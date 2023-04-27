ITM Enters Cooperation Agreement with Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) for Co-Development and Upscaled Manufacturing of Terbium-161 for Theranostic Application in Cancer

Enhancement of ITM’s development and manufacturing activities strengthens ITM’s position as a pioneer and leader in Targeted Radionuclide Therapy (TRT)

Garching / Munich, April 27, 2023 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM ) , a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that it has entered into a co-development and exclusive license agreement with the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI), a leading Swiss research institute in the natural and engineering sciences, for the implementation of upscaled manufacturing of a novel therapeutic radionuclide, terbium-161. The partners will combine their respective technologies and expertise in the production of terbium-161 including clinical and commercial use in Targeted Radionuclide Therapy (TRT) for the treatment of cancer. This collaboration significantly expands ITM’s production and development portfolio for medical isotopes in precision oncology.

Terbium-161 has been identified as a very promising therapeutic isotope for TRT1 in cancer based on its outstanding physico-chemical properties. Several preclinical evaluations by Cristina Müller, PhD, Research Group Leader at the PSI, whose lab will contribute to the collaboration demonstrated excellent therapeutic capabilities of this radionuclide. Terbium-161’s potential as a next-generation radioisotope is based on its unique ability to emit both medium-range beta radiation and short-range Auger electrons. PSI Group Leader, Nick van der Meulen, PhD, will combine his expertise with ITM’s to achieve the goal of defining effective large-scale production processes for terbium-161.

“This new collaboration with the PSI strengthens our commitment to patients by enabling ITM to further innovate in TRT with the goal of developing a broad range of theranostic radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals to precisely detect and treat various types of cancer. By advancing this novel radioisotope, we diversify ITM’s portfolio and continue operating at the forefront of radiopharmaceutical research, development and supply,” commented Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM. “We value the Paul Scherrer Institute’s extensive expertise and ground-breaking research with terbium-161 as we work together to investigate its therapeutic potential and establish industrial-scale production processes.”

“ITM is a trailblazer and major player in the rapidly expanding use of radiopharmaceuticals based on the company’s global reach and leadership in supplying medical isotopes while advancing a proprietary pipeline of therapeutics and diagnostics,” commented Prof. Roger Schibli, Head of the Center for Radiopharmaceutical Science at PSI. “The collaboration with ITM enables us to contribute to the improvement of cancer therapy by combining the long-standing research and academic leadership of our scientists with ITM's comprehensive capabilities to provide patients with new treatment options.”

With this cooperation, ITM enhances its research and production portfolio besides lutetium-177 and actinium-225, which are currently the most used medical radioisotopes for TRT and which ITM is providing to hospitals and pharma partners globally.

- End -

About Targeted Radionuclide Therapy

Targeted Radionuclide Therapy is an emerging class of cancer therapeutics, which seeks to deliver radiation directly to the tumor while minimizing radiation exposure to normal tissue. Targeted radiopharmaceuticals are created by linking a therapeutic radioisotope to a targeting molecule (e.g., peptide, antibody, small molecule) that can precisely recognize tumor cells and bind to tumor-specific characteristics, like receptors on the tumor cell surface. As a result, the radioisotope accumulates at the tumor site and decays, releasing a small amount of ionizing radiation, with the goal of destroying tumor tissue. The precise localization enables targeted treatment with potentially minimal impact to healthy surrounding tissue.

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our nearly two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



About PSI

The Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) develops, builds and operates large, complex research facilities and makes them available to the national and international research community. The institute's own key research priorities are in the fields of future technologies, energy and climate, health innovation and fundamentals of nature. PSI is committed to the training of future generations. Therefore, about one quarter of our staff are post-docs, post-graduates or apprentices. Altogether PSI employs 2200 people, thus being the largest research institute in Switzerland. The annual budget amounts to approximately CHF 400 million. PSI is part of the ETH Domain.

1 Müller, van der Meulen and colleagues won the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (EJNMMI) 2020 Best Paper prize for their publication, ‘Terbium-161 for PSMA-targeted radionuclide therapy of prostate cancer’.

