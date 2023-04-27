Alcoholic Beverages Market to Reach 4,102.3 Billion by 2029 | Growing at a CAGR of 9.78%

Pune, India, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The alcoholic beverages market size was USD 1,949.2 billion in 2021 and the market is projected to grow from 2,134.8 billion in 2022 to USD 4,102.3 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.78% during 2022-2029.

Alcoholic beverages are made by fermenting sugars in fruits, grains, berries, and other ingredients such as plant saps, milk, tubers, and honey. They can be distilled to reduce the original aqueous liquid to a higher alcohol content.

Fortune Business Insights provide this information in its report titled "Alcoholic Beverages Market, 2022-2029."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Alcoholic Beverages Market Report:

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) (Belgium)

Asahi Group (Japan)

Bacardi (Bermuda)

Brown Forman (U.S.)

Carlsberg (Denmark)

Constellation Brands (U.S.)

Diageo (U.K.)

Heineken (Netherlands)

Pernod Ricard (France)

Suntory (Japan)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 9.78% 2029 Value Projection USD 4,102.3 Billion Alcoholic Beverages Market Size in 2022 USD 2,134.8 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 221 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Beverages Market Growth Drivers Increased Alcohol Consumption among Young Adults Due to Rise in Disposable Income Drives Market Growth Increasing Wineries and Breweries are Supporting the Alcoholic Beverages Market Growth

Segments:

Increasing the Number of Distilleries and Distilled Spirits to Hold the Largest Share and Drive the Market

On the basis of type, the largest share is held by the distilled spirits segment. The factor that is responsible for the market growth is the increasing number of distilleries. Social media exposure has made it convenient for consumers to get to know more about the new spirits category and to identify local distilleries.

Beer holds the second-largest share of the market. The beer industry is divided, with many international and local players challenging each other to mark their position in the market. The U.S. is the major exporter of beer globally. The adoption of western and modern culture has influenced the young generation toward alcoholic beverages, specifically beer. In South Asian nations, beer is the most consumed alcoholic beverage among young adults.

Food Service Segment Holds the Largest Share due to Increase in Socializing

Based on distribution channel, post-pandemic socializing and gathering have increased alcoholic beverage consumption, boosting alcohol consumption and sales in the food service sector. Most people and young adults can switch from beer to brown liquor such as scotch, brandy, rum, and whisky.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Recent industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

COVID-19 Impacts:

Growing Demand Post-Pandemic Positively Impacted the Market Growth

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, several aspects of everyday life have changed drastically in early 2020. During the lockdown, a ban on socializing, pubs, nightclubs, and the closure of all restaurants impacted the consumption of alcohol and consumer purchase. In various countries, such as the U.K., Italy, China, and Poland, the demand and consumption of alcohol decreased overall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Post-pandemic, there was increase in the alcoholic beverages market growth. As the lockdown was eased, the consumers stepped out to socialize and consumed alcohol at bars, pubs, and restaurants.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Number of Breweries and Wineries among Adults to Drive Market Growth

The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages has led to an increase in micro wineries and some craft, artisanal alcohol producers entering the winery industry. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of U.S. wineries surpassed 4,000 in 2016. There were 5,024 wineries in 2020, four times more than in 2001. There were 13,478 beverage production facilities in 2020, with 38% breweries and 37% wineries making up a significant portion of the industry.

Consumers are becoming more anxious and aware of health issues due to increased health risks, so the beverage demand has decreased. This reason is anticipated to reduce the market growth.

Regional Insights:

Increasing Demand for Alcohol from Working Professionals to Boost Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific dominates the alcoholic beverages market share. The working professional's social life has changed drinking and eating habits drastically, a significant factor that accounts for the Asia Pacific market growth. The market's steady growth is also due to the increasing demand for premium alcohol. Rising incomes, increasing purchasing power, and rapid urbanization of middle-class consumers are pushing consumers to try super-premium alcohol, contributing to the market growth. Asia Pacific alcoholic beverage makers, such as Asahi Group and Suntory Holdings Limited, are engaged in mergers, acquisitions, expansions, and product launches to strengthen their market positions.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players Focus on New Product Launches to Strengthen Market Position

Leading companies in the market are competing to increase their market share by providing solutions that are specific to particular sectors. These players strategically work with and take over local rivals to gain a solid regional footing. These companies prioritize developing innovative products and effective marketing strategies to capture a larger market share. The growing volume of international trade is projected to present lucrative opportunities for market players.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Regulatory Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID on Supply Chain of Alcoholic Beverages Market Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Beer Distilled Spirits Wine Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Retail Food Service By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Alcoholic Beverages Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Beer Distilled Spirits Wine Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Retail Food Service By Country (Value) U.S. By Type (Value) Beer Distilled Spirits Wine Others Canada By Type (Value) Beer Distilled Spirits Wine Others Mexico By Type (Value) Beer Distilled Spirits Wine Others



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

November 2022: Diageo acquired Balcones Distilling, a noteworthy Texas craft and premium whisky distiller. This acquisition aims to gain high-growth brands in fast-growing segments such as super-premium whiskey.

