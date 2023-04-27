Environment Concerns to Fuel Huge Demand for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

Westford, USA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market size is expected to reach USD 8.30 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 25.3% in the forecast period (2022−2030), according to SkyQuest's latest research report. The increasing demand for clean and reliable energy sources, government initiatives to promote sustainable energy, and advancements in fuel cell technology have driven the market's growth.

Government Incentives and Variety of Trends to Promote the Use of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

Solid oxide fuel cells have the potential to revolutionize the energy industry by providing highly efficient, low-emission power generation for a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial and industrial use. Governments across the globe provide renewable energy targets, tax incentives, and research and development funding for the market's growth.

The major trend of adopting solid oxide fuel cells in combined heat and power systems, Growth in the use of SOFC in the transportation sector and increasing use of hybrid fuel sale systems are all expected to aid in the growth of the SOFC market in the coming years.

Planar SOFCs Type demand is to grow substantially in the forecast period

Planar SOFCs dominated the global market owing to the increasing demand for distributed power generation, especially in off-grid areas, and the use of planar SOFCs in hybrid systems for backup power and auxiliary power units in the transportation sector. Furthermore, the report highlights the advantages of planar SOFCs, such as their higher efficiency and longer lifespan compared to other types of SOFCs.

Stationery power generation application will drive the sales for sofc market

In terms of application, the Stationery power generation segment is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for reliable power generation solutions. The increasing demand for clean and reliable power generation solutions in remote and off-grid areas and the growing adoption of SOFC systems in combined heat and power (CHP) applications for commercial and industrial use have led to the growth of this application segment.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are the leading market for adopting clean energy

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on clean energy solutions in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, as well as the presence of major SOFC manufacturers and suppliers in the region. China has implemented several policies to promote the development and deployment of fuel cell technologies, including SOFCs, as part of its national energy strategy.

North America is one of the second leading markets owing to the increasing adoption of SOFC systems in various industries, including data centres, hospitals, and commercial buildings. According to research, The US Department of Energy's Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Program and the California Fuel Cell Partnership is among the government initiatives promoting the growth of the SOFC market in North America by supporting research and development and providing funding and incentives for fuel cell projects.

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Report Suggests:

Edge Autonomy, a top player in unmanned and autonomous technology, has acquired Adaptive Energy, a renowned designer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) with a global presence. The acquisition deal was led by KO Client Adaptive Energy's team, which included partner Jon Taylor, attorney Matt Burns, and attorney Michael Wysolmerski. Adaptive Energy has been leading the market in providing low-watt power solutions globally with its solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) for over twenty years. The company has a proven track record, having deployed almost 2,000 SOFC systems worldwide

In terms of application, the Stationery Power Generation segment dominates due to the demand for reliable power generation solutions

In terms of type, the Planar SOFCs segment is projected to gain more popularity due to demand for distributed power generation, especially in off-grid areas

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due to the emphasis on clean energy solutions

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Segmentation:

The global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market report is segmented based on type, application, and region.

By Type

Tubular SOFC

Planar SOFC

Others (e.g., rolled-sheet SOFC, micro-tubular SOFC)

By Application

Power generation (stationary and portable)

Combined heat and power (CHP)

Military and defense applications

Industrial processes (e.g., steelmaking, ceramics production)

Transportation (e.g., cars, buses, trucks, trains, ships)

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Major Company Profiles:

Bloom Energy

FuelCell Energy

Ceres Power

Convion

SolidPower

Sunfire

Ultra Electronics AMI

Hexis AG

Elcogen

Protonex

Redox Power Systems

SOFC Power

Topsoe Fuel Cell

Versa Power Systems

Atrex Energy

GenCell Energy

Solid Cell Inc.

Rolls-Royce

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Doosan Fuel Cell

