EssilorLuxottica and Roger Federer announce

exclusive global eyewear collaboration

between Oliver Peoples and the RF Brand

Charenton-le-Pont, France (27 April 2023) – EssilorLuxottica and Roger Federer announced today that they have signed an exclusive licensing agreement for the design, manufacture, and worldwide distribution of eyewear between the Roger Federer (“RF”) and Oliver Peoples brands.

The inaugural collection, developed under the combined vision of Federer and Oliver Peoples will launch in the Spring of 2024. The designs will take inspiration from their shared dedication to excellence in one’s craft and appreciation for understated luxury.

“Roger Federer is a legendary athlete, a passionate entrepreneur, and a force in the worlds of fashion and lifestyle. Our shared values and his global influence makes him the perfect partner for us and for the Oliver Peoples brand. We’re looking forward to creating beautiful eyewear together,” said Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica.

Roger Federer said: “I am thrilled to collaborate with Oliver Peoples. I’ve been a fan of the brand for years and have always appreciated their exceptional craftsmanship alongside timeless, elegant designs. We both found great commonality in how we approach our work, and they are a perfect partner for the debut of my RF eyewear collection in 2024.”

Rocco Basilico, CEO of Oliver Peoples, commented: “We are excited to partner with Roger Federer. His prominence and cultural impact is legendary and reaches beyond the world of tennis. We very much look forward to what’s to come.”

Roger Federer, one of the most beloved and decorated tennis players in the history of the sport, holds the men’s record for most Wimbledon titles with 8 and has won 20 Grand Slam titles in his illustrious career. The Roger Federer Foundation has created educational opportunities for over 2.5 million children in Africa and his home country of Switzerland over the past 20 years.

About EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more and be more by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban, Oliver Peoples and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, Salmoiraghi & Viganò and GrandVision are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. EssilorLuxottica has approximately 190,000 employees. In 2022, the Company generated consolidated revenue of Euro 24.5 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP. For more information, please visit www . essilorluxottica.com .

About Oliver Peoples

Oliver Peoples was founded in 1987 with the opening of the first boutique in the heart of West Hollywood, California and the subsequent launch of in-house developed items. The frames drew inspiration from a vintage American eyewear collection acquired by the founders of the brand in the late 80s. The vintage aesthetic, combined with the unique culture of Los Angeles, with elements of fashion, the film industry, art, music and the style of Southern California, continues to be the DNA of the brand and represents the inspiration for a design with a global charm. Oliver Peoples eyewear items are handmade from the highest quality materials, with an emphasis on exclusive product details and superior lens technology. Oliver Peoples products are available exclusively from leading optical retailers, department stores and specialized boutiques around the world; the company has won loyal followers, real reference points in taste that stand out from a cultural point of view, for their innovative attitude and their influence. The company currently has distribution in more than 60 countries around the world and operates 41 stores, with new openings in Amsterdam, Aspen, Milan and others. To view Oliver Peoples products online and for boutique addresses visit the www.oliverpeoples.com website.

