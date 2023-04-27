Aircraft Micro Turbine Market to Hit USD 58.7 Million by 2028 | With CAGR of 10.6%

Pune, India, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft micro turbine market size was USD 25.9 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 29.1 million in 2021 to USD 58.7 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6% in the 2021-2028 period.

An aircraft micro turbine is a small gas turbine engine designed to provide power to small aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The micro turbine is a highly efficient and reliable power source, making it a popular choice for aircraft manufacturers and operators. The engine operates by drawing in air and compressing it, before igniting a mixture of fuel and air to produce high-speed exhaust gases that drive the turbine. The micro turbine is typically used as an auxiliary power unit (APU) or a main power source for smaller aircraft and UAVs, providing electrical power for systems such as avionics, lighting, and environmental control.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Aircraft Micro Turbine Market Report:

AeroDesignWorks GmbH (Germany)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

PBS Group. a.s. (India)

Sentient Blue Technologies (Italy)

Turbotech SAS (France)

Williams International (U.S.)

UAV Turbines, Inc. (U.S.)

AMT Netherlands B.V. (Netherlands),

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (U.K.)

JetCat Americas (U.S.)

JetsMunt SL (Spain),

Stuttgart Engineering Propulsion Technologies UG (Germany),

Lambert Microturbine (Germany)

Hawk Turbine AB (Sweden)

By Fuel Type Analysis

By Application Analysis

By End-user Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Aircraft Micro Turbine Market Growth Drivers Growing Demand of Micro Turbine for Military Light Weight UAVs to Boost Market Growth Growing Trend for Hybrid Electrification and Zero Carbon Emission Initiative to Propel Market Growth

Segments

On the basis of engine type, the market is classified into turboshaft, turbojet, and turboprop.

In terms of fuel type, the market is segregated into JET-A-1, diesel, kerosene, natural gas, and sustainable aviation fuel.

Based on the application, the market is categorized into VTOL, Air Taxi, RC planes, and UAVs.

In regards of end-user, the market is bifurcated into military and commercial.

The military segment is anticipated to have a dominant share in the market during the forecast period.

The Aircraft Micro Turbine market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Report Coverage

We conduct our reports based on an exhaustive review approach that precisely emphasizes on providing accurate information. Our experts have imposed a data navigation technique that thereby aids us to offer reliable approximations and examine the general market aspects precisely. Further, our researchers have gained admittance to various international as well as domestically sponsored registers for offering the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business experts capitalize only in the fundamental zones.

Driving Factors

Rising Inclination towards Hybrid Electrification & Zero Carbon Emission Initiative to Boost Growth

Research demonstrates that the variety of high battery-powered electrical air vehicles are not compatible with moderately lesser power density of presently obtainable batteries. Basically adding more batteries will lead to the aircraft transforming to be heavy to fly with a practical cargo. The solution is a hybrid system that in turn is set to power the aircraft in flight with battery power offering an elevation during crucial stages such as take-off, hover, and landing. Prime players engaged in the business are capitalizing more in R&D to develop as the forthcoming prime players of hybrid technologies in Aircraft Micro Turbine market.

Regional Insights

North America market size stood at USD 10.2 million in 2020. North America to dominate the market owing to the existence companies, sellers, and suppliers in the U.S and Canada. This region held the largest Aircraft Micro Turbine market share in 2020.

The market Europe is anticipated observe considerable growth owing to majority of prime players and OEMs used to micro turbine manufacturing business belonging to this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to display significant growth owing to the growing demand for target drones and UAVs.

Competitive Landscape

Crucial Announcements by Fundamental Organizations to Spur Aircraft Micro Turbine Market Growth

The key players implement numerous tactics to boost their position in the market as dominating companies. One such crucial tactic is procuring companies to boost their brand importance among users. Another efficient stratagem is to intermittently unveil inventive products with systematic review of the market as well as its target audience.

Industry Development

September 2021: DRDO declared that they have positively completed flight-tests high speed dispensable aerial target ABHYAS off Odisha coast. It is driven by a gas turbine engine to withstand a long durable flight at subsonic speed and that the target aircraft is fortified with MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems).

