Asia-Pacific and Middle East NGS Global Market to 2027: Sector is Expected to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.56%

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific and Middle East NGS Market: Focus on Offering, Platform, Throughput, Technology Type, Application, End User, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific and Middle East NGS market was valued at $1,055.6 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $2,370.7 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 17.56% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of NGS in various research and diagnostics fields, growing prevalence of non-communicable disorders, and advancement in the performance of NGS platforms.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The Asia-Pacific and Middle East NGS market is highly consolidated. This market still holds significant potential for growth as technological developments in NGS platforms and initiatives to integrate genomics in healthcare are ongoing.

The opportunity for growth of the Asia-Pacific and Middle East NGS market lies in development of economical and portable technologies.

Impact of COVID-19

Next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based products are widely employed in research and diagnosis of diseases such as cancer, as well as providing cancer patients with appropriate and individualized therapy. Because the market is dominated primarily by manufacturers of next-generation sequencing instruments, kits, and assays, as well as service providers that provide gene panels and testing services using next-generation sequencing for oncology, the pandemic had a negative impact on the market's revenue growth.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and analytics were increasingly employed for sequencing the SARS-CoV-2 virus, to track its mutations, and manage population health. For example, in October 2022, Kyrgyzstan began building next-generation sequencing capabilities for SARS-CoV-2.

Leaders in this sequencing industry have predicted a greater push toward local manufacturing rather than its dependency on import activities. The pandemic revealed cracks in the supply chain, prompting Asia-Pacific and Middle East countries to strengthen local production of medicines where possible.

Recent Developments in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East NGS Market

In October 2022, the company introduced Revio and Onso - new sequencing systems; Revio is a long-read sequencing system that allows the sequencing of up to 1,300 human whole genomes per year, while Onso is a benchtop short-read DNA sequencing platform. The system enables scaling of the use of PacBio's HiFi sequencing technology for large studies in human genetics, cancer research, and agricultural genomics, among others.

In September 2022, Illumina, Inc. introduced Illumina Complete Long-Reads (INFINITY) for human whole-genome sequencing (WGS). This resulted in a high-performance, streamlined, integrated method. Furthermore, the platform showed compatibility with all NovaSeq systems for the synthesis of thousands of long-read genomes every year.

In September 2022, Illumina, Inc. introduced the first FDA-registered and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic (IVD) high-throughput sequencer, the NovaSeq 6000 Dx. The NovaSeq 6000 Dx is a versatile platform that provides the greatest levels of compliance while also delivering useful insights for patient care.

In August 2022, Illumina, Inc. teamed with Minderoo Foundation and contributed $27.8 million to improve genetic knowledge of marine systems. This innovative collaboration used Illumina's NextSeq 2000 sequencing system to assess and understand marine life in seas.

In April 2022, the company expanded its relationship with Genomics England, which is evaluating the therapeutic and scientific uses of full genomic analysis of cancer tumors using nanopore technology in an ongoing project.

In March 2022, the company introduced CE-IVD marked Ion Torrent Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer. This sequencer is fully automated, producing data in a single day.

In January 2022, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. collaborated with Genomics England, a company created to deliver the 100,000 Genomes Project to study PacBio's technology for the identification of genetic variants in cancer and rare disease cases. As part of the collaboration, Genomics England will re-sequence biobank samples collected during the 100,000 Genomes Project using Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.'s long-read sequencing technology to identify additional genomic variants that are not readily accessible by short-read sequencing technologies.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the drivers for the Asia-Pacific and Middle East NGS market:

Increasing Adoption of NGS in Various Research and Diagnostics Fields

Growing Prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases

Advancement in the Performance of NGS Platforms

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

Dearth of Skilled Professionals in Middle East Countries

High Cost of Installation and Maintenance of the Equipment

Reimbursement and Regulatory Policies of NGS

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The Asia-Pacific an Middle East NGS market is highly consolidated, with around six key players accounting for a vast majority of the market share.

Key Companies Profiled

BGI Group

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 217 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1055.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2370.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Asia Pacific, Middle East

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Market Outlook

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.1.3 Key Findings

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 NGS: Overview

1.2.2 Asia-Pacific and Middle East NGS Market: Overview

1.2.3 Emerging Applications of NGS in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East NGS Market

1.2.4 COVID-19 Impact on Asia-Pacific and Middle East NGS Market

1.2.5 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2.5.1 Key Entities in Supply Chain

1.3 Industry Analysis

1.3.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

1.3.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the Middle East

1.3.3 Genome Projects in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Impact Analysis

1.4.2 Market Drivers

1.4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of NGS in Various Research and Diagnostics Fields

1.4.2.2 Growing Prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases

1.4.2.3 Advancement in the Performance of NGS Platforms

1.4.3 Market Restraints

1.4.3.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals in Middle East Countries

1.4.3.2 High Cost of Installation and Maintenance of the Equipment

1.4.3.3 Reimbursement and Regulatory Policies of NGS

1.4.4 Market Opportunities

1.4.4.1 Development of Economical and Portable Technologies

2 Asia-Pacific and Middle East NGS Market (by Offering)

2.1 Overview

2.2 Consumables

2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

2.2.2 Middle East

2.3 Equipment

2.3.1 Asia-Pacific

2.3.2 Middle East

2.4 Services

2.4.1 Asia-Pacific

2.4.2 Middle East

3 Asia-Pacific and Middle East NGS Market (by Platform)

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Asia-Pacific

3.1.2 Middle East

3.2 Illumina, Inc.

3.2.1 iSeq

3.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific

3.2.1.2 Middle East

3.2.2 MiniSeq

3.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

3.2.2.2 Middle East

3.2.3 MiSeq

3.2.3.1 Asia-Pacific

3.2.3.2 Middle East

3.2.4 NextSeq

3.2.4.1 Asia-Pacific

3.2.4.2 Middle East

3.2.5 NovaSeq

3.2.5.1 Asia-Pacific

3.2.5.2 Middle East

3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3.3.1 Ion PGM

3.3.1.1 Asia-Pacific

3.3.1.2 Middle East

3.3.2 Ion GeneStudio S5

3.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific

3.3.2.2 Middle East

3.3.3 Ion Proton

3.3.3.1 Asia-Pacific

3.3.3.2 Middle East

3.3.4 Ion Torrent Genexus

3.3.4.1 Asia-Pacific

3.3.4.2 Middle East

3.4 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

3.4.1 Sequel II/IIe

3.4.1.1 Asia-Pacific

3.4.1.2 Middle East

3.5 Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

3.5.1 MinION

3.5.1.1 Asia-Pacific

3.5.1.2 Middle East

3.5.2 GridION

3.5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

3.5.2.2 Middle East

3.5.3 PromethION

3.5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

3.5.3.2 Middle East

3.6 Other Companies

3.6.1 Asia-Pacific

3.6.2 Middle East

4 Asia-Pacific and Middle East NGS Market (by Throughput)

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Middle East

4.2 High-Throughput

4.2.1 Asia-Pacific

4.2.2 Middle East

4.3 Medium-Throughput

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific

4.3.2 Middle East

4.4 Low-Throughput

4.4.1 Asia-Pacific

4.4.2 Middle East

5 Asia-Pacific NGS Market (by Technology Type)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Sequencing by Synthesis

5.3 Ion Torrent Semiconductor Sequencing

5.4 Single Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

5.5 Nanopore Sequencing Technology

5.6 Other Technologies

6 Asia-Pacific NGS Market (by Application)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Clinical Diagnostics

6.2.1 Oncology

6.2.2 Infectious Diseases

6.2.3 Reproductive Genetics

6.2.4 Other Diagnostics Applications

6.3 Translational Research

6.3.1 Clinical Research

6.3.2 Agricultural Research

6.3.3 Other Translational Research

6.4 Other Applications

7 Asia-Pacific NGS Market (by End User)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Academic and Research Institutes

7.3 Clinical Laboratories

7.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.5 Other End Users

8 Asia-Pacific NGS Market (by Country)

9 Middle East NGS Market (by Country)

10 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

10.1 Competitive Landscape

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Growth-Share Analysis for Asia-Pacific NGS Market (by End User)

10.4 Growth-Share Analysis for Middle East NGS Market (by Throughput)

10.5 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7foh2x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment