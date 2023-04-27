United States Desalination Market Report 2023: Growing Water Scarcity Drives Demand

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Desalination Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





United States Desalination Market will reach to US$ 2.63 Billion by 2028 from US$ 1.63 Billion in 2022, according to the publisher.

The various techniques used for water purification include thermal and membrane processes. Water scarcity is one of the important issues to be looked upon in coming years, as only 3% of usable water is present on earth. Currently, desalination accounts for 1% of the drinking water across the globe.

Apart from this, the other factors which are expected to drive the market growth are rising consumer awareness regarding clean water, regulations for water conservation and consumption, and increasing urbanization.



The United States is facing a shortage of freshwater reserves, particularly in California, Florida, and Texas, which are the leading states in the US desalination market. These regions are deficient in surface water sources like rivers and lakes, necessitating the establishment of desalination plants to meet the increasing demand for water.

The desalination market is experiencing a surge in demand, thanks to the continual progress in desalination technology. The viability of seawater and brackish water development in the United States is reliant on the implications of the water and energy nexus. As a result, United States Desalination Market will grow at a CAGR of 8.30% from 2023 to 2028.

Reverse Osmosis will remain the market leader, owing to its benefits of easy processing, low installation cost

Based on Technology, The U.S. desalination Market is divided into Reverse Osmosis (RO), Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation, Multi effect Distillation (MED) and Others. The United States reverse osmosis desalination market is of great importance due to the growing water scarcity and high demand for fresh water in areas such as California, Florida, and Texas. Reverse osmosis has emerged as a favored technology for producing freshwater from brackish or seawater, owing to its cost-effectiveness, low energy consumption, and superior efficiency. Furthermore, as a technologically advanced country, the US is driving innovation in desalination technology, which is further boosting the demand for reverse osmosis systems.

United States Urban Population is growing, and Traditional Freshwater Sources are becoming scarcer, leading to an increasing demand for clean water in Urban Areas

Based on Application, United States desalination industry was segmented into Municipal, Industrial and Others. Where Municipal application will capture most of the share due to the rising demand for clean water in urban areas, the United States municipal desalination market has gained significant importance. Municipalities are in need of dependable and sustainable water sources to meet the growing water demands of their populations, particularly in regions facing water scarcity, droughts, and the effects of climate change.



Additionally, the US government has implemented policies and regulations to promote water conservation and management, resulting in a heightened emphasis on desalination as an alternative water supply source. As a consequence, the US municipal desalination market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years.



The US Industrial desalination market is expanding due to various reasons industries need high-quality water, technological advancements, increasing regulations related to water quality and discharge standards and increasing concerns about climate change and droughts. These factors have contributed to the growth of the United States Industrial desalination market.

Brackish Water Desalination demand in the United States Desalination market is expanding as Brackish Water is a more abundant source of Water compared to Seawater

By Source, USA Desalination market is split into Sea Water, Brackish Water, River Water and Others. Over the forecast period, it is expected that the brackish water sector will experience a greater market share. This is due to the abundance of sources of brackish water that can be utilized to generate freshwater, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for brackish water desalination technology across the United States of America.



In response to the drought conditions affecting the Colorado River, the United States is turning to desalination as a potential solution to address the river's shortfall and increase water supplies in the western region of the country. There is currently a significant demand for the river water desalination industry in the Western United States. While most desalination plants in the US use seawater or brackish water as their source, there is growing interest in exploring the feasibility of using river water desalination as a means of mitigating water scarcity in specific areas.

Florida will contribute maximum market in United States Desalination Market

By Region, United States desalination market divided into Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, Iowa, Illinois, Arizona and Others. Florida is poised to make a significant contribution to the United States' desalination market. The state's rapidly growing population and tourism industry have led to a higher demand for water, prompting the exploration of alternative sources like desalination. Moreover, Florida's favorable geography and geology make it an ideal location for desalination, with an abundant supply of seawater that can be readily accessed and processed. The state has already invested heavily in desalination infrastructure, with numerous large-scale plants in operation, including the Tampa Bay Seawater Desalination Plant, which is one of the largest in the country and can produce up to 25 million gallons of freshwater per day.

Key Company Analysis

The United States' desalination market is characterized by a high degree of fragmentation, with numerous key players operating within the industry. These major players include Veolia Environnement SA, Doosan Enerbility Co. Ltd, Xylem, Ferrovial, S.A., DuPOnt, Wartsila, Danfoss, DOW, and several others.

Nine projects that offer innovative and novel water treatment technologies, which may potentially make previously unusable water available, have been awarded a total of US$ 1.69 Million in funding by the Bureau of Reclamation as of November 2022.

As of September 2022, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) has made available US$ 6 Million in financial aid to support desalination projects that aim to establish new sources of local water supplies in California.



