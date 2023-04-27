Solar Floating Panel Market Size, Share & Forecast [2023-2030] | By Capacity, Type, Panel Type & Regions

Pune, India, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar floating panel market size will increase at a promising rate in the forecast duration on account of increasing demand for alternative sources of energy. Fortune Business Insights studies the market in details in their report titled, “Solar Floating Panel Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Capacity (Up to 500 kW, 500 kW to 1 MW, 1 MW to 3 MW, Greater than 3 MW), By Type (Stationary Floating Solar Panel, Tracking Floating Solar Panel), By Panel Type (Mono-crystalline, Poly-crystalline, Thin Film) and Regional Forecast, 2030.”

The report on the solar floating panel market provides interesting insights into the market. The report emphasizes mainly on current trends and upcoming opportunities that will bode well for both overall market revenue as well as for the vendors. Besides that, the report throws light on major growth trajectories such as strategic collaborations, merger and acquisition, contracts, investments in research and development, and others. Such information will be helpful for market vendors to accordingly invest in the market and earn high solar floating panel market shares during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/solar-floating-panel-market-101379

Growth Drivers:

Rise in Demand for Water Supply to Propel Market Growth

Floating solar is a solar power installation system, mounted on a floating structure for water bodies, typically meant to serve lakes or artificial basins. Solar floating panels help to reduce the evaporation from the water bodies such as ponds, lakes, and reservoirs. They are most useful for drought struck places, where water loss problems can be put up to hold for some time, since the water that usually gets evaporated in the scorching heat, is protected by the floating solar panels. These panels also provide a reliable supply of electricity and are compatible with all water types. Factors such as increasing population and rise in demand for water supply are expected to promote the solar floating panel market. This, coupled with the increase in government initiatives to promote the uptake of renewable energy sources, will support the solar floating panel market growth in the future.

As per current solar floating panel market trends, various categories of the market include capacity, type, panel type, and geography. In terms of capacity, high solar floating panel market shares are gathered from the 1 to 3 MW category as most floating solar installations are less than 1 MW.

Impact of COVID-19:

The coronavirus occurrence has caused the world to a surprising standstill. We understand that this health disaster has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/solar-floating-panel-market-101379

The report focuses primarily on factors such as:

Growth drivers, restraints, and current trends that will either drive or hamper the market during the forecast period

Mapping of the latest advancement in technology that will help market gain traction

List of significant players operating in the market and their major marketing strategies that will help them gain a competitive edge in the market

Valuable insights to the market that will help players invest accordingly and attract high revenue to the market in the long run

Distribution wise segmentation of the market such as type, application, and other segments.

Regional distribution of the market for better understanding of future opportunities for the market vendors

Regional Insights:

Solar Floating Panel Technology Spreading Widely Over Developing and Developed Nations

The first-ever solar floating PV system was constructed in the year 2007 in Aichi, Japan. Other nations such as France, the Republic of Korea, Italy, Spain, and the USA tested small scale floating solar panel systems for demonstration and research purposes. The first installation of a floating solar panel was a 175 kW system, built at Far Niente Winery in California, in 20018 in the USA.

With the increasing adoption of solar floating panels on water, the market started to spread geographically into China, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Portugal, Norway, France, Thailand, the Netherlands, Norway, Turkey, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, Panama, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. On the other side, projects are ongoing in the Kyrgyz Republic, Azerbaijan, Ghana, Columbia, and Afghanistan.

Quick Buy - Solar Floating Panel Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101379

Key Industry Developments:

Some of the key industry developments in the solar floating panel market include:

July 2019 – A subordinate of the Italian oil group Eni called Eni New Energy SpA is planning on the development of the first utility-scale 14.19 MW floating solar plant on Brindisi, an artificial water basin in Southern Apulia.

November 2019 – Sunseap, a project development company announced the plan of building the world’s largest solar floating panel on seawater in the Johor Channel that separates Malaysia and Singapore. This project will be supported by the Economic Development Board in Singapore and will provide power to the grid for more than 25 years after completion.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Solar Floating Panel Market:

KYOCERA International, Inc.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

REC

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Seaflex AB

Adtech Systems Limited

Upsolar Global

LLC

Swimsol GmbH

FloatPac Pty Ltd

4CSOLAR, Inc.

Sunhome Technology Co., Ltd.

Vikram Solar

Sharp Corporation

Ciel & Terre International

Waaree Group

Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd.

D3Energy

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/solar-floating-panel-market-101379

Solar Floating Panel Market Segmentation:

By Capacity:

Up to 500 kW

500 kW to 1 MW

1 MW to 3 MW

Greater than 3 MW

By Type:

Stationary Floating Solar Panel

Tracking Floating Solar Panel

By Panel Type:

Mono-crystalline

Poly-crystalline

Thin Film

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/solar-floating-panel-market-101379

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245