity
ROCE: earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / (total assets – current liabilities (average for the period))
Net debt: interest-bearing liabilities less cash and cash equivalents
Net debt to EBITDA: net debt / EBITDA 12-months trailing

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Unaudited, in thousands of EURQ1 2023Q1 2022
Revenue171 245106 143
Cost of sales-146 463-126 043
Gross profit/loss24 782-19 900
   
Sales and marketing expenses-9 090-7 329
Administrative expenses-14 112-11 128
Impairment loss on receivables  
Other operating income2853 734
Other operating expenses-8-5
Result from operating activities1 857-34 628
   
Finance income35539
Finance costs-7 957-5 698
Share of profit/loss of equity-accounted investees00
Profit/loss before income tax-5 745-40 287
   
Income tax  321298
   
Net profit/loss for the period-5 424-39 989
Net profit/loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the Parent-5 424-39 989
   
Other comprehensive income  
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss  
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations74-1
Other comprehensive income for the period74-1
   
Total comprehensive profit/loss for the period-5 350-39 990
Total comprehensive profit/loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the Parent-5 350-39 990
   
Profit/loss per share (in EUR)-0.007-0.054

 

Consolidated statement of financial position

Unaudited, in thousands of EUR31.03.202331.03.202231.12.2022
ASSETS   
Cash and cash equivalents96 455100 977114 935
Trade and other receivables33 49230 62231 380
Prepayments15 87315 4419 379
Prepaid income tax35037
Inventories40 84341 04839 965
Current assets186 698188 088195 696
    
Investments in equity-accounted investees7516575
Other financial assets and prepayments3 9922 8173 622
Deferred income tax assets21 84021 84021 840
Investment property300300300
Property, plant and equipment1 428 0581 311 9101 438 286
Intangible assets31 08935 04731 823
Non-current assets1 485 3541 372 0791 495 946
TOTAL ASSETS1 672 0521 560 1671 691 642
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings169 986272 159165 049
Trade and other payables87 66884 62586 934
Derivatives 000
Payables to owners666
Income tax liability354735
Deferred income50 92833 50844 222
Current liabilities308 623390 345296 246
    
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings661 848517 296688 465
Derivatives 000
Other liabilities000
Non-current liabilities661 848517 296688 465
Total liabilities970 471907 641984 711
    
Share capital 349 477349 477349 477
Share premium663663663
Reserves65 92567 41766 363
Retained earnings285 516234 969290 428
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent701 581652 526706 931
Total equity701 581652 526706 931
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY1 672 0521 560 1671 691 642

 

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Unaudited, in thousands of EURQ1 2023Q1 2022
   
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES  
Net profit/loss for the period-5 424-39 989
Adjustments32 50229 037
Changes in:  
Receivables and prepayments related to operating activities-8 606-6 462
Inventories-878-6 417
Liabilities related to operating activities8 0395 561
Changes in assets and liabilities-1 445-7 318
Cash generated from operating activities25 633-18 270
Income tax repaid/paid-47-41
NET CASH FROM/USED OPERATING ACTIVITIES25 586-18 311
   
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES  
Purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -11 510-8 891
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant, equipment7941
Proceeds from other financial assets00
Interest received3551
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES-11 076-8 849
   
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES  
Proceeds from loans received 00
Repayment of loans received-19 3070
Repayment of bonds 00
Change in overdraft -1511 431
Payments for settlement of derivatives00
Payment of lease liabilities-4 435-4 215
Interest paid-8 121-6 332
Payment of transaction costs related to loans-1 112-303
Dividends paid00
Issue of shares00
Income tax on dividends paid00
NET CASH FROM/USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES-32 990581
   
TOTAL NET CASH FLOW-18 480-26 579
   
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period114 935127 556
Change in cash and cash equivalents-18 480-26 579
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period96 455100 977

 

 

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachments


Attachments

2023 Tallink Grupp Q1 Presentation Tallink Grupp 2023 Q1 ENG Tallink Grupp 2023 Q1 Financial Data