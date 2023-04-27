Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size, Share, Forecast, 2030 | Industry Dynamics, Demand, and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™ 

Pune, India, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to the steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its new report, titled “Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size, 2023-2030”.

The nutraceutical ingredients market refers to the market for ingredients used in the production of nutraceutical products. Nutraceuticals are products that are derived from food sources and are believed to have health benefits beyond their basic nutritional value. Some common examples of nutraceutical ingredients include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and plant extracts. These ingredients can be found in a wide range of products, such as dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, and personal care products.

Some of the key players covered in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market report include:

Cargill,

DowDuPont,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

DSM N.V.,

Ingredion Incorporated,

Associated British Foods Plc, and BASF SER

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2019 – 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By Type., By Material, By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others



Highlights of the Report:

While making the report, we segmented the market on the basis of product, type, consumption, distribution channel, and region. Based on the segmentation, we made a list of companies and conducted a detailed analysis of their financial positions, product portfolios, and growth strategies. Our next step included the study of core competencies of key players and their market share to anticipate the degree of competition. The bottom-up procedure was conducted to arrive at the overall size of the market.

Major Segments Include:

By Type

Probiotics

Vitamins

Minerals

Protein and Amino Acids

Dietary Fibers

Others

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food and Beverage

Animal Nutrition

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing world population According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Housefly Control Market growth.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Nutraceutical Ingredients Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of the introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Regional Dynamics:

This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market share during the forecast period

