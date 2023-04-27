Blinds & Shades Market to Hit USD 9.10 Billion by 2030 | with a CAGR 5.06%

Pune, India, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blinds & shades market size was valued at USD 6.12 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 6.44 billion in 2023 to USD 9.10 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period.

The most popular window covering categories globally, particularly in the North America and Europe markets, are blinds & shades. Due to their sleek appearance and superior capacity to control the amount of light entering an indoor environment, these window treatments are often selected over other coverings. Blackout items are becoming more popular everywhere. Global demand for blinds & shades is growing as more people (most notably in the U.S.) experience sleep-related problems and have a greater need to keep a considerable amount of sunlight out of the bedrooms. The rapid uptake of blackout window coverings will probably boost the blinds & shades market share globally in the coming years. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Blinds & Shades Market, 2023–2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Blinds & Shades Market Report:

Hunter Douglas N.V. (Netherlands)

Springs Window Fashions (U.S.)

Insolroll Window Shading Systems (U.S.)

Polar Shades Sun Control (U.S.)

The Shade Store, LLC (U.S.)

Decora Blind Systems Ltd. (Ireland)

Norman Window Fashions (U.S.)

Mac Blinds (India)

Johnson Blinds (India)

Vista (India)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.06% 2030 Value Projection USD 9.10 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 6.12 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 169 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Blinds & Shades Market Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of Green/Environment-friendly Window Treatments to Drive Market Growth Rising Popularity of Smart Products to Favor Market Expansion

Segments:

Demand for Blinds Increased due to Rise in the Use of Hard Materials in Window Treatments

Based on type, the market is divided into blinds & shades.

During the course of the projected period, the blinds segment is anticipated to increase significantly. Blinds are typically more durable than shades because they are made from sturdy materials such as aluminum, wood, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). In this regard, blind installations in high-traffic areas such as living rooms or corridors are on the rise. Players in the blinds market are likely to concentrate on creating fabrics made of non-toxic or natural materials due to fierce competition.



Consumer Demand for Home Installation Products will Increase Due to Growing Popularity of Non-toxic Treatments

Based on application, the market is segmented into residential and commercial.

While curtains and drapes are more frequently used in home applications, particularly in Asian countries, blinds & shades are more frequently used in business settings. In comparison to owner-occupied homes, where faux-wood and real-wood window coverings are more prevalent, some product categories, such as metal and vinyl vertical and horizontal blinds, are more frequently used in rental housing.

COVID-19 Impact:

Market Expansion was Slowed Down by Severe Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by the Pandemic

Due to a temporary slowdown in residential and commercial projects across countries brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain operations in numerous industry verticals have were disrupted, which had a detrimental effect on product sales. Robust distribution networks helped company owners lessen the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on their operations. For instance, the Indian company Mac Blinds, which makes blinds, has more than 100 dealers that specialize in distributing its goods all over the nation. Having a strong distribution network allowed the business to maintain its competitiveness throughout the COVID-19 crisis as well as expand its geographic reach. With the return of manufacturing and sales activities in many nations, the global market is anticipated to experience pre-pandemic sales trends in the coming years.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints:

Green/Environment-friendly Window Treatments are Becoming More Popular, which will Fuel Market Expansion

The demand for environment-friendly coverings is expected to increase as green buildings become more and more popular around the world, greatly expanding the size of the global market. Li-ion solar panel was introduced in April 2022 by SOMFY, a French collection of businesses that makes garage doors, access gates, and motorized (wire-free) window shades & blinds. The manufacturer claims that as this product uses renewable solar energy and is made to require less maintenance than motorized window treatments, it is a greener and more sustainable solution. Prospective market participants will probably concentrate on creating innovative and maintenance-free window coverings in the near future, given the growing popularity of smart window coverings across the globe.



On the contrary, the international blinds & shades market growth is hampered by the expanding availability and rising popularity of alternate window coverings. The primary product alternatives worldwide are drapes and curtains. The other primary international alternatives for these goods include shutters, window awnings, window quilts, and outdoor solar window screens.



Regional Insights

Owing to Established Reimbursement Policies, North America will continue to Hold the Largest Market

In 2022, North America overtook Europe as the largest market. Some of the top manufacturers in the world that supply stylish, useful, and high-quality home furnishings are based in North America. Important market participants, such as Hunter Douglas N.V., concentrate on providing environment-friendly, energy-efficient window coverings in North America. Potential businesses can take advantage of the franchise opportunities provided by businesses such as Home Franchise Concepts, LLC (through Budget Blinds, LLC), a U.S.-based franchisor active in the home services sector, and Made in the Shade Blinds & More, another U.S.-based franchisor.

Competitive Landscape

Product Innovation can Help Industry Players Build Stronger Brands

To further boost their competitive position, top companies have been introducing novel shades over the years. The Pirouette Clearview Shadings brand, for instance, was introduced by Hunter Douglas N.V. in July 2020. These contemporary blinds, according to the company, have been engineered to manage light while providing a nearly unhindered view of the outside. In accordance with consumer preferences, the manufacturer asserts that the Pirouette Clearview Shadings offer people complete privacy and an ideal view.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Landscape Fire Retardant Blinds & Shades: Trends & Recent Innovations Fire Retardant Blinds & Shades Market Snapshot Differences Between Pleated Blinds/Shades, Roller Shades/ Blinds, and Other Blinds/ Shades Ideal/ Preferred Size Requirements & Need for Black Out Blinds & Shades Material Preferences: Plastic/ Non-woven Fabric/ Woven Fabric Popular Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Activities/ Efforts Popular Blinds & Shades Trends in 2022 Major Machines Used in the Industry Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Market

Global Blinds & Shades Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Blinds Shades By Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Residential Commercial By Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

March 2022: A Swedish multinational conglomerate, IKEA, added two new blinds, Tredansen and Praktlysing, to its smart home range. The new products can lighten and darken the room based on remote adjustments.

