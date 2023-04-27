Ensurge Micropower – Proposal to elect Terje Rogne as new Chair of the Board

Oslo, Norway - 27 April 2023 - The Nominations Committee in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will propose to the Company´s Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2023 that Terje Rogne is elected as the Company's next Chair of the Board of Directors.

Terje Rogne would replace Morten Opstad, who, under the proposal, would remain a member of the Board.

Terje Rogne has extensive experience from both board (including as chair) and executive positions in various multinational enterprises, and the Nomination Committee believes that he would be a strong contributor to the scaling of the Company’s operations going forward and reaching a profitable operation.

The Nomination Committee will at the same time express its gratitude to Morten Opstad for his many years of service to the Company as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com (mailto:stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com)

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.





