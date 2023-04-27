Global Superficial Punctate Keratitis Treatment Market is Set to Cross US$ 9.6 Billion by 2033; Growing at a CAGR of 6.33% | Latest Study by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global superficial punctate keratitis treatment market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 5.3 Billion in 2023. According to Future Market Insights, the market is expected to grow at a 6.33% CAGR until 2033, valued at US$ 9.6 Billion.



The increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases is driving the superficial punctate keratitis treatment market, where the disease becomes more extensive as soon as the temperature rises. It is also identified that such a type of disease is common in tropical regions, therefore a rise in the global temperature influences the incidence of keratitis, thereby expediting the market.

The global demand for keratitis treatment is being determined by the rise in medical spending. There also have been a few advancements that help in limiting sales growth. With considerable investments, the keratitis treatment market provides the opportunity for detection of the coronary eye disease by embracing a good perception throughout the coming years. But this disease is also spreading due to the provision of poor sanitary conditions in developing nations.

The disease is transmitted as a result of poor sanitary conditions in developing nations. Although, wearing contact lenses while swimming is another aspect ramping up the contamination of the eye, thus this is also contributing to the contribution of the keratitis treatment.

Recently, intervention in surgery may also be an option for patients with refractory superficial punctate keratitis, not responding to medical treatment, and severe fungal infections. The penetration of keratoplasty is considered to be the most common surgical intervention for serious fungal keratitis and cases with perforation or impending perforation. Modern advances have added more options like targeting the drug delivery at the site of infection in the form of intrastromal injections, collagen cross-linking, and rose Bengal-aided photodynamic therapy.

North America is said to have the dominant share due to the rapid usage of modernization and contact lens, but individuals living in developing countries, specifically in remote regions are said to get more affected because of the lack of access to healthcare providers because of low revenues.

Key Takeaways:

Around 3.7 Billion people under the age of 50 have Superficial Keratitis.

The global superficial punctate keratitis treatment market grew at a CAGR of 5.56% from 2018 to 2022.

PCR is highly sensitive, but a large variation has been observed in numerous studies between the rates of SPK detection by PCR when compared to clinical diagnosis.

The treatment of Superficial Punctuate keratitis usually involves medicine, including eye drops or antiviral medications taken by mouth.



Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent players in the global superficial punctate keratitis treatment market are Dompé Farmaceutici , Allergan , Bausch Health Companies Inc. , CONTACARE , OHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. , Pfizer, Inc. , Neuroptika , Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. , Johnson & Johnson , Grand Pharma Co., Ltd. , Zhejiang CONBA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. , and others.

Some of the important developments of the key players in the market are:

In November 2020, Pfizer Inc. completed the transaction to spin off its Upjohn Business and combine it with Mylan N.V. to form Viatris Inc.

In September 2020, Bausch Health Companies Inc. agreed to acquire an option to purchase all ophthalmology assets of Allegro Ophthalmics.

In August 2016, Allergen plc agreed to acquire ForSight VISIONS, a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on eye care, for a US$ 95 Million upfront payments.



More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global neurotrophic keratitis treatment market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033. Key segments profiled in the superficial punctuate keratitis market treatment report are as below.

By Drug Class:

Amphotericin B

Griseofulvin

Voriconazole



By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Superficial Punctate Keratitis Treatment Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario (TOC Continue...)

