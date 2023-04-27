Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Global Market Report 2023: Rapid Growth in the Flexible Packaging Industry Drives Sector

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Resin Type (Rubber, Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Others), By Technology, By Application, By End Use, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028.

The growing environmental awareness and paradigm shift towards more sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives are expected to spur market growth through 2028.

Additionally, the creation of environmentally friendly adhesives to stop environmental pollution, akin to bio-based pressure-sensitive adhesives, which tend to have a smaller carbon footprint and maybe a substantial substitute for petroleum-based adhesives, is further expected to drive market growth.

Additional benefits provided by pressure-sensitive adhesives are that no solvent, water, or heat is needed to activate the adhesive. Besides, the market growth can be attributed to increasing demand from the automotive industry, where they have applications in safety and warning labels and component identification labels in the supply chain.

Additionally, it is used in various automotive applications, including assembly, securing carpets to different vehicle interior substrates, brake shims, wire wrapping, foam & fiber bonding, securing gaskets in various configurations, and others.



Furthermore, the increasing demand from healthcare, building & construction, and other sectors are the crucial factors that propel the market's growth. Various companies and research organizations operating in the market also focus on developing eco-friendly adhesives. This, in turn, is expected to create huge prospects for market growth in the coming years.



Demand from Flexible Display Application



Electronic applications such as shock absorption, thermal and electrical conductivity, electromagnetic shielding, and optical property have significantly increased demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA). The primary component for the optical performance of the display is optically clear adhesives (OCA).

A substrate requires key OCA characteristics such as adhesion strength, transmittance, haze, and dependability in addition to the dielectric constant, gap filling, and anti-corrosion. OCA is used to attach layers in a display, such as the cover window, touch panel, polarizers, and the light-emitting layer, to ITO (indium tin oxide) film. Therefore, the growth of flexible display applications is proving to be a market booster for the pressure-sensitive adhesives market size.



Increasing demand for Water-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives



Different sectors, including packaging, electrical, electronics & telecommunications, medical & healthcare, and automotive, employ water-based pressure-sensitive adhesives. The growing need for pressure-sensitive tapes, labels, adhesive dots, note pads, and automotive trims has increased market demand in the upcoming years.

Moreover, they are gaining popularity in the construction industry across the globe, owing to their convenience, bond strength, and less processing time. Increasing applications in food packaging is one of the major factors contributing to the rising demand for water-based pressure-sensitive adhesives.

Report Scope:



In this report, the global pressure-sensitive adhesives market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By Resin Type:

Rubber

Silicone

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By Technology:

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Others

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By Application:

Tapes

Labels

Graphic

Others

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By End Use:

Packaging

Automotive

Healthcare

Construction

Others

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Indonesia

Vietnam

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Outlook



6. North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Outlook



7. Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Outlook



9. South America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.1.1. Rapid growth in the Flexible Packaging Industry

11.1.2. Increasing demand from End-Use Industry

11.1.3. High demand form Graphic films application

11.2. Challenges

11.2.1. Fluctuations in cost of Raw Materials

11.2.2. Stringent government regulations



12. Market Trends & Developments

12.1. Emergence of bio-based pressure sensitives adhesives

12.2. Advancements in pressure sensitives adhesives tapes



13. Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M Co.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

HB Fuller Co.

Bostik SA

Cattie Adhesive Solutions, LLC

Ashland Inc.

Dyna-Tech Adhesives Inc.

Dow Chemical Co Ltd

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corp.

