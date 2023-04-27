Biocides Market worth $13.6 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.3%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Biocides Market by Type (Non-oxidizing Biocide, Oxidizing Biocide), Application (Water Treatment, Household, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning and Home Care, Paints & Coatings, Wood Preservatives), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Biocides are substances used to kill or inhibit all harmful life forms when introduced in sufficient concentration and duration. They are primarily used to kill harmful organisms and control bacterial or fungal growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1277

Browse in-depth TOC on “Biocides Market”

332 - Market Data Tables

52 - Figures

304 - Pages

List of Key Players in Biocides Market:

LANXESS AG (Germany) Veolia Group (France) Arxada AG (Switzerland) Ecolab Inc. (US) Nouryon (Netherlands) General Electric Company (US) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Solvay SA (Belgium) Clariant AG (Switzerland) Others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Biocides Market:

Driver: Increase in antimicrobial protection in the end-use industries Restraint: Lengthy and expensive registration process Opportunity: Emerging applications of biocidal products

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on type, the Biocides market is segmented as oxidizing biocides, non-oxidizing biocides and others. Non-oxidizing biocides are estimated to have a larger share in the biocides market.

Based on application, the biocides market has majorly been segmented into water treatment, household & personal care, paints & coatings, wood preservatives, and others.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1277

Non-oxidizing biocides are chemicals that function by mechanisms other than oxidation, which include interfering with reproduction and cell metabolism, lysis of cell wall, and stopping the respiration of microorganisms. They are generally fed into a system for hours or up to a day to kill algae, bacteria, and fungi. The different types of non-oxidizing biocides include Isothiozoline, 2,2 Dibromo-3-Nitrilopropionamide (DBNPA), Glutaraldehyde, Methylene Bisthiocyanate (MBT), Tetrakis(Hydroxymethyl)Phosphonium Sulfate (THPS), and Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QAC), among others. Unlike oxidizing biocides, it does not pollute the aquatic environment.

Water treatment is further sub-segmented into municipal water treatment, oil & gas, power plants, pulp & paper, swimming pools, mining , dairy, poultry & food processing applications; whereas the paints & coatings application is futher sub-segmented into marine coatings and other paints & coatings. The biocides market size for household & personal care applications accounted for the largest share of global biocides, in terms of value, in 2020 this was because of the sudden surge in demand of disinfectants due to the pandemic. Health hygiene and awareness led to bulk demands of household and personal care products having biocides such as triclosan, isothiazolinones, chloroacetimide bronopol, and others.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1277

The growth in the APAC region is attributed to increasing domestic demand and rising exports to the western markets. The increasing demand for biocide products from the water treatment, household & personal care, paints & coatings and food & beverage segments is driving the market in this region. The countries in this region have well established industries like automotive, oil & gas, power plants, leather, textile, shipbuilding, and others. These industries will drive the market. Unlike Europe & North America it has less regulations in terms of biocides types & usage.

Browse Adjacent Markets Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: