Psychedelic Drugs Global Market Report 2023: Growing Scientific Support for Health Benefits Fuels Sector

The global market for psychedelic drugs reached $3.7 billion in 2021. This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% and reach $5.7 billion by the end of 2027.

Growing scientific support for the benefits of psychedelic drugs, regulatory advancements supporting the development of psychedelic drugs, and increasing patient and physician acceptance of these drugs are key growth drivers of the market. However, the side effects of these drugs could hinder market growth.

This report segments the global market by drug type, application and geographic region. Based on drug type, the market is categorized into ketamine, gamma-hydroxybutyric (GHB) and others. Ketamine currently dominates the market and accounted for $1.6 billion in sales in 2021. The market for GHB is expected to show a CAGR of 7.8% and reach $2.5 billion by the end of 2027.



Based on application, the market is segmented into resistant depression and anxiety, opiate addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder, narcolepsy and others.



By geographic region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2021 the North American market for psychedelic drugs was valued at $1.5 billion, representing approximately 41.5% of the global market. Key growth drivers include the presence of leading global companies, manufacturing infrastructure, favourable political and economic environments, and the rising demand for these drugs for treating addiction and depression. Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest-growing regional market. It was valued at $806.8 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% and reach $1.4 billion by the end of 2027.

This report includes sales forecasts and trends in the market for psychedelic drugs through 2027. It discusses leading companies in the market, product segments, supporting technologies, market dynamics, competitive intelligence and regional trends. It also discusses market the competitive scenarios that will form the base data for qualitative analysis and market estimates.

Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the global market for psychedelic drugs within the biopharmaceutical industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future market potential of psychedelic drugs, along with detailed analyses of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, pipeline analysis, technological advancement and market dynamics

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global psychedelic drugs market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on drug type, application, and region

Information on stringent regulatory policies and government guidelines to impede the adoption rate of the psychedelic drugs

Review of key marketed and pipelined products indicated for different therapeutic applications, clinical trials, and penetration of technologies and research initiatives within the ecosystem

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Pfizer Inc., Celon Pharma, Cybin Corp., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc., and PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Drug Type

4.1 Market by Drug Type

4.2 Ketamine

4.3 Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid (Ghb)

4.4 Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

5.1 Market, by Application

5.2 Resistant Depression and Anxiety

5.3 Opiate Addiction

5.4 Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

5.5 Narcolepsy

5.6 Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

6.1 Global Market, by Region

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Psychedelic Drugs and Precision Medicine

Chapter 8 Industry Structure

8.1 Company Rankings

8.2 Recent Key Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Project Scope and Methodology

Companies Mentioned

Celon Pharma S.A.

Cybin Corp.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mind Medicine Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmather Holdings Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

