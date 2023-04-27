Ouinex Welcomes Interactiv Trading as Shareholder and Partner to Connect 150,000 Traders to Its Digital Asset Exchange

Paris, France, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ouinex is pleased to announce a partnership agreement with Interactiv Trading (IVT), the French-based trading academy that is home to one of the largest trading communities in France and Benelux with over 150,000 active traders. Founded 15 years ago, Interactiv trading, led by trading specialists and founders Rodolphe Steffan, and Xavier Fenaux, provides exclusive access to institutional grade trading education, including, 24/7 coaching, live trading, market research and trading strategies, with unparalleled sophistication.



Ouinex has launched a strategic sale round for their $OUIX token, exclusive to the Interactiv Trading community. In just one week, over 1,500 traders have shown their support by signing up to buy the token, with an average investor ticket size of 2,300 Euros.

This partnership locks in Ouinex as the future crypto exchange for Interactiv Trading’s user base and gives the IVT community voting authority on designing the advanced trading functionalities they want to see on Ouinex’s trading platform.

Because of this highly collaborative relationship, Interactiv Trading’s community members that hold $OUIX, will also work directly with Ouinex’s executive leadership and provide their input on decisions such as new asset listings, new product features, customer satisfaction feedback, and other integral decisions.

Co-Founder of Interactiv Trading Xavier Fenaux, a renowned public trader in France, commented on the partnership by saying “Our entire business is built on efficiency and trust, and we are thrilled to give our community the ability to design the crypto exchange that they envision, with a trusted partner, Ouinex.”

Founder and head of Interactiv Trading Rodolphe Steffan added onto Xavier’s comments with ‘Our users being able to work with the Ouinex team to create a hyper-custom exchange that meets their needs as sophisticated traders, is a home run and will ensure our users are always receiving a best-in-class crypto trading experience.”

“I have been in derivatives trading for over 15 years and Interactiv Trading is a heritage brand recognized by the french speaking community as the go-to institution for anyone actively trading the markets. Their program now regroups one of the largest communities of traders in Europe. We are thankful for the IVT community’s trust in Ouinex, and most importantly thankful for their contribution in accelerating our growth through their investment in the $OUIX token. We look forward to working closely with all of the IVT members as investors and future users of our trading platform,” said Ouinex CEO and co-founder Ilies Larbi.





About Ouinex

Ouinex is a bleeding edge digital asset exchange; by prioritizing transparency, liquidity, and sophistication, Ouinex delivers an institutional-level trading experience for beginners and experts alike. For more information about Ouinex, please see their website.





About Interactiv Trading

Interactiv Trading is an online trading institution that helps individuals with their investments by providing unparalleled trading resources, through education content, 24/7 live trading, market research, trading strategies and more. The founders are renowned public figures in the trading space and count a community of over 150,000 active traders. For more information please visit their website.

