Application Programming Interface (API) Testing Market to Observe Prominent Growth of USD 4,733.73 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the application programming interface (API) testing market is expected to reach USD 4,733.73 million by 2030, which is USD 1,071.99 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 20.40% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Application program interface (API) facilitates smooth coordination and communication between software programs. It is a set of protocols and tools which is utilized to build applications and software. It facilitates the organization in monitoring the interface's lifecycle and ensuring the application requirement. API testing is used in extensive range of applications such as banking, financial services, insurance, retail and e-commerce, IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing and government.

In recent years, the application programming interface (API) testing market is expected to promise high growth due to growing demand for API testing across various industries. Furthermore, growing awareness of numerous benefits which are associated with application programming interface (API) testing such as protection from malicious code and breakage, easy access to applications without user interference, reduced testing costs, and a rise in the need to test software’s performance will increase the demand for this testing and enhance the market growth.

The Application Programming Interface (API) Testing Market is dominated by prominent firms like

Astegic Inc. (U.S.)

Axway (France)

Bleum (China)

Broadcom (U.S.)

Cigniti Technologies (India)

Cygnet Infotech (India)

IBM (U.S.)

Inflectra Corporation (U.S.)

Infosys (India)

Load Impact (Sweden)

LogiGear Corporation (U.S.)

Micro Focus (U.K.)

Nevatech (U.S.)

Oracle (U.S.)

Parasoft (U.S.)

QASource (US)

QSG (India)

QualityLogic (U.S.)

Recent Development

In 2022, SmartBear, a leading provider of quality tools and software development, announced and DiUS, an Australian technology consultancy, acquired Pactflow. This is the world’s leading contract testing platform, to advance their next-generation application programming interface (API) development platform.

In 2022, Katalon, Inc., a leading test automation platform provider, announced the launch of the Partner Program and Portal. The Katalon Solution Partner Program is a transparent and simple partnership framework designed to help customers scale test and adopt automation programs.

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)

The recent advancement in the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with the presence of large amount of information and data is providing new growth opportunities for the application programming interface (API) testing market. Therefore, the significant demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) testing in organization is prominent to the optimization of testing processes and further providing better test scripts, test cases, test data and reports. These advanced testing skills also allow the visualization and smart analytics supporting teams to detect the faults and understand high risk areas. Thus, the major importance of AI/ML testing for test case prioritization, fault classification and assignment and quality prediction will further boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

A comprehensive analysis will be provided covering the following points in the report:

Executive Market Summary

Scope of the Application Programming Interface (API) Testing Report

Key Finding and Recommendations

Growth and Investment Opportunities

Application Programming Interface (API) Testing Market Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Application Programming Interface (API) Testing Market Attractive Investment Proposition

Competitive Landscape and SWOT Analysis

Application Programming Interface (API) Testing Market Segmentation Outlook

Regional Outlook

Company Profiles of Key Players

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global Application Programming Interface (API) Testing market over the period. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Key Growth Drivers:

Increasing adoption of open application programming interface by organizations

The rapid deployment of advanced technology in organizations has led to the development of a complex structure that needs enhanced application programming interface (API) testing tool. The adoption of open API strategy is also generating new demand for testing in quality assurance teams and are also leading the adoption of AI-related skillsets. These new skillsets include mathematics, on boarding data science, statistics that cannot be replaced. Moreover, the advanced API testing will also lead to offer businesses with cost-effective testing program. However, result in providing the advanced API testing to the organizations, these these new skillset will also lead to provide businesses with cost effective testing program. Therefore, the increasing adoption of open application programming interface by organizations is likely to boost the market growth.

Surging product launches

The surging product launches and other innovations by major market players will drive the market growth rate. For instance, FIS a major leader in financial services technology announced the launch of Code Connect application programming interface (API) gateway called “Most Advanced API Strategy” In 2019. This new launch provides an updated hub of APIs that uses cases by FIS clients in testing and developing new solutions.

Key Market Segments Covered in Application Programming Interface (API) Testing Industry Research

Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

Component

Tools/Software

Services

Vertical

IT and Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and E-commerce

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Manufacturing and Government

Organization Size

Large Companies

Small and Mid-sized Companies

Application Programming Interface (API) Testing Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the application programming interface (API) testing market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the application programming interface (API) testing market in terms of revenue and market share owing to prevalence of major players across countries in this region. Canada and the USA have emerged as major contributors in this region's application programming interface (API) testing market.

Asia-Pacific will continue to project the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2030 owing to augmented adoption of application performance related solutions in this region.

