Huhtamaki to launch sustainable flexible packaging innovation. The game-changing technology provides a unique combination of best in-class protection, full recyclability and affordability

27.04.2023

Leading global packaging solutions company, Huhtamaki has redefined the possible by using science to develop groundbreaking mono-material technology. Its innovative and sustainable flexible packaging, in Paper, PE and PP Retort, is transformational and meets the demands of both its customers and their consumers.

Announcing its game-changing innovation, Dr. Marco Hilty, President of Flexible Packaging at Huhtamaki outlined its importance: “What we’ve done, quite simply, is to redesign the future of flexible packaging by setting new industry standards in mono-material solutions. These blueloopTM innovations are both unique to Huhtamaki and transformational. They simultaneously deliver recyclability, with no compromise in either product protection or affordability. This is the power of three.

“These at-scale innovations will support our customers reach the commitments many of them have made, including to use only recyclable, compostable or reusable packaging by 2025 and align with the direction of future policy, both in the EU and globally. Our innovations ensure flexible packaging affordability – especially important to consumers across the world, and they provide the high level of product protection, for food and household essentials, that flexible packaging is known for.

“Our teams across the world have worked together, tirelessly, to make what was once thought impossible, possible. We have simplified previously complex structures using fewer materials and without the need for an aluminium layer or other barriers with different materials. This breakthrough will therefore increase the value of post-consumer material, providing a greater economic incentive for recycling and supporting circularity.

“I am extremely proud to share that Huhtamaki is now ready to launch our new, unique innovation at scale, globally.”

In 2020 Huhtamaki set itself the target of making its packaging 100% recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Many food and essential product companies have set similar pledges. While today much of Huhtamaki’s packaging can already be recycled (70%), an area of technical challenge has been lightweight flexible packaging, which although delivering huge benefits – reducing transport emissions, preventing food waste and supporting affordability, is typically not recyclable in today’s post-consumer recovery streams.

By using our global scientific expertise, Huhtamaki is this week launching three unique and powerful sustainable solutions in mono-material flexible packaging. These breakthrough innovations set new industry standards. They are designed for recycling and use fewer materials than the conventional complex and multi-layered materials they are designed to replace. What makes the innovations unique and transformative is the combination of the highest percentage of mono-material in the market today and the fact that this is delivered without any compromise on either product protection or affordability. And, by increasing the percentage of mono-material in each of our solutions, both the technical and economic viability of recycling is increased.

Huhtamaki’s new innovation provide mono-material flexible packaging in three alternative material solutions: PAPER, PE (polyethylene) and PP (polypropylene) Retort, fit for the most demanding applications. With a mono-material share of up to 95% for PE, and at least 90% for PAPER and PP, the new solutions are unique, there is no compromise in protection barriers, recyclability and affordability. The amount of material used has been minimized for increased resource efficiency. Huhtamaki has invested into new production technologies across its production footprint, building a global supply capacity for the new innovations.

The innovations will be showcased at Interpack 2023, where Huhtamaki will present its game-changing technologies in the Huhtamaki blueroom, which is open to both existing and new Huhtamaki customers.

Interpack is the world´s biggest trade fair for the packaging industry and related process industries. After a break of six years, Interpack 2023 will take place from 4 to 10 May 2023 at the Dusseldorf Trade Fair Centre.

