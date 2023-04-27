Metal Recycling Market Size, Trend, Forecast, 2030 | Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Latest Report] The global metal recycling market size is attributed to the increasing demand for steel and the urbanization & industrialization in developing countries. Also, growing concerns about the depletion of natural resources at a fast rate has led governments of several countries to make favorable regulations regarding the metal recycling industry, which is further propelling the market.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Metal Recycling Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, and Forecast, 2023-2030,” the increasing demand for metals coupled with a rising focus on the conservation of natural resources and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is the crucial factor driving the market growth.

The metal recycling industry collects, processes, and reuses metal waste to manufacture new products. This process helps to reduce the need for mining new ores and conserves natural resources, while also reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. Metals such as aluminum, copper, steel, and iron are commonly recycled, and the process involves the separation of the metals from the waste stream, processing to remove impurities, and melting the metal for reuse in new products.

The metal recycling market is driven by various factors, including the increasing demand for sustainable practices, growth in industrialization, and government initiatives to promote metal recycling. The market is also influenced by the fluctuating prices of metals and the demand for recycled metals in various industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics. The metal recycling market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for recycled metals and the need for sustainable practices to protect the environment.

List of Companies Profiled Report:

Arcelor Mittal

Nucor Corporation

Commercial Metals Company

SIMS Metal Management Limited

Aurubis AG

European Metal Recycling Limited

Tata Steel

Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd.

OmniSource Corporation

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Others key Players

Market Drivers:

The metal recycling market is being driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers is increasing environmental concerns, which has led to a growing demand for sustainable practices. Recycling metals helps to conserve natural resources and reduce the environmental impact of mining new ores. Additionally, the cost savings associated with recycling metals make it an attractive option for businesses looking to reduce expenses.

The demand for metals is also increasing across various industries, such as construction, automotive, and electronics. This demand is being met by recycling metals, which provides a reliable and sustainable source of raw materials. Furthermore, governments around the world are implementing policies and regulations to promote metal recycling and reduce waste. Finally, technological advancements in metal recycling have made the process more efficient and cost-effective, which is driving further growth in the industry.

Segmentation:

The metal recycling market can be segmented in various ways based on the type of metal being recycled, the end-use industry, geography, recycling method, and source of metal.

By Metal

Ferrous

Non-ferrous

By End-User

Building & Construction

Automotive

Ship-Building

Equipment Manufacturing

Consumer Appliances

Others

The metal recycling market can also be segmented based on geography, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Each region has different levels of demand and supply for recycled metal, as well as different regulations and policies governing the industry.

Regional Analysis:

The metal recycling market is a global industry with regional variations in terms of supply and demand. Here is a brief regional analysis of the metal recycling market:

North America: The metal recycling market in North America is driven by strict government regulations on waste disposal and environmental protection. The United States is the largest market in this region, with a mature and well-established metal recycling industry. The demand for recycled metals is increasing in sectors such as construction, automotive, and aerospace.

Europe: Europe is another major market for metal recycling, with countries like Germany, France, and the UK leading the way. The European Union has set ambitious targets for recycling, and the metal recycling industry is expected to play a significant role in achieving these goals. The demand for recycled metals is increasing in sectors such as electrical and electronics, packaging, and construction.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is a rapidly growing market for metal recycling, driven by the increasing industrialization and urbanization in countries like China, India, and Japan. The demand for recycled metals is high in sectors such as construction, automotive, and consumer goods. However, the lack of proper waste management infrastructure and regulations in some countries is a challenge for the industry.

Middle East and Africa: The metal recycling market in the Middle East and Africa is still in its early stages, with low levels of recycling compared to other regions. However, there is growing interest in the industry, driven by the need to reduce dependence on imported raw materials and improve waste management practices. The demand for recycled metals is increasing in sectors such as construction and manufacturing.

Overall, the metal recycling market is expected to grow globally due to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, and the adoption of circular economy principles. However, regional variations in terms of supply, demand, and regulations will continue to impact the industry.

